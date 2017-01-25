January 25, 2017

Robert M. Howell Jr.

Robert Matthew “Bobby” Howell Jr., 78, of Waycross, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born to R.M. Howell Sr. and Melissie Tatum Howell on June 18, 1938 in the Big House home of his grandparents, George and Lottie Tatum.

He graduated from Waycross High School in 1957 and joined the United States Air Force. He returned to Waycross where he worked for Transco Rail Service for more than 40 years before his retirement in 2009. After his retirement, he went to work for the Waycross Police Department for several years before having to retire again due to health issues.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. One of his favorite places to be was the Big Swamp Hunting Club, where he was known as “Midnight Cowboy.”

More than anything, he loved his family and enjoyed every moment he was able to spend with them, especially playing with his grandchildren. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, William G. “Billy” Howell and his grandson, Carter Adam Howell.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandra Carter Howell, of Waycross; three children, Robert Ashley Howell (wife, Tasha), of Blackshear, Jeana Marie Howell Griffin (husband, Chuck), of Waycross, Adam Elliott Howell (wife, Emily), of Waycross; six grandchildren, Hunter Chase Hewett, of Blackshear, Ragen Ashley Howell, of Blackshear, Kelsey Marie Griffin, of Waycross, William James Griffin, of Waycross, Makaylah Grace Howell, of Waycross, Hadley Brooke “Lucy June” Howell, of Waycross; three sisters, Mary Jean Lee (husband, Marvin), of Waycross, Jackie Flowers, of Waycross, Judy Wrenn (husband, Kenny), of Waycross; a brother, Kevin Howell (wife, Theresa), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Members of the Waycross Police Department and the Big Swamp Hunting Club have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers, and should gather at the church by 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Bobby’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation to his nurses and physical therapist at Amedisys, his home health care provider, and also to the medical team at Elite Primary Care for all of the care and attention that was given to Bobby throughout his illness.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Andrew Dalton West

BYRON — Andrew Dalton “Andy” West, 61, of Acworth, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017) at the home of his brother, Dwight (and Judy) West surrounded by his family.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Terry Lamar Curl

Terry Lamar Curl, 39, of Blackshear, died Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2017) afternoon at his residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

June L. Davis Smart

A funeral for June L. Davis Smart was held Tuesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Loren Bryant and the Rev. Sam Quick officiating.

Burial followed in Beulah Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Dale Davis, Bill Griffin, Chad Hersey, Daniel Johnson, Mark Johnson, Terry Simmons and Eddie Smart.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.