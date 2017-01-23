January 23, 2017

Robert ‘Boo’ Brown Jr.

Robert Jerome “Boo” Brown Jr. passed away Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at Veterans Hospital in Gainesville, Fla.

The family is receiving calls at the home of his mother, Ella Mae Brown, 509 Lister St., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Margaret Steverson

Margaret Steverson, 72, died suddenly early Saturday morning (Jan. 21, 2017) at her residence in Waycross.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Mary Margaret Hickox

Mary Margaret Hickox, 75, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Jan. 22, 2017) at St. Vincent Medical Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Earl Campbell

Earl Campbell, 93, of Waycross, died Saturday afternoon (Jan. 21, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

June L. Davis Smart

June L. Davis Smart, 71, died early Sunday morning (Jan. 22, 2017) at her residence in Pierce County after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Pierce County. She was formerly employed by Walmart as a fabric manager, and was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Omer Davis and Wynell Tuten Davis, her husband, Joseph M. “Brownie” Smart, and one sister, Deloris Wicker.

Survivors include two sons, Phillip Smart (Tiffany), of Pierce County, and Craig Smart, of Callahan, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Meia Smart, Ryan Smart, Leeann Smart, Lindsey Shipes, Donte Smart and Caleigh Smart; three great-grandchildren, Dawson, Amerah and Ainsley; two brothers, Ronnie Davis (Ellen) and Witmer Davis (Shelby Jean); one sister, Carol Hersey (Buddy); one brother-in-law, Aaron Wicker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Her co-workers of Walmart are requested to meet at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Willie Lee Hawkins Jr.

Willie Lee Hawkins Jr., 59, of 1208 MLK Drive, Waycross, was called by the Lord to his heavenly home from this earthly home early Thursday morning (Jan. 12, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

He was born to the union of the late Willie Lee Hawkins Sr. and the late Arie Faison Hawkins, May 12, 1957 in Pearson. He became affectionately known as “Duck” to some and “Hawk” to others. He received his education from Ware County Senior High School graduating in 1976.

He pursued a trade as an auto mechanic and enjoyed working on cars. He also enjoyed working landscapes and fishing. But most of all he loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and sitting with his son-in-law talking about the Lord.

Here on this earthly journey he accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Johnell “Pig” Hawkins.

His memories will be cherished by three children, Will Hawkins III, Atlanta, Lashanta (Derek) Davis, Waycross, and Jaden Dionne Scott, Blackshear; seven grandchildren, Willie Lee Hawkins IV, Virginia Beach, Va., Chloe Hawkins, Atlanta, and Arianna Davis, Jordon Hawkins, Tiana Davis, Leanna Davis and Derek Davis Jr., all of Waycross; three brothers, Clarence Hawkins, Lakeland, Fla., and Randy Hawkins and Trent Hawkins, both of Waycross; five sisters, Alice (Frank) Owens, Connie (Nathaniel) Roberts, Lashune (Michael) Lewis, Lanius (Timothy Sr.) Gillians and Janice Hawkins (Mary Ann), all of Waycross; his love and best friend, the former Leola D. Hawkins, Waycross, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

The cortege assembled at the funeral home at 10:45 a.m. Saturday.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Mother Ona Lee Wright

Mother Ona Lee Wright, 80, of 128 Edgewood Drive, Alma, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma, with loved ones at her bedside.

Affectionately known as “Hammer,” she was born and grew up in Alma.

She joined the Restored Mission Church, where Melissa Brinson was the pastor. She loved cooking, growing flowers, stitching, praying and singing.

She was preceded in death by four children, three grandchildren, three step-children, three brothers and four sisters.

She leaves to cherish her memories five children, Robert Harris, Mae Frances Wright, Larry Wright, Minister Helen Faulk and Carolyn Deverger; one daughter-in-law and one son-in-law; 29 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren; eight step-children; two brothers; several step-grandchildren, great-great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, in-laws and other sorrowing friends.

The funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. at First A.B. Baptist Church in Alma with the Rev. J. Stephon Deen, pastor, officiating. Words of comfort were given by her daughter, Minister Helen Faulk.

Interment followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

The cortege assembled at 2:15 p.m. Sunday at 128 Edgewood.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Willie Grace Leggett

A funeral for Willie Grace Thompson Leggett took place Sunday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Monroe Gill officiating.

Burial was in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were A.J. Harris, Shane Stanley, Sam Harris, James DeArman, Clayton Tinkle and Joseph DeArman.

Lawrence J. Duane Jr.

A celebration of life for Dr. Lawrence J. “Larry” Duane Jr., M.D. took place Saturday morning at First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Marcia Cochran and the Rev. Barry Giddens offering words of comfort.

Burial was in Oakland Cemetery with bagpipe music provided by Tim Akins.

Serving as active pallbearers were Anthony Elliott, Jake Elliott, Ben Elliott, Scott Duane, Joe Duane and Damon Daniels.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the Waycross Medical Community.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Clara Mae Blalock

The funeral for Clara Mae Chancey Blalock was held Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at Bristol Baptist Church in Bristol.

Officiating were the Rev. Jimmy Thrift, the Rev. R.C. James and the Rev. Jack Sinclair.

Active pallbearers were Jay Boatright, Doug Boatright, Mitch Sinclair, Luke Sinclair, Randy Allday and Phillip Horne.

Internment was in the Bristol Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.