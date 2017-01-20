January 20, 2017

Campbell Jude ‘Camp’ Tatum

Campbell Jude “Camp” Tatum, 2, went to be with the Lord Thursday (Jan. 19, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Gloria Miller Gowen

Gloria Ann Gowen, 72, of Waycross died Wednesday morning (Jan. 18, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Savannah to the late Monroe Miller and Mattie Carter Miller. Raised in Waycross, she married Linton Errol Gowen and they lived in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., for many years, working together for an automotive dealership, before moving back to Waycross in 1996.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a very artistic woman with a great sense of humor. More than anything she was a wonderful and loving mother and aunt, who enjoyed spending time with her family every chance she got.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Linton Errol Gowen, two sisters and a brother.

She is survived by two children, Tracy Ann Gowen, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Stephen Gowen, of Waycross, a sister, Nell Dixon (husband, Dixie), of Jacksonville, Fla., a brother, James Miller, of Waycross, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Va. 22202.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Lorena R. Strickland

NAHUNTA — Lorena Rowell Strickland, 89, of Nahunta passed away early Thursday morning (Jan. 19, 2017) at Bayview Nursing Home after an extended illness.

Born in Nahunta, she was the daughter of David Franklin and Emma Conner Rowell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Norris Strickland, and several brothers and sisters.

She was retired from the Brantley County Tax Commissioners Office and a member of Hickox Baptist Church. She loved cooking, gardening, canning and doing word search puzzles.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Marion Strickland, of Nahunta; a daughter and son-in-law, Gwen and Micheal Short, of Nahunta; three grandchildren, Michelle Lawson, of Brunswick, Hunter Strickland and Byron Strickland, both of Nahunta; two great-grandchildren, Grace Lawson and Hayden Lawson, of Brunswick; special nephew, Tuck Harper, of Waycross; special sister-in-law and lifelong friend, Dottie Rowell, of Hickox; and also several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 1:30 at Hickox Baptist Church with the Rev. Ray McMillan, the Rev. Jamie Giddens and the Rev. Mike Hendrix officiating.

Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Cole Dykes, Randy Rowell, Brandon Rowell, Garrett Strickland, Jordan Wilson and Vance Wilson. Pallbearers are asked to be at the church by 1 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hickox Baptist Church building fund, 7224 Caney Bay Road, Nahunta, Ga. 31553.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta.

Faye Love Terrell

Faye Love Terrell, 80, of Townsend, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) at the Hospice of the Golden Isles.

She was born in Toombs County to the late Jesse William Love and the late Claudia Wilder Love. She was a resident of McIntosh County for many years. She retired from Swisher International and was a member of the Dorcas and Darien United Methodist Church.

She had a passion for gardening and cooking for her family and everyone else that came along.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Terrell, a daughter, Tommie Lynn Lynch, a sister, Melba Harrison, and a brother, Bill Love.

She is survived by her two daughters, Phyllis Terrell and Terri T. Parker (Robert); two granddaughters, Stephanie Yawn (Steven) and Asia Boyette (Cord); four great-grandchildren, Korianne Alise Yawn, Kloie Adair Yawn, Katelynn Annabelle Yawn and Cam Axel Boyette; three sisters, Janel Harrison, Betty Keefer (Allen) and Charlotte Peavey; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Love; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.

The funeral was scheduled for 11 o’clock this morning at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Lori Lewis officiating. Interment was to follow in the Poppell Gardner Cemetery.

Active pallbearers are Todd Faircloth, Robert Parker, Steven Yawn, Cord Boyette, Glen Townsend and Tony German.

Honorary pallbearers are Allen Keefer and Franklin Beecher.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick. Ga. 31525

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is serving the family.

