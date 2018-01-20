January 20, 2018

Earlesteen H. Davis

PATTERSON — Earlesteen Hallman Davis, 97, of Patterson, died early Friday morning (Jan. 19, 2018) following an extended illness at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Born Jan. 21, 1920 in Bristol, she was a daughter of the late David D. Hallman and Maude Florie Hallman Youmans. She lived most of her life in Pierce County where she had worked at the post office and in the school lunchroom in Patterson.

She was the oldest attending member of Patterson Baptist Church and was a member of the Grace Sunday School Class.

Preceding her in death was her husband of 72 wonderful years, Carlos Davis, a son, Donald Davis, and a granddaughter, Anna Lisa Hyers Keith.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law who were her caregivers in her later years, Diane and Ed Hyers, of Patterson; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Charlotte Davis, of Brunswick; her grandchildren, Carla Knowlton, of Patterson, Holly Yeomans (husband, Scott), of Mershon, Merry Gayle Boatright (husband, Lin), of Blackshear, Reida Davis, Dawn Roberts, and David Davis Jr., all of Brunswick, Dannette Baba (husband, Raymond), of Summerville, S.C., Deena Schockley, of Griffin, and Don Davis (wife, Stacie), of Rome; and a blessed number of 58 great- and great-great-grandchildren to whom she was affectionately known as “Bigmama.”

A funeral will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at Patterson Baptist Church with the Rev. R.C. James and the Rev. Jerry Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Patterson Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday at the church one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Patterson Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 385, Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Frances White Stokes

BLACKSHEAER — Frances White Stokes, 81, of Blackshear, passed away Friday morning (Jan. 19, 2018) at Waycross Health and Rehabilitation.

Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Aline Virginia Robinson

WILLIAMSBURG CITY, Va. — Aline Virginia Drawdy Robinson, 82, passed away Monday (Jan. 15, 2018) in Williamsburg City, Va. following a lengthy illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Edith Hill

An entombment service for Edith Hill was held Friday afternoon at Greenlawn Mausoleum with Pastor Chad Stanley officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.