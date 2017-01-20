January 21, 2017

Campbell Jude

‘Camp’ Tatum

Campbell Jude “Camp” Tatum, 2, went to be with The Lord Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at his residence.

“Camp” was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive brain tumor on July 3, 2016 after experiencing some mild health issues. Upon initial diagnosis of a tumor in Waycross, he was sent to Memphis, Tenn., for treatment.

He completed several surgeries at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital, and was then treated for six months at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. During his stay in Memphis, he received several surgeries, procedures and chemotherapy treatments.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Camp was released from St. Jude to come home and spend the remainder of his time surrounded by his family and loved ones. While at home, Camp was cared for by many amazing nurses and staff from Hospice Satilla in Waycross. He was loved on and supported by numerous friends, family and community members in Waycross.

Giving up was never an option for Camp, until his last breath, he fought as fiercely as any warrior that has ever entered battle. Camp’s ultimate healing was on Jan. 19, 2017, just two months shy of his third birthday.

Survivors include his parents, Sarah and Brent Tatum, of Waycross; one sister, Isabelle Tatum; maternal grandparents, Nancy and James Perry; paternal grandparents, Cheryl and Gary Tatum; great-grandparents, Wynon and Blondell Bond, Verdie Tatum Henderson and Carolyn Perry; two uncles, Jim Perry (Ashley) and Brandon Tatum; first cousins, Bailey and Garrett Tatum; and numerous great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Hortense and Robert Frank Taylor, the Rev. J. Howell Perry, Adell Tatum and Kay Henderson.

A funeral will be held 3 p.m. Monday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 until 8 p.m. Sunday at Sweat Memorial Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, Mattie’s Mission, P.O. Box 2211, Waycross, Ga. 31502, or Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Phyllis Kay Douberly

HORTENSE — Phyllis Kay Douberly, 59, of Hortense, died Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) surrounded by her family at Hospice of Golden Isles after an extended illness.

The Brantley County native was a former interior designer and decorator who enjoyed working in the fashion industry and worked with Mary Miller Travel Agency in Brunswick for several years.

She enjoyed growing flowers and making a home for her animals. She was predeceased by her parents, James E. and Louise Douberly, sister, Wanda Willis, brother, James E. “Junior” Douberly.

Survivors are her sister, Linda Douberly (Carl) Green, of Hortense; several nieces, Nykki, Melissa, Tanya; nephews, Charles and Stevie; great-nieces, Maylin, Kennedy; great-nephews, Kyle, Brandon, Chandler, Jeremy, Adam, Kason, Zachary, Alex; step-children, Chandler and Amanda; grandchild, London; and several cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Memorial Baptist Church with the Rev. Keith Brown officiating.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 prior to service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Rinehart and Sons Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.

The guestbook is available at www.rinehartandsons.com

Dr. Charles Bagley Sr.

Dr. Charles Edward Bagley, Sr., 83, died Thursday evening (Jan. 19, 2017) at Bacon County Hospital.

He was a native of Coffee County but lived most of his life in Alma.

Dr. Bagley was a retired physician and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Nicholls Baptist Church and was a member of the Medical College of Georgia’s Fellow of American Academy of Family Practitioners.

He was the son of the late Richard Benjamin Bagley and Rosie Mary Smith Bagley. He was preceded in death by a son, Charles E. Bagley Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Jordan Bagley, of Alma; a daughter, Melissa Bagley, of Alma; a son, Winston Jordan Bagley, of Alma; five grandchildren, Charles Bagley Brown, Robert Jimmy Brown Jr., William Cole Bagley, Caine Carter Bagley and Caleb Jordan Bagley; a sister, Rita Bagley McNorlin, of Jacksonville, Fla.; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private graveside service was held Friday at Greenlawn Cemetery with Glynn Moore officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Allmon Animal Rescue, 2988 Midway Church Road, Blackshear, Ga. 31516.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Willie Grace Leggett

Willie Grace Thompson Leggett, 92, died Friday (Jan. 20, 2017) morning at Satilla Care Center following an extended illness.

She was a native of Appling County but lived most of her life in Waycross. She was a member of Hebardville United Methodist Church and the Hebardville Sewing Circle.

She was the daughter of the late Curtis Thompson and Siller Steedley Thompson. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Livingston Leggett, and a son, the Rev. Marvin R. Leggett.

She is survived by two daughters, Sue Leggett DeArman, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Marilyn Leggett Bladen, of Waycross; a son, Willie H. Leggett, of Blackshear; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Clara Mae C. Blalock

MERSHON — Clara Mae Chancey Blalock, 85, of Mershon, passed away Friday morning (Jan. 20, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear, April 2, 1931, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a homemaker and was a member of Bristol Baptist Church. She volunteered as a poll worker during elections and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

She was a daughter of the late Bennon and Addie Mae Durrance Chancey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon LaVonne Blalock, two daughters, LaVerne Boatright and Diane Jackson, all of her brothers and her sister.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Teresa (Lon) Sinclair, of Mershon; her son-in-law, Terry Boatright, of Bristol; seven grandchildren, Jay (Stacey) Boatright, Doug (Hannah) Boatright, Dana Melisa Blalock, Donald Jackson, Mitch (Bree) Sinclair, Luke Sinclair, Magnolia Sinclair; seven great-grandchildren, Kaley Brooke Boatright, Hunner Sinclair, Phillip (Kelsey) Horne, Dyona Horne, Joey Oliver, Tiffany Jordan, Timothy Courson; one great-great-grandchild, Phillip Nathaniel Horne Jr.; her caretaker, Jamie Rowland, of Mershon; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Sunday afternoon at 2:30 at Bristol Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held this evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley G. Seadrow

Shirley Godie Seadrow, 81, formerly of Waycross, died Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) evening at her residence in Tifton.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.