January 22, 2018

Dr. Sherrie B. Cowan

ATLANTA — Dr. Sherrie Barber Cowan, 51, went to spend eternity with the Lord early Saturday morning (Jan. 20, 2018) at Emory University Hospital following complications from a liver transplant.

Born in Blackshear, Nov. 18, 1966, she lived in Patterson for the last 30 years. She graduated from Pierce County High School in 1984, and earned multiple academic degrees in early childhood education and educational administration, including a bachelor degree from Georgia Southern University and masters degree from Valdosta State University.

Additionally, she earned an educational specialist degree and a doctoral degree from Argosy University. Professionally, she was a life-long educator in the Pierce County School System where she taught elementary education at Patterson Elementary School.

Having accepted Christ as her personal Savior, she was a born again Christian and an active member of Patterson Baptist Church where she both attended and taught Sunday school.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Hamon and Polly Barber, of Blackshear, her maternal grandmother, Ida Lee Gailey Box, and her maternal grandfather, Dennis Gailey Sr.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Gene Flanigan Cowan Jr., of Patterson; her daughter, Alexis C. Crumbley (Donald), and soon to be granddaughter, of Waycross; her parents, Herbert M. Jr. and Lynn Gailey Barber, of Blackshear; a brother, Dr. Herbert M. Barber (Robin), of Savannah; her sister, Suzanne Barber Denison (George), of Blackshear; nieces and nephews, Elizabeth D. Cox (Adam), LCpl. Brandon H. Barber, Lindsey B. Denison, Natalie M. Barber and George C. Denison III; and several other relatives and numerous friends.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon (Jan. 26, 2018) at 4 o’clock at Patterson Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Patterson Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 until 9 o’clock at the funeral home.

The family kindly requests the teachers of Patterson Elementary School to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 3:30 Friday afternoon.

Memorials may be made to the Patterson Baptist Church Building Fund, 5770 E. Main St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Leatha R. Carnegie

Leatha Robinson Carnegie, 82, of 160 Reagan Circle, Waycross, passed away Friday (Jan. 19, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, James and Ophelia Bennett, at 2128 Screven Ave., Waycross.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements

Stanley M. Harden

Stanley McKenzie Harden was born on Jan. 18, 1958, in Folkston, to Charlie Earl and Jessie Ruth Mattox Harden.

He died Friday (Jan. 19, 2018).

He graduated from Charlton County High School in 1976. He was a truck driver for many years, but after his health failed several years ago he did a little farm work when he was able.

He is survived by his mother Jessie Ruth Harden; a son, Daniel Harden (wife, Mary Ann), of Waycross; three daughters, Leila Henry, of Adel, Allison and Emily Harden, of Valdosta; step-children, Kerastin and Zeke Hilton and Clell Carter; seven grandchildren, Cody, Taylor, Cason, Brooke, Maleigh, Jaylen and Browning; five step-grandchildren, Talia, Laila, Chance, Chase, Lauren and E.J.; two sisters, Sharon (Kenny) Crocker, of Kingsland, and Karen Heaton, of Folkston; a brother, David (Becky) Harden, of Folkston; a niece, Erin (Danny) Waters, of Folkston; and a nephew, Travis Padgett, of Tifton; three aunts, Jimmie Glisson, Louise Bryant and Rachel Dixon; and several cousins.

The family received friends Sunday at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church in Folkston from 2 until 3 p.m. The funeral was held Sunday at 3 p.m. at Philadelphia Free Will Baptist Church.

Burial was in Sardis Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston served the family.

Frances White Stokes

BLACKSHEAR — Frances White Stokes, 81, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (Jan. 19, 2018) at the Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born in Douglas, March 9, 1936, she lived in Ware County for many years before moving to Pierce County nearly 30 years ago. She worked for Standard Container (now Brockway) and was also a housewife. In addition to rearing her four sons, she also help rear her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as being a caregiver for her late mother.

She was of the Pentecostal faith and loved her Lord and reading the Bible. She also loved her flowers, working in her yard, animals and doing crossword puzzles.

She was a daughter of the late Robert Leon and Mary Estell Mixon White. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Kiser Stokes Sr., a granddaughter, Gail Marie Stokes, a grandson-in-law, Jonathan Bennett, a sister, Fern Martin, and four brothers, Roe Mixon, Jerry White, Robbie White, and twin infant brothers.

Survivors include her four sons, George Stokes, Kiser Stokes Jr., James Stokes and Jimmy Lee Stokes Sr., all of Blackshear; two sisters, Reesa Murray and Fedelia Roland, both of Homerville; three brothers, Ronsea (Berniece) White, of Homerville, Ronell White, of Millwood, and Randall (Rickey) White, of Surrencey; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the White Cemetery in Axson at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

The family kindly requests that the nurses and staff of Waycross Health and Rehabilitation Center serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 Wednesday morning.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Ross E. Phillips

Ross E. Phillips, 89, died Sunday evening (Jan. 21, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Eugene Singletary

Eugene “Green” Singletary, 92, of Harborview Nursing Home in Waycross, passed away Thursday (Jan. 18, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was the son of the late Walter McFadden. He was the husband of the late Mrs. Clifford Singletary.

He was the stepfather of Blanche Dupree, Waycross; great-grandfather of Craig Shaw; and uncle to Deloris (John) Larry, Hoboken, Leroy McFadden (Agnes), Atlanta, and Earl W. Smith, Waycross; a host of great-nieces and nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews, and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Bethesda House of Mercy Our Beloved Church, 105 E. Washington Ave., Waycross, with the Rev. Cathy Sweat, pastor, officiating.

The family will meet at the church at 1:30 p.m.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

James Lewis Edwards

James Lewis Edwards, 76, died suddenly Saturday (Jan. 20, 2018) at Appling Healthcare System in Baxley.

A native of Nettleton, Miss., he has been employed as a teacher at Appling County Middle School since 1978. He taught at Ava Street School and Ware County High School in Waycross prior to his tenure at Appling County.

He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army, and was a member of First United Methodist Church in Baxley.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Howell Edwards, and his parents, Jim and Frieda Anderson Edwards.

Survivors include three children, Sherrie Edwards, of Raymore, Mo., Olivia Edwards, of Charleston, S.C., and Chad Edwards, of Baxley; four grandchildren, James, Brianna, Braxton and Aaron; four siblings, Martha Randolph, Linda Jackson, Jimmie Lou Griggs and Peggy Smith, all of Nettleton, Miss.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 3 until 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

E.T. ‘Ted’ Delcomyn

Ernest Theodore “Ted” Delcomyn, 82, of Waycross, died early Sunday morning (Jan. 21, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

David Dallas

David Dallas, 91, a resident of Sears Manor Nursing Home, Brunswick, formerly of 1718 Albany Ave., Brunswick, died late Wednesday evening (Jan. 17, 2018).

He was the uncle of Pastor Jimmie L.R. Green of Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Funeral arrangement will be announced later by Jacobs Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Tommy Edward Turner

A celebration of life for Tommy Edward Turner was held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Fourth Mount Olive Church, 900 Yeomans St., Blackshear.

The Rev. Morris Pate, pastor, delivered words of comfort from II Corinthians 5 and II Timothy 4:7 on the topic, “The Barn Is Full, So Let’s Go to the House.”

Pallbearers were Jerome Banks, Brando Britton, Dexter Britton, Stacy Hall, Antwyne Harris, Isaac Moses, Tyler Simpson, Nick Wells and Steve Wells.

Special thanks to Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home, Family Worship Center and Lee Street Resource Center.

Memorialization was through cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Earlesteen H. Davis

A funeral for Earlesteen Hallman Davis, 97, of Patterson, took place Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. at Patterson Baptist Church with her great-grandson, Cliff Knowlton, the Rev. R.C. James and the Rev. Jerry Price officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were David Davis, Don Davis, Lee Yeomans, Cliff Knowlton, Hayden Knowlton, Jackson Knowlton, T.J. Shockley, Ben Shockley, Josh Anderson and Blake Dixon.

Burial followed in the Patterson Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Travis Heckel

A memorial service for Travis Heckel took place Saturday afternoon in the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The Rev. Richard Jeffers and the Rev. Freddie Walker officiated.

Rev. Curtis Williams Sr.

A celebration of life for the Rev. Curtis L. Williams Sr. took place Saturday afternoon at Eagles Flight Ministries with prayer and eulogy by Dr. David Randy Pelka, Old Testament by Bishop Albert Bussey and New Testament by Pastor Brenda Burse.

Reflections were given as a friend by the Rev. Beverly Pelka and friends and family.

Burial took place in Oakland Cemetery with committal by Dr. David Randy Pelka.

Serving as pallbearers were Freddie Berrian, Antoine Corey, Deion Williams, Marquis Williams, Elijah Williams Jr. and Kevin White.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Ena Gibson Nelson

A funeral for Ena Elizabeth Gibson Nelson took place Saturday morning at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church with Elder Daniel Drawdy officiating.

Burial was in Nathalene Cemetery in Hilliard, Fla.

Serving as pallbearers were Drew DeLoach, Daniel DeLoach, Dereck DeLoach, Stephen Booth, Harold Driggers and Aaron Lee.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Paisley Rayne Thornton

A graveside service for Infant Paisley Rayne Thornton was held Saturday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Gregory Pope officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

Linda Gail Starling

A graveside service Linda Gail Starling for was held Saturday afternoon at Waresboro Cemetery in Waresboro with the Rev. Ron Knapp officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

Keith Allen ‘Dusty’ Lloyd

A funeral for Keith Allen “Dusty” Boyd was held Saturday morning at Swamp Road Baptist Church with the Rev. Joey Chancey, the Rev. Joe Chancey and Stanley Chancey officiating.

Burial followed in Swamp Road Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Griffin, Jerry Peacock, Mark Brett, Craig Barrs, Stan Thomas and Stanley Chancey.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.