January 24, 2018

Barbara Ann Sowell

Barbara Ann Taylor Sowell, 54, of Waycross, died Monday evening (Jan. 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

She was born in Waycross to the late Morris and Ann Myers Taylor and made Waycross her home all her life. She enjoyed reading a good novel whenever she had a chance.

She is survived by her husband, Troy Kenneth Sowell, of Waycross; six children, Matthew Ray Taylor, of Blackshear, Tiffany Taylor, of Blackshear, Jordan Gage Whaley, of Waycross, Timothy Sowell, of Elizabeth Town, Ky., Kimberly Sowell, of Waycross, Troy Sowell Jr., of Waycross; seven grandchildren; five sisters, Lynn Johns (husband, Kenny), of Waycross, Karen Ursrey (husband, Steve), of Waycross, Kathy Benchoff (husband, Kevin), of Waycross, Alison Rylee (husband, Corky), of Waycross, Pamela Oliver (husband, Wendall), of Waycross; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m.

The family will be gathering at Alison Rylee’s house on Wednesday and Thursday, at 3276 Swamp Road, Waycross.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.