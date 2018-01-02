January 2, 2018

Dan A. Hollmon

Deacon Dan A. Hollmon, of 2704 Doris Road, Patterson, husband of the late Flora Fulmore Hollmon, passed Monday (Jan. 1, 2018) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

The family is receiving friends beginning Thursday at the home of his nephew and niece, Nelson and Carla Howard, of 4161 Highway 32, Bristol.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

A.C. McNeely

A.C. McNeely, 94, died Saturday (Dec. 30, 2017) at the Baptist Village Retirement Communities following an extended illness.

He was born in Jacksonville, Fla., but resided in Waycross most of his life. He was retired from Southern Bell and a member of First Baptist Church in Waycross. He served in the United States Navy during World War II.

He was a son of the late Alfred Clayton McNeely and Sophie Kellah McNab McNeely. He was married to the late Suzanne Ludlum McNeely.

He is survived by two daughters, Marcia Marie McNeely Crowley (husband, Jim), of Stone Mountain, and Gail McNeely Tull (husband, Guy) of Annapolis, Md., three grandchildren, Jay Crowley, Olivia Tull and Elliott Tull, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. today at Oakland Cemetery.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sara Jewell Higgison

Sara Jewell Southwell Higgison went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday (Dec. 24, 2017).

Born in Tattnall County July 6, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Leon Melvin Southwell and Belle Kennedy Southwell. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin W. Higgison, two sons, Miles L. Higgison, Edwin C. Higgison, a daughter-in-law, Linda Higgison, and two brothers, William H. Southwell and Charles L. Southwell.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter and husband, Barbara H. Stone and James R. Stone, of Charlottesville, Va.; and a host of loving family members including eight grandchildren, Scott Higgison (Kelly), of Springfield, Va., Lynn Higgison, of Jacksonville, Fla., Cole Higgison (Alexis), of Potomac, Md., Grant Higgison (Leslie), of Atlanta, Hunter James (Stewart), of Charleston, S.C., Julie Muenzner (Scott), of Jamestown, N.C., Chad Stone (Mandy), of Apex, N.C., and Kelly Harrison (Dan), of Chapel Hill, N.C,; and 11 great-grandchildren, Taylor, Brooke and Brian Higgison, Amelia Muenzner, Grady and Raegan Stone, Eliza and Stone Harrison, Elise and Grant Higgison, and Pearson James.

She is also survived by a niece, Jewell Southwell Sweat, of Athens; a great-niece, Carole Williams LeVar, of Athens; and nephews, Hunter Southwell, of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; a daughter-in-law, Judith E. Higgison, of Jacksonville, Fla.

She resided in Waycross, from 1950 until moving to Charlottesville in 1992 where she became a member of First Presbyterian Church. At age 80, she started a new career at the Harris Teeter on Emmet Street and for 15 years was employed as a demo clerk, where she enjoyed the many customers and friends stopping by to sample her goodies and say “hello!”

Throughout her life, she always demonstrated a servant heart and just like a sparkling, beautiful “jewel,” reflecting light inwardly and outwardly, she always shone forth the light of her Lord as she gave unselfishly of her time and energy to others.

Although she will be missed here on earth, we know the Christmas Angels joyously welcomed her with open arms in heaven.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery.

Tomara T. Dennis

Miss Tomara Tanashia Dennis, 30, passed away Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

She was the daughter of Johnny Dennis and the late Belinda Faye Miller and the granddaughter of Jerry Dennis, Richard James (Ruth) Miller and Willie Mae Anderson-Miller

A viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home, 505 Ware St.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her grandmother, Jerry Dennis, 1115 Elizabeth St., Waycross.

A celebration of life service will be held at Saturday at 3 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1700 MLK Drive, where the Rev. Alfred Stevens, pastor, will offer words of comfort.

The cortege will assemble at 2:15 p.m. at the Dennis home.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Bertha Mae Harris

Bertha Mae Hyler Harris, 71, of 834 Cherry St., Blackshear, passed away Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2017) at Clinch Healthcare Center in Homerville.

She was born July 27, 1946 to Ernest Wesley and Janie Mae “Mama Jim” Hyler.

At an early age she joined and attended Zion Baptist Church. She attended Lee Street High School. Early in life she moved to Newark, N.J., where she was employed by Campion’s and she was a faithful worker for many years. She later met and married Joseph Coleman Harris Jr.

Moving back to Pierce County she worked at Pierce County Nursing home for some time.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and two brothers, Solomon Kennedy and Ernest Wesley Hyler Jr., sisters, Vivian King, JoAnn Hyler and Patricia Hyler Howard; granddaughters, Folashade’ Omo Yemi Green and Angel Ranae Bell.

She leaves to mourn, a daughter, Karen Genaye Harris, and son, Freddie Lee Anderson Jr.; her sister, Doris Fayenette Hyler Holmes; eight grandchildren, Emmanuel RaJohn Harris (Bobbie), Earnest RaSheen Harris, Connie RaShon Harris, Michael Anthony Harris Angela Lanae Bell, Damion Gant, Dameon Gant and Savannah Janae Bell; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her companion of 43 years, Freddie Lee Anderson Sr.; a brother-in-law, Dennis Trent; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held today from 5 until 7 p.m. at Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Memorialization is through cremation.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Marie B. Kimbrel

Marie B. Kimbrel, 86, died Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Bacon County Hospital in Alma following a short illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jeanette Sweat Brown

Jeanette Sweat Brown, 86, died Sunday afternoon (Dec. 31, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Waycross. She was preceded in death by her husband, W. A. Brown, a son, Jeffrey W. Brown;, her parents, Joseph Atwell Sweat and Mary Jane Jordan Sweat, her brothers, Otis Sweat Sr., Alvin D. Sweat, Brantley Sweat, Norman Sweat, Joseph Sweat and Horace Sweat, and her sisters, Rosalee Sanders, Wannie Taylor, Betty Youmans, Annie Thornton, Wilma Summerall and Mary Agnes Rose.

She attended Hebardville Baptist Church and had been very active in the choir and other church functions. Her family was one of the founding members.

She was a graduate of Wacona High School and retired from J.C. Penney.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan Dilliard (husband, Terry), of Waycross; two sons, Gary Brown (wife, Lynne) and Joseph “Chris” Brown, both of Waycross; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 1 until the memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be sent to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Ann Jeannine O’Brien

BLACKSHEAR — Ann Jeannine Brooker O’Brien, 84, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017) at her residence following a lengthy illness.

Born in Brackettville, Texas, on May 12, 1933, she lived most of her life in Pierce County. She was a graduate of Blackshear High School and attended G.S.W.C. (now Valdosta State University) and South Georgia College in Douglas.

She worked at The Blackshear Times and later Broome Printing and Office Supplies where she retired in 1995 after 35 years of service. She was of the Methodist faith and was a loving mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to play bridge, do crossword puzzles and work in her yard (fish in her younger days) and spend time with her friends.

She was a daughter of the late Hubert Mathew and Rhoda Louise Barnard Brooker. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Glenn O’Brien Sr., and by a sister-in-law, Anna O’Brien.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Glenna and Deen Strickland, of Waycross; her son and daughter-in-law, William Glenn “Bud” and Ada O’Brien Jr., of Blackshear; her brother, Robert H. “Bobby” Brooker, of Waycross; three grandchildren, April Ann O’Brien and Gilbert Aaron Montoya, of Los Angeles, Calif., James Vasco “Josh” Proctor III, of Blackshear, and Ashlee Ann and Matt Kinnaird, of Asheville, N.C.; four great-grandchildren, Bardot Belen Montoya and Viper Steele Montoya, both of Los Angeles, and Landen Taylor and Avery Brooker Kinnaird, both of Asheville; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Wall, of Fredericksburg, Va., and Frances O’Brien, of Raleigh, N.C.; a brother-in-law, Carroll “Bro” O’Brien, of Baltimore, Md.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Southeast Cancer Unit, P.O. Box 2764, Waycross, Ga. 31502 or to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Donna H. Sturgis

Donna H. Sturgis, 82, of Waycross, died Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Harborview Pierce after an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum funeral Home.

Cecil Courson

Cecil Courson, 87, of Blackshear, passed away early Monday morning (Jan. 1, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health following a lengthy illness.

Born in Blackshear Dec. 12, 1930, he lived in Pierce County most of his life. He worked in construction for Marvin Gill Construction, then with George Marsh Construction before becoming disabled. He loved to fish and hunt and was a member of New Life Assembly of God.

He was the son of the late Dennis “Bud” and Sarah Taylor Courson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Novella Tillman Courson, and by his sister, Evelyn Courson.

Survivors include his son, Stephen D. Courson, of Blackshear; his granddaughter, Sarah O’Banion, of Blackshear; a very special friend, Eunice Douberly, of Blackshear; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Ramah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc. of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

John Samuel O’Hara

John Samuel O’Hara was born Oct. 21, 1941 in Waycross to the late John O’Hara and Thelma Fleming O’Hara. He received his formal education in the Waycross public school system.

He accepted Christ at an early age and joined St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church where he was a deacon, an usher and a Sunday School teacher.

On Sept. 25, 1983 he married Sherell Hall Williams. He later joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church under the Rev. Walter Scott where he loved the men’s Sunday School class and served on the senior usher ministry until his health failed.

He was employed at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company and later employed with International Paper as a fork-lift operator for more than 28 years. He also worked at Walker Cab, Welch and Brinkley Funeral Home and Petro Store on Reynolds Street.

His Master called him from labor to reward as he transitioned peacefully on Friday (Dec. 29, 2017) at Satilla Hospice, surrounded by family and loved ones at his bedside.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Lee Wade, Catherine Camaron, Elizabeth Kennedy and Flora Mae Timmons, his brothers, William Lee O’Hara, Booker T. O’Hara, Clarence Slater, Johnny Lee O’Hara, Eddie Lee O’Hara, General Ellis O’Hara and Ernest O’Hara, and one step-son, Johnny Howard Williams Jr.

Those left to cherish his memory, his wife of 34 years, Sherell O’Hara, one sister, Mary Spann, of San Diego, Calif., his children, Valerie O’Hara and David O’Hara, one step-daughter, Frances Williams, two grandsons, Tavares O’Hara and Johnny O’Hara, one granddaughter, Alexas O’Hara, one special brother-in-law, Vonnie Wells, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends and calls at Ocean Breeze No. 2018, 2001 Augusta Ave., Waycross.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross, is serving the family.

Leila M. Kite

Leila M. Kite, 79, of Waycross, passed away Friday (Dec. 22, 2017) at Titusville Rehab and Nursing Center in Titusville, Fla.

The family is receiving friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Debra Kite, 1021 Congress St., Waycross.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 until 7 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the Rev. Jackie Hooper, pastor, offering words of comfort.

Interment will follow in Barner Cemetery.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Mary Lou Givens

Mary Lou Givens was born April 12, 1925 in Lulaton in Brantley County, to the late Big Jim Edwards and Lillie Mae Maxwell. She lived most of her life in Pierce County, working as a housekeeper until her health began to fail. She departed her earthly travel on Tuesday (Dec. 26, 2017) at Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home, in Blackshear.

She was a member of the Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Mershon.

Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Arcelia Givens, one brother, Samson Edwards, one sister, Geraldine Edwards, one son, Wilber Sloans, two nieces, Laura Edwards and Martha Edwards Cooper;, two nephews, Henry Edwards and John Henry Edwards, one sister-in-law, Thelma G. Riley (R.W. Riley), and nephew, Joe L. Riley.

She leaves to cherish her memories, sisters-in-law, Estella Edwards, Bristol, Patty Givens, Mary Dell Hillery and Florence Givens, of Brunswick, brothers-in-law, Harry Deloach, Washington, D.C., Ruben Givens, Elliot Givens, Baxley, Frankie Givens, Hazlehurst, one adopted daughter, Lori Taylor, Blackshear, the Sauls family and a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life was held Sunday at Union Chapel Baptist Church with Minister Helen Staggers offering words of comfort to the family.

Burial was followed in Shiloh Cemetery in Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Mattie Bell Edwards

Mattie Bell Edwards, 68, of 1312 Jane St., Waycross, formerly of Waynesville, passed away on Monday (Dec. 25, 2017) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born Sept. 27, 1949 to Lois Sermon Middleton.

Preceding her in death were her parents, K.P. and Lois Middleton, and her husband Henry Edwards.

She received her formal education in the Brantley County School System and the Waycross Public School System. She retired from Champion after 30 years of faithful service.

She was well known for her work ethic and commitment to her employers. She joined First African Baptist Church of Waynesville at an early age and continued throughout her adulthood as a member of First A.B. She served her church and church family in many capacities.

She was loved and adored by all she encountered. She was a strong matriarch and will be missed by her daughters, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory include three daughters, Carolyn Williams and Kimberlyn Edwards, both of Waycross, Shonda Edwards-Newsome, of Dothan, Ala.; her faithful companion, Leroy Smith Jr., of Waycross; 11 grandchildren, Latheresa Sermon (Jeff), Tribeyon Edwards (Leighshan), Delvin Dennis (Valerie), Marzadius Sermon, Quamay Sermon, Alaycia McGauley, Xzavier Ealey, Brittney Ealey, Reggie O’Hara Jr. and Devontae Williams, all of Waycross; Aisha Edwards, of Latvia, Europe; nine great-grandchildren, Deshawn Bostick, Markayla Edwards, J.B. Nelson, King Edwards, Delvin Dennis Jr., Dontae Dennis, Lexington McGauley, Lauren Hayes and Londyn O’Hara; special friend, Minnie Wesley; special cousins, Clarence Lanier and Darlene Colley; mother-in-law, Estella Edwards; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A funeral was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Nahunta.

Minister Jerry Johns pastor, officiated, and the Rev. John Leggett, of First African Baptist Church in Waynesville, delivered the words of comfort.

Pallbearers were Tribeyon Edwards, Delvin Dennis, Marzadius Sermon, Xzavier Ealey, Reggie O’Hara Jr. and Deshawn Bostick

Interment followed in Oakland Cemetery, Waycross.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mack Authur Cason

A funeral for Mack Authur Cason was held Saturday morning at Deenwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Johnny Summerall and the Rev. Jarrod Everson officiating.

Burial followed in Mount Green Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Donnie Carter, Terry Crosby, Wade Steptoe, Wayne Steptoe, Richard McQuaig, Jimmy Braddock, Donnie Griffis and Bobby Raulerson.

Honorary pallbearers were Lee Hammer, Henry Gogan, Rusty Ganas, Bill Parsons, Cliff Fussell, Ricky Tillman, George Freeman, Gary Thrift, James Conoly and Mike Ranew.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Marion L. Leaphart

A celebration of life for Marion Lawrence Leaphart took place Saturday afternoon at Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church with scripture of the Old Testament and New Testament by the Rev. Johnny Gipson, acknowledgements by Mattie Gipson and eulogy and prayer by Pastor John Arnold.

Serving as active pallbearers were Athon Barron, the Rev. Gerald Copeland, George Huggins, Arzialous Slack, William Davis, Bennie Walker and Albert Hunt Jr.

Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Greater St. Paul and flower attendants were classmates.

Arrangements were with Music Funeral Home.

Linda Standard Martin

A funeral for Linda Standard Martin took place Saturday morning in the Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Burial was in Waresboro Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Danny Taylor, Walt Matich, Ashley Martin, Ryan Martin, Ronnie Evans and Britt Evans.