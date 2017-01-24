January 24, 2017

Margaret W. Steverson

Margaret Wells Steverson, 72, died suddenly Saturday (Jan. 21, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

She was born in Telfair County, residing in Waycross most of her life. She was a seamstress for many clothing companies in Waycross and a faithful member of Crossview Church of God of Prophecy.

Traveling to the mountains on vacation was a favorite of hers and following some of her favorite sports teams such as the Atlanta Braves, the Ware County Gators and NASCAR.

She was a daughter of the late Floyd Wells and Thelma Studstill Wells. She was married to the late James W. Steverson. She was preceded in death by a sister, June W. Steverson, and her former husband, Jerry Mancil.

She is survived by her two sons, Wayne Mancil (Laura), of St. Augustine, Fla., and Joey Mancil (Aimee), of Waycross; two grandchildren, Taylor Mancil, of St. Augustine, Fla., and Aniston Mancil, of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Mary Capps, of Waycross; a step-daughter, Marty Layfield (Jack), of Pensacola, Fla.; a step-son, Robert Steverson (Jo), of Pell City, Ala.; her beloved dog, Charlotte; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Raymond H. Johnson

Raymond Harry Johnson, 72, of Patterson, died Monday evening (Jan. 23, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Born April 28, 1944 in Patterson, he was a son of the late William Hansford and Irma Viola Winn Johnson. As an over-the-road truck driver, he lived in many places before retiring to Patterson in the mid 2000s. He worked for multiple companies including Thom’s Transport, Wooten Trucking, Mayflower and several others and also worked at Herrin Brothers Furniture in Waycross.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Davis and Irene Mobley, and two brothers, Earl Johnson and Ray Johnson.

He was also a veteran, have served in the U.S. Army.

Survivors include his children, David Johnson (wife, Sandra), of Dunoon, Scotland, Debbie Altman, of Hilton Head, S.C., Wayne Williams (wife, Renee), of Estill, S.C., James Williams, of Hampton, S.C., and Ben Williams, of Hampton, S.C.; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; special friend, Pam Matthews, of Patterson, and her granddaughter, Donielle Corbishle, of Patterson, and her great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Norton, of Blackshear; his brothers and sisters, Alvin Johnson (wife, Betty), of Patterson, Ephraim Johnson (wife, Marie), of Patterson, Carl Johnson, of Kingsland, Linnie Arpen (husband, Ron), of Jacksonville, Fla., Louise Register (husband, Gene), of Homerville, Lee Johnson (wife, MaryAnn), of San Antonio, Texas, Clyde Johnson (wife, Brenda), of Blackshear, Kate Johnson, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Annie Belle Griffis (husband, Sid), of Blackshear; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the New Home Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to the New Home Cemetery Fund, Attn: Ray Gill, P.O. Box 283, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Earl Edward Campbell

Earl Edward Campbell, 93, of Waycross, died Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Born Dec. 19, 1923 in Waycross, he was a son of the late Curtis Alec and Bernice McKinzie Campbell. He lived several years in Pierce County but lived most of his life in Waycross. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army during World War II and retired from Winge’s in Waycross as a service station attendant.

He was a member of Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Annie Holton Campbell, his sisters, Verdie Weber, Faye Campbell, Virginia Hill, Ruby McQuaig, Katie Petres, Ethel Smallwood, Lottie Lanier and Frances Reeder, and his brothers, Kenneth Campbell and Cecil Campbell.

Survivors include two sons, Ernest “Ernie” Roy Campbell, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Edwin Campbell, of Georgia; three grandchildren; his nephews that were his caretakers, Curtis Campbell (wife, Jill), of Jamestown, and Phil Campbell (wife, Latrelle), of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to Gilchrist Park United Methodist Church, 601 Washington Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31501

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Lois Fullard

Lois Fullard, 76, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at Macon Medical Center following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Janice Members

Janice Members, 61 of 608 MLK Drive, passed away Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her sister, Kathy Chapel, 618 Owens St.

The funeral is tentatively planned for Saturday.

Full arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Destiny Riley Coffie

Little Baby Destiny Riley Coffie was delivered into this world Friday (Jan. 20, 2017) in Savannah.

A viewing was held Monday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

She was the daughter of Shanell Coffie and Henry Lee Riley.

Rainge Memorial Funeral was in charge of the service.

B. ‘Annette’ McKinnon

Bernice “Annette” McKinnon, 70, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Robert M. Howell Jr.

Robert Matthew Howell Jr., 78, of Waycross, died Monday (Jan. 23, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Mary Margaret Hickox

BLACKSHEAR — Mary Margaret Cox Hickox, 75, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Jan. 22, 2017) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Born in Waycross, July 7, 1941, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of her life. She was a homemaker and years ago worked as a seamstress with Waycross Sportswear. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late Ira and Lucille Griffin Cox. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold Hickox, two daughters, Janet Tatum and Cora Tatum, and two daughters-in-law, Jena Howell Tatum and Mary Lee Ross Tatum.

Survivors include her three daughters and a son-in-law, Sarah Tatum, of Hoboken, Darlene Jacobs, of Blackshear, Nolie (Greg) Sweat, of Alma; two sons, Joe Tatum, of Blackshear, Tony Tatum, of Forsyth; four sisters, Iris Williams, Lillian Griffin and Sue Strickland, all of Waycross, Deb Howell, of Blackshear; six brothers, Tommy Cox, Kenneth Cox, Freddie Cox, George Cox, Billy Cox and Jerry Cox, all of Waycross; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Enon Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday morning one hour prior to the service.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Campbell Jude ‘Camp’ Tatum

A funeral for Campbell Jude “Camp” Tatum was held Monday afternoon at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church with Dr. Freddie Smith, Dr. Bill Young and the Rev. Matt Stacy officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Steedley, Chuck Griffin, Drew Davis, Chad Maxwell, Will Harvey, Lawton Sweat, Joey Wildes and Craig James.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.