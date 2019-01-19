January 19, 2019

Julie Ann Cantila

Julie Ann “Jules” Cantila, 51, died unexpectedly Wednesday morning (Jan. 16, 2019) in Waycross.

She was a native of Jacksonville, Fla., but she lived a good portion of her life in Waycross. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Avis Chesser Wallace, James Guy Chesser, Roy P. and Vivian Shuman.

She was a 1985 graduate of Waycross High School and a graduate of Valdosta Technical College as a surgical technician.

She was employed as an administrative assistant in various positions with Lowe’s, the University of California, Los Angeles, and with architectural firms. She was also a part-time cashier with the local CVS Pharmacy.

Survivors include one daughter, Phoebe Cantila, of Los Angeles, Calif.; one son, Jack Cantila (wife, Angie), of Maryland; her mother and step-father, Wanda Chesser Shuman and Ted Shuman; her father, Steve Turner; one brother, John David Blackard, of High Point, N.C.; the father of her children, Nordie Cantila, of Seattle, Wash.; aunts, Doris Driskell, of Grapevine, Texas, Jan Chesser, of Callahan, Fla., Theresa Shuman, of Waycross, and her favorite aunt, Margie Chesser, of Middleburg, Fla.; uncles, Dave Chesser, of Jacksonville, Fla., Jimmy Chesser, of Homeland, and her favorite uncle, Gene Chesser, of Callahan, Fla.; and numerous cousins.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rosa Lee E. Redner

Rosa Lee Redner, 68, of Waycross, died early Thursday morning (Jan. 17, 2019) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Douglas to the late Henry Hardin and Eudell Harrel Hardin and made Waycross her home for the majority of her life. She was a dedicated housewife and a member of Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood.

She loved spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Hardin.

She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Roland Redner, of Waycross; three children, Jamie Canty (Norma), of Hazlehurst, Susan Yepez, of Los Fresnos, Texas, Linda Canty, of Mount Carmel, Ill.; three step-children, Rosie Gau (Rob), of Largo, Fla., Denise Redner, of St. Petersburg, Fla., Roland Redner Jr., (Kelly) of Lecanto, Fla.; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Harold A. Thanscheidt

Harold August “Okie” Thanscheidt, 89, of Folkston, passed away Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019) in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was born Aug. 29, 1929 in Woodward, Okla., to the late William August “Bill” Thanscheidt and Mary Moody Thanscheidt.

He proudly served his county in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Shannon stationed at Charleston Naval Base and later deployed to North Africa, Port Lyautey, French Morocco from 1948-1952.

He was honorably discharged as a Mineman 3rd Class. He was an electrician by trade. He was a member of Camp Pinckney Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 59 wonderful years, Ruby Jeanette Logan Thanscheidt; a son, Michael William (Josephine) Thanscheidt Sr.; two grandchildren, Michelle Ann Thanscheidt (Nicholas Edward) Sanderson, Michael William Thanscheidt Jr.; six grandchildren, Kayla Michelle Sanderson, Anna Faith Sanderson, Noah Nicholas Sanderson, Samuel Nicholas Sanderson, Charity Grace Sanderson and Lillian Ruby Thanscheidt; a brother, Tommy Thanscheidt; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roy Thanscheidt.

The funeral will be held Thursday at Camp Pinckney Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tim Hall officiating.

The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com

Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home in Folkston.

Joey Harold Cox

A funeral for Joey Harold Cox was held Friday morning at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Rusty Bennett officiating.

Burial followed in Rome Cemetery in Dixie Union.

Pallbearers were Dwain Butler, David Butler, Bubba Cox, Tony Smith, Kaleb Smith, Sean Gray, Bryson Stone, Timmy Davis and Danny Beecher.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.