January 23, 2018

Frankie P. Tomlinson

Frankie Purvis Tomlinson, 76, died Sunday (Jan. 21, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was born in Douglas, but resided in Waycross most of her life. She was a member of Kettle Creek Southern Congregational Methodist Church.

She was a daughter of the late Tyler Purvis and Retha Davis Purvis. She was married to the late Arnold Tomlinson and was also preceded in death by a brother, the Rev. Larry Purvis.

She is survived by two daughters, Francine King (husband, Chris), of Waycross, and LaTrelle Courson, of Waycross; five sons, Wallace A. Tomlinson Jr. (wife, Kim), of Schlatterville, Steve Tomlinson, of Waycross, Wayne Tomlinson, of Waycross, Timmy K. Courson Jr. (wife, Tiffany), of Waycross, and Brent Courson (wife, Mandi), of Waycross; seven grandchildren, Wallace Tomlinson III (wife, Angela), of Blackshear, Brock Tomlinson, of Waycross, Levin Tomlinson, of Hinesville, Chelsea Thomas (Brandon), of Waycross, and Eric King, of Waycross; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Tyree Purvis (wife, Nancy), of Jacksonville, Fla.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Ernest ‘Ted’ Delcomyn

Ernest Theodore “Ted” Delcomyn, 82, died at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, Sunday morning (Jan. 21, 2018) after an extended illness from Alzheimer’s.

He was born at St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Louis Cornelius Delcomyn and Grace Irene Floyd Delcomyn. He lived in Waycross most of his adult life. He worked as an insurance salesman and was a member of Community Baptist Church in Waycross.

He was a big fan of the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs. He loved spending time with his family, but he loved sharing Jesus most. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-mother, Betty Delcomyn.

He is survived by his wife, Ethelyn Delores Stone Delcomyn, two daughters, Lisa Delores Delcomyn Johnson (husband, John), of Waycross, Terri Lynn Delcomyn Melton (husband, Troy) of Blackshear, four grandchildren, Jessica Delores Johnson, Jennifer Margie Johnson, Trey Ronald Melton and Erin Lynn Melton, his sister, Angela Delcomyn Provine (husband, Murray) of Clarksville, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Gerald J. Johns Sr., the Rev. Jerry Johns Jr. and the Rev. Tim Rowell officiating.

Burial will follow at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Brantley County.

Friends are being received at the Delcomyn residence, 9629 Central Ave.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. at Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Rev. Ross E. Phillips

The Rev. Ross Edgar Phillips, 89, died Sunday evening (Jan. 21, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was born in Mansfield, Ill., to the late Clyde Jefferson Phillips Sr. and Effie Rosetta Hall Phillips.

A veteran of the Korean War, he retired from United States Air Force and served as a Baptist minister. He was a member of Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and the Waycross Men’s Golf Association.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Harold Phillips, Beulah Jamison, Ina Mae Truitt and Clyde Phillips Jr.

Survivors include his wife, Mattie Mills Phillips, of Waycross, two sons, Stan Phillips, of Winston, Ga., and Charles A. Phillips, of Forsyth, five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.

Barbara Ann Sowell

Barbara Ann Taylor Sowell, 54, of Waycross, died Monday night (Jan. 22, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross after a brief illness.

Marie Mixon Mattox

Marie Mixon Mattox, 93, passed away early Monday morning (Jan. 22, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

Born in Blackshear, Nov. 28, 1924, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was retired from the Pierce County Health Department where she worked in home health. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church and the Ladies Sunday school class and help start the WMU program at church by having the first meeting in her home.

She was a “bossy red-headed spit-fire” that could make you laugh and cry at the same time. She had a bubbly personality and knew how to keep everyone on their toes. She was a very good mother-in-law and was an excellent cook.

She was a daughter of the late Porter and Alda Hogan Mixon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Emmett “Buck” Mattox, a son, Emmett Ray Mattox, a son-in-law, Garland Turner, a granddaughter, Michelle Rouse, and numerous brothers and sisters.

Survivors include four daughters, Rebecca (Vernon) Jones, of Yulee, Fla., Veta Turner, of Blackshear, Charlene (Simmie) Slay, of Lafayette, Ala., and Karen (Alvin) Dickson, of Augusta, a son, Terry (Donnie Gail) Mattox, of Douglas, three sisters, Eula Mae Bowman, of Pensacola, Fla., Nell Whaley, of Wallace, N.C., and Dot Branigan, of Morgantown, W.Va., a brother, Mem Mixon, of Jacksonville, Fla., 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren (with two on the way), three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House, 811 Beacon St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Keith Allen ‘Dusty’ Boyd

A funeral for Keith Allen “Dusty” Boyd was held Saturday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Chancey, the Rev. Joe Chancey and Stanley Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Griffin, Jerry Peacock, Mark Brett, Craig Barrs, Stan Thomas and Stanley Chancey.

