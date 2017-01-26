January 26, 2017

Bernice A. McKinnon

Bernice Annette McKinnon, 70, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

She was a native and lived most of her life in Waycross. She was formerly employed with Swisher Sweet Cigar Factory and she attended Kettle Creek Church.

She was a daughter of the late Sylvester McKinnon and Rhoda Rowland McKinnon.

She is survived by five children, Sylvester Leigh Nelson, of Nashville, Tenn., Tonya Eriksen Nelson (Allen), of Smithfield, N.C., William Bailey Nelson, of Waycross, Herman Brett Nelson, of Waycross, and Rhonda Bernice Nelson, of Waycross; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; three siblings, Rhoda Merritt, of Munson, Mass., Virgil Scott McKinnon (Sandra), of Greenville, Tenn., and Dorothy McKinnon, of Blackshear; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends 3 until 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Margaret W. Steverson

Margaret Wells Steverson, 72, died suddenly Saturday (Jan. 21, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born in Telfair County and resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a seamstress for many clothing companies in Waycross and a faithful member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

Traveling to the mountains on vacation was a favorite of hers and following some of her favorite sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves, the Ware County Gators and NASCAR.

She was a daughter of the late Floyd Wells and Thelma Studstill Wells. She was married to the late James W. Steverson. She was preceded in death by a sister, June W. Steverson, and her former husband, Jerry Mancil.

She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Mancil (Laura), of St. Augustine, Fla., and Joey Mancil (Aimee), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Taylor Mancil, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Aniston Mancil, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Mary Capps, of Waycross; a step-daughter, Marty Layfield (Jack), of Pensacola, Fla.; a step-son, Robert Steverson (Jo), of Pell City, Ala.; her beloved dog, Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

The family will be receiving friends Friday evening at Music Funeral Home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

The Men of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy are asked to meet at the church Saturday by 10:40 a.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Seadrow

Shirley Godie Seadrow

A celebration of life service for Shirley Godie Seadrow, 81, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 864 Oak St. with the church pastor, the Rev. Paul J. Bailey, presiding and Elder Earlis Slack Jr. offering words of comfort.

She was born Jan. 19, 1936 in Waycross, the youngest of three children born to the marriage union of John Godie Sr. and Essie Mae Godie.

She received her formal education from the public school system of Waycross and graduated from Center High School in 1954. She furthered her education by attending business school.

During life in Waycross she was a member of Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church. After leaving Waycross she converted to Catholicism by way of membership with Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla. After moving to Tifton she became a member of Our Divine Savior Catholic Church where she was a member at the time of her death.

She retired from employment of 20 or more years as secretary-administrative assistant in the Department of Athletics, Florida A&M University, Tallahassee, Fla.

On Feb. 11, 2000 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Tallahassee, Fla. she entered into holy matrimony with Lonza Seadrow formerly of Waycross.

She gave generously of her time in performing service and ministries at the churches where she was a member. Also, she displayed that generosity of her time in performing civic volunteer work in the communities in which she lived. Examples of such endeavors in the City of Tifton are volunteer work with Diversified Services, Meals on Wheels, Tift Area Soup Kitchen and Tift County Board of Health.

God called her from her earthly home in Tifton on Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017, her birthday) to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two siblings John Godie Jr. and Frances Eleanor Godie Parker, and a niece, Jean Parker (Clyde Parker Jr.).

Those left to cherish her loving memory include her husband, Lonza Seadrow, of Tifton; nephews, Clyde Parker Jr. (daughter, Mandisa Oni, son, Vergial Omari, granddaughter, Jahnya Carsone), of San Antonio, Texas, and Kenneth Lamar Parker (wife, Rosemary, daughters, Chrystal Alexis and Dr. Maria Alexis, granddaughter, Parker Jones), of Anaheim, Calif.; cousins, including Bennie Goettie Jr. (wife, Velma), of Albany, Jackie Nelson, of Savannah, Bobby Nelson (wife, Barbara), of Gary, Ind.; a special friend, Gloria Evans, of Waycross; and a host of other relatives, parishioners and friends.

Public visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Hazzard Hill Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Robert J. ‘Boo’ Brown

The homegoing celebration for Robert J. Brown, 45, will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9 until 11 a.m. These hours are the only viewing period on the funeral service day.

The cortege will assemble at the home of his mother, Ella Mae Brown, 509 Lister St., Waycross at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday during visitation from 4 until 6 p.m.

Robert Jerome Brown Jr affectionately known as “Boo” was born Sept. 30, 1971 to the late Robert Jerome Brown Sr. and Ella Mae White Brown. He attended the schools of the Waycross Public School system where he was a graduate of Waycross High School, class of 1990.

While at Waycross High, Boo played on the high school football varsity team and he loved his Waycross High Bulldogs. He would often say he would always bleed “Red and Black.” During his early youth he played peewee and midget football for the Ware County Recreation department and from there he went on the play middle school football for the Center Junior High Bullpups and establishing friendships along the way.

Boo was a lover of football. His favorite teams were the Georgia Bulldogs and the Dallas Cowboys. Aside from football, he also loved fishing.

He gave his life to Christ at an early age and joined New Mt Pleasant Baptist Church under the late Rev. Jake Edwards. As a youth he was very active in Sunday School and church and was a member of the junior usher board. After moving back to Waycross later in life he reunited with his home church and was an active and faithful member under Pastor Jackie Hooper until his death.

After high school he attended Valdosta State University and later served his country in the United States Navy. Once his service was complete, he tried his hand at entrepreneurship and was determined to become a successful business owner. In 2015 he persevered when he opened and operated Brothers Seafood and Oyster Bar until his untimely death.

He transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017). He was preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Brown Sr., a sister, Gloria A. Wade, his paternal grandmother, Jessie B. Brown, his maternal grandmother, Marie White, an uncle, Ray Luther White Sr., aunts, Alice M. Brown, Brenda Brown, Geneva Williams, Mary Williams, Marie White, Lillie Edmond, and a nephew, Javante Wade.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, RoSonda L. Brown; his mother, Ella M. Brown; four children, Jonathan R. Mitchell, Derrick D. Howard, Sakura D. Brown and Destiny C. Brown; two sisters, Arnita L. Mooring (the Rev. Otis Mooring), Gabrielle L. Johns (the Rev. Larry Johns); five uncles, George W. Brown Jr., Nathaniel A. Brown, W. Connie Brown (Deborah), Jesse W. White (Elizabeth), John E. White; one aunt, Betty J. White; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Rosier (Charles); fathers-in-law, James Kelley (Peggy), Tyrone Jones (Venda); one brother-in-law, James Kelley; four sisters-in-law, Bridget Williams, Lacasha Kelley, Natasha Victoria (Randolph) and Kamilah Kelley; four loving god-children; a very special friend and brother, Dale Willingham; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives, football buddies, business associates and sorrowing friends.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Terry Lamar Curl

Terry Lamar Curl, 41, of Blackshear, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 24, 2017) at his residence.

Born June 25, 1975 in Blackshear, he was a lifelong resident of Pierce County where he was a 1995 graduate of Pierce County High School. He attended Altamaha Technical School where he graduated from the electrician’s program. He was a well-known and well liked electrician, working many years for J.L. Electric, and was a member of St. John’s Methodist Church. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and lover of the outdoors.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice Beatrice Lewis, his two brothers, Michael Curl and Bobby Joe Curl, and his grandparents, James Anthony “Bud” and Lillie Belle Curl.

Survivors include his wife, Tonya Dixon Curl, of Blackshear; his twin daughters, Emma and Mallory Curl, both of Blackshear; his father, Lamar Curl, of Waycross; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Janice Dixon, of Blackshear; his uncle and aunts, James A. and Juanita Curl, of Warner Robins, and Barbara Jean Taylor, of Jacksonville; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Curtis and Dana Dixon and Tyler and Becky Dixon, all of Blackshear; his nieces and nephew, Chloe Dixon, Ella Dixon and Curt Dixon, all of Blackshear; and several other relatives and many friends.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 3 p.m. at St. John’s Methodist Church, 4363 St. John’s Church Road, Blackshear.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to First Southern Bank, Emma and Mallory Curl Fund.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Vonelois ‘Lois’ Fullard

Vonelois “Lois” Fullard, 76, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at Navicent Health in Macon after a short illness.

She was a native of Larksville, Pa., but she lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a homemaker and member of Crossroads Church of God of Prophecy in Kingsland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie Babcock and Viola Jones Snowden, and her husband, Billy Mathew Fullard Sr.

Survivors include one daughter, Linda Taylor (Jay), of Byron, two sons, Bill Fullard Jr., of Dublin, and Mike Fullard, of Byron, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Janice Members

Janice Members, 61, of 608 MLK Drive, passed away Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the residence of her sister, Cathy Chappel, 612 Owens St.

Visitation will be Friday from 6:30 until 8 p.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Church of Christ Written in Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., Bishop John Moss, pastor. Senior Bishop Leonard Goode Sr. will deliver words of comfort.

Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 612 Owens St. at 10:15 a.m.

She was born Nov. 26, 1955 in Waycross to Louise Hill Members and the late Johnny B. Members Sr. Although named Janice Marie, she was affectionately known by “Dolla.” She was a graduate of Waycross High School class of 1974. She attended Ware Technical College (Presently Coastal Pines Technical College), in Waycross, receiving a licensed practical nursing (LPN) degree. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. She also enjoyed completing word searches in her leisure time.

She was preceded in death by her father, Johnnie B. Members Sr., a brother, Johnny Members Jr., a sister, Cheryl Diane Thomas, a granddaughter, Tae’Vyanna Members, and a niece, Elizabeth Joyce Williams.

She leaves to cherish many loving memories her children, Rodrick Jovon Members Sr. (Sissearetta), Travis Jermaine Members (Leeandra) and Shekenia Latrelle Members; a devoted mother, Louise Hill Members, of Waycross; two sisters, Brenda Members Williams, of Waycross, Cathy Members Chappel (Chines), of Waycross; one brother, Kenneth Members, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Mooring, Demontrae Members, Jerron Hampton, Amber Mooring, Tre’vion Lewis, Ta’Vonna Lewis, Rodrick Members Jr., R’Mani Members, Jahlon Rhem, Jermiah Members, Taliah Members, Demetri Hall; and one great-grandchild, Kheri Bighams; a special niece, Shalonda Granger; a special nephew, George Baldwin III; two special friends, Joann Ratliff and Sandra Rose Hamilton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Rosa Lee Crawford

Rosa Lee Crews Crawford, 85, of Waycross departed her earthly home to join her Savior in Glory on Thursday (Jan. 26, 2017) while surrounded by loving family.

She was born Oct. 12, 1931 in Ware County to the late David Layton Crews Sr. and Ruby Ann McInvale Crews.

Staying true to her name, she was as sweet as the smell of the fragrant rose. She always had a ready smile and an encouraging word for everyone with whom she came into contact. She loved to have friends and family in her home and nothing brought her more joy than sharing food with them. She especially loved sharing her pecan pies and friendship cakes.

She was a member of Central Baptist Church, where she was active in the Faith Sunday School class. For many years, she also enjoyed working in both the nursery and pre-school choir ministries. Prior to moving her membership to Central Baptist, she was an active member at Calvary Baptist, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and led the fellowship committee for many years. Everyone that knew her loved her. She was “Granny” to many children even after they grew up.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Layton Crews Jr., and an infant.

Survivors include one daughter, Gloria Sorrells (Frank), of Waycross; one son, Gary Crawford (Marilyn), of Hoboken; three granddaughters, Deione Osban (Rob), of Hoboken, Dori Buonanno (John), of Bethany, Conn., and LeAnn Lee (Ryan), of Waycross; one grandson, Levi Herrin (Melissa), of Waycross; 11 great-grandchildren, Staten Braddy and Sarah Osban, of Hoboken, Alli and Ashton Buonanno, of Bethany Conn., Christopher, Rhett and Layton Herrin and Shelby, Cheyenne, Jackson and Drake Lee, of Waycross; three sisters, Jewel Crews, Elaine Davis (Danny), and Janice Summerall (the Rev. Johnny), all of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

The funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Central Baptist Church. The Faith class members of Central Baptist Church are asked to serve as honorary pallbearers and are asked to arrive at the church by 9:40 a.m.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Miss Anaiya E. Journell

BLACKSHEAR — Little Miss Anaiya Elizabeth Journell, 18-month-old daughter of Jessica Journell and John Williams, passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 24, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Karen Lanier League

Karen Darby Lanier League was born April 16, 1946 in Waycross and passed away peacefully Monday (Jan. 23, 2017).

She will be remembered by her family and friends for her gracious spirit, her courageous strength and the beauty she brought to every relationship and space she touched.

The only daughter of the late Sara Darby Lanier and George Kennedy Lanier, she enjoyed a happy childhood in Waycross alongside a small group of friends who would be dear, lifelong companions. After graduating from Waycross High School, she earned a BFA in interior design from the University of Georgia, graduating cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. Shortly thereafter, she moved to Atlanta, where she began a career in commercial interior design with the architectural firm, Jova/Daniels/Busby (JDB).

At JDB she met Joseph Choate League Jr., a young architect from Macon, and they were married Nov. 27, 1971. She led JDB’s interior design practice until 1999, when she left to build and direct an interiors studio for HOK Atlanta. Ten years later, she launched her own interiors firm, inLeague, LLC, and took on commercial interiors projects independently on and off until her retirement in 2016. During the last decade of her career, she briefly returned to Jova/Daniels/Busby to lead and rejuvenate their interiors practice, and in 2013 established a strategic alliance with the SLAM Collaborative, developing an interiors practice in their Atlanta office, and again, working alongside Joe.

Always the consummate professional, she was greatly admired by her colleagues and clients. She was proud of the projects that she worked on, and particularly of the enduring friendships that were forged in their midst. She faithfully served several organizations in which she believed, including CoreNet, the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, Midtown Atlanta, Leadership Atlanta and the Woodruff Arts Center.

One of her greatest pleasures was mentoring designers early in their careers, serving on the Interior Design Advisory Boards at SCAD, Brenau University and University of Florida. Over her career she was responsible for the design and programming of several million square feet of space. Among her many notable projects were the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Carter Center in Atlanta, Southern Progress Headquarters I & II in Birmingham, Ala., AGL Resources Headquarters in Atlanta, and more recently, Oxford Industries Headquarters and Parker Hudson Ranier and Dobbs legal office in Atlanta.

Her portfolio of work earned her the ASID Georgia Design Achievement Award in 2004. In the summer 2016, in recognition of a lifetime of contributions to the profession, she received the ASID National Medalist Award.

Despite her numerous professional accomplishments, her greatest legacy, and her pride and joy, was her family. Fiercely loyal and devoted to supporting her family in all they did, she made a point to be a part of every game, performance and special moment. She was a faithful and dear friend to many, lending encouragement, kind words and her signature gracious spirit to everyone who knew her. As she did in the professional realm, she employed her talent for creating beauty to demonstrate her love for family and friends. Her grandchildren will always remember her elegance, kindness and joy.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, Joe, her daughter, Elisabeth Ellis League Irwin, her son-in-law, James William Irwin, her three grandchildren, James Ellis Irwin, Joseph Andrew Irwin and Sara Darby Irwin, sisters-in-law, Cheryl League Dennis (Dr. Donald Dennis) and Meredith League Pretzie (David Mitchusson), and her nieces, nephews and cousins.

A devoted, longtime member of the Cathedral of St. Philip, her life will be celebrated with a memorial service there on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in Child Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Cathedral of St. Philip.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.csog.com

Andrew Dalton West

BYRON — Andrew Dalton “Andy” West, 61, of Acworth, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017) at his brother’s (Dwight and Judy West) residence with his brothers by his side.

Born in Alma, Aug. 13, 1955, he lived in Acworth since the late ’90s. He was a graduate of Patterson High School (class of 1973) and a 1995 graduate of Waycross College where he received his degree in computer science. While at Waycross College he received the 1995 Award for Excellence in Computer Science. He worked for Milikin for a number of years before going to work with AT&T as a troubleshooting technician from which he retired.

He was a son of the late Dwight Eugene West Sr. and Verlie Deen West.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Jo and Ken O’Steen, of Waycross, two brothers and a sister-in-law, Dwight E. and Judy West, of Byron, and Festus J. West, of Mershon, a nephew, Daron West, of Waycross, his aunt, Iva Jo Shultz, of Teseque, N.M., and several other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Damascus Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel one hour prior to the service.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Earl E. Campbell

A funeral for Earl Edward Campbell of Waycross was held Wednesday afternoon in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Jimmy Howard officiating.

Pallbearers were his nephews.

Burial followed in Waters Cemetery in Blackshear.

Military honors were given by the United States Army.

Arrangements were by Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Mary M. Cox Hickox

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Mary Margaret Cox Hickox, 75, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Jason Long.

Interment was in the Enon Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Joe Shepard, John Corbitt, Rob Griffin, Shane Taylor, Ricky Griffin and Tommy Cox Jr.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Raymond H. Johnson

A funeral for Raymond Harry Johnson, of Patterson, was held Wednesday morning at Hart Funeral Home Chapel in Blackshear with Elder Alvin Johnson officiating.

Pallbearers were Levi Williams, Dean Johnson, Joby Boatright, Richard King, Brad Register and Malcolm Boyette.

Burial followed in New Home Cemetery in Offerman.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.