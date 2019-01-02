January 2, 2019

Eula Pauline Murray

Eula Pauline Boatright Murray, 83, of Patterson, died Sunday evening (Dec. 30, 2018) at Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro, following an extended illness.

Born July 14, 1935 in Alma, she was a daughter of the late Robert Fulton and Alma Sims Boatright. She was a lifelong resident of Pierce County and was retired for United Egg Marketing Inc. in Blackshear. She was a member of Abundant Life Christian Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rommie Joe Murray, her son, James Boatright, two sisters, Janice Marie Boatright and Mary Lee Boatright Lovell Floyd, and three brothers, Purdom Boatright, Hollis Boatright and Robert Fulton Boatright.

Survivors include her two daughters, June Colley (husband, Gary) and Teraina Ragsdale (husband, Jerrid), both of Offerman; eight grandchildren, Cary Colley (wife, Shelly), of Patterson, Allen Colley, of Patterson, Marie Strickland (husband, Joseph), of Blackshear, Chad Herrin (wife, Felicia), of Blackshear, Elizabeth Herrin, of Patterson, Dana Flowers (husband, Tom), of Perry, Jason Ragsdale (wife, Haley), of Blackshear, and Jessica Luke (husband, John), of The Rock, Ga.; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Dale O’Steen, of Blackshear, Shirley Walker, of Waycross, Barbara Gilliard (husband, Jerry), of Blackshear, and Patricia Phillips (husband, Rick), of Waycross; four brothers, Earl Boatright (wife, Pearl), of Blackshear, Paul Boatright (wife, Barbara), of Waycross, Rab Boatright (wife, Anne), of Patterson, and Daniel Boatright, of Blackshear; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Wednesday at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Waters Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to be at the funeral home by 2:30 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Perry B. Bellamy Sr.

Perry Bernard Bellamy Sr., 89, of 325 Archer St., Waycross, died Tuesday morning (Jan. 1, 2019) at the Hospice Satilla House in Waycross with family members at his bedside.

He was born Dec. 21, 1929 in Waycross. His parents were Perry Bellamy and Lucy Leek Bellamy. He was the third child of seven siblings.

Friends are being received at his daughter Marilyn Bellamy Barnett home, 1215 Deputy St., Waycross.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel, Inc

Dorothy M. Mitchell

Dorothy M. Mitchell was called home Saturday (Dec. 29, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma, following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 20, 1920, in Nicholls, to the late Pearlie E. Jones and Willie Dude Clayton. She moved to Alma in 1967, where she worked at Bacon County Hospital and as caregiver/house sitter until she retired. She was a natural caregiver for many. She acted as a caregiver to her mother for many years and her only son until his passing.

In her free time, she enjoyed fishing, crossword puzzles and attending church. She was in her fifth generation of love ones.

She was a member of Spiritual Body Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a son, Lamar Clayton, a brother, Willie Clayton, a sister, Inez Jones, and a grandson, Willie Linder.

Left to cherish her memories are a daughter, Aritha Moore (Earnest Davis), Alma; grandchildren, Sonjia Blash, Shanta Wertz, Latesia Mosby, Tre Woodbury, Layla Jackson, all of Alma, Tyrone Clayton, Jacksonville, Fla., Junior Lamar Clayton (Kimmie), Broxton, and David Clayton, Brunswick; a sister, Rita Jones, Nicholls; a god-daughter, Abbigail Hayes; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, other family and many friends.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at First A.B. Baptist Church, Alma, where the Rev. Stephon Deen is pastor.

Pastor Jackie Welch, of House of God Church, Patterson, will deliver words of comfort to the family.

The body will lie at state Thursday at 10 a.m. until the hour of service.

Burial will follow in Lee Moore Cemetery, Bickley.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Maggie Idell E. Nunn

BLACKSHEAR — Maggie Idell Eason Nunn, 85, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday evening (Dec. 30, 2018) at Harborview of Pierce County.

Born in Baxley, Jan. 23, 1933, she lived in Miami, Fla., for 33 years prior to moving back to Pierce County in 1976.

Affectionately called “Hoot Nanny” and “Granny Toot,” she was a homemaker and a longtime member of Bristol Baptist Church. She liked to fish and cook but was always a hardworking woman. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her grandchildren all agree she was the best granny ever.

She was a daughter of the late John and Mary Sapp Eason. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Nunn, her daughter, Mary Reddish Crump, and all of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Jimmie and Lynn Reddish and John Randy and Carol Reddish, all of Blackshear; grandchildren, Tammy (Neil) Crosby, Jason (LaDonna) Crump, Tina (Eric) Brogan, Buddy Reddish and Amanda Reddish; great-grandchildren, Charlie (Madison) Crosby, Will (Riena) Crosby, Alyssa Crump, Elijah Crump, Charlie Crosby, Will Crosby, Jorga Reddish, Jaymeson Reddish and Jaxton Reddish; great-great-grandchildren, Carter and Mason; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral services will be held Wednesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Bristol Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Bristol Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Dale Oliver Gale

Dale Oliver Gale, 57, passed away Friday (Dec. 28, 2018) at Crestwood Nursing Center in Palatka, Fla., after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born July 26, 1961 in Waycross, to the late Phyllis Oliver and Daniel Oliver Sr. She graduated from Waycross High School in 1980.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Gale, of Palatka, Fla.; a daughter, Sarah Gale, of Palatka, Fla.; a step-son, Michael Gale, of Palatka, Fla.; a sister, Danna Oliver Baumbach, of Blackshear; brothers, Dan Oliver Jr., of Waycross, David Oliver (Kimmie), of Jacksonville, Fla.; several step-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Gale requested to be cremated and only a private, family service be held.

Barbara Ann Byrd

Barbara Ann Byrd, 69, of Waycross, died early Tuesday (Jan. 1, 2019) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

