January 19, 2018

Ena Elizabeth Nelson

Ena Elizabeth Gibson Nelson, 111, died Thursday morning (Jan. 18, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an extended illness.

A native of Charlton County, she resided most of her life in Hilliard, Fla. She was a homemaker and member of High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church.

Ena Nelson was born Sept. 23, 1906, the daughter of the late Henry Gilbert Gibson and Elizabeth Lee Gibson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Stafford U. Nelson, one brother, Henry R. Gibson, one sister Anna G. Turner, and nine half-siblings, Horace Gilbert Gibson, John Daniel Gibson, Charles Ellis Gibson, Bessie Leigh Gibson, Harry Jackson Gibson, Lillie Irene Gibson, William Elvie Gibson, Noah Madison Gibson and Mattie Julia Gibson.

She is survived by many nieces and nephews including Jeannine Davis, who took care of her for many years. Although she never had children of her own, she was loved by many and a surrogate mother to anyone that would let her

She attend Valdosta College for two years in the 1920s, which granted her the right to teach. She taught many years, including in three schools in Charlton County (Uptonville, Moniac and Sardis).

During her younger years — in the 1970s and 1980s — she was known for her beautiful handmade quilts which she gave to her family. Altogether, she made 27 quilts and 239 pillows.

Following the death of her husband, she lived with her sister, Anna Turner, for 22 years. Both she and Anna moved together to Baptist Village when she was 104.

The family will forever be grateful for the seven years of wonderful care she received at Baptist Village. It was truly a blessing to experience the outpouring of love from the staff the morning of her death.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at High Bluff Primitive Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Nathalene Cemetery in Hilliard, Fla.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. today at Music Funeral Home.

Ottis Lamar King

Ottis Lamar King, 70, died Wednesday (Jan. 17, 2018) at his residence in Manor following a long term illness.

He was born in Waycross and had lived most of his life in Ware County. He retired from Ottis King Fence Post Company and was a member of Suwannee Chapel Church of God of Prophecy. He also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of numerous hunting clubs.

He was a son of the late James Harvey King and Annie Beverley King. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Hazel Booth, Annette Justice, Mildred Smith, Yvonne Blount, Bobby King and James “Buddy” King, and a nephew, Mark Justice.

He is survived by a long-time companion, Sandra Lloyd Henderson, of Manor, and was affectionately known as “Papa Ottis” by Amanda Boyd, of Manor, Rachel Daniel, Garrett Daniel, Christopher Pittman, Wayne Pittman, Hannah Pittman, Luke Daniel, Gage Daniel, Kaylah Pittman, Addison Pittman and Natalie Pittman; eight nephews, Donnie King, Greg Justice, Steve King, Jeff King, John Blount, James Blount, Bill Blount and Mike Booth; two nieces, Diedre Cox and Ann Gray; and two special sisters-in-law, Carolyn King and Betty King.

A funeral is being held at 3 p.m. today at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family is receiving friends at the funeral home today from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m.

Linda Gail Starling

Linda Gail Starling, 66, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 17, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Waresboro to the late Earl Crosby and Tyra Eloise Whitaker Crosby. She made Waycross her home for most of her life.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking and baking. More than anything she loved her family and any time she was able to spend with them.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Dale Starling Sr., a great-granddaughter, Summer Hamilton, a brother, Jimmy Whitaker, and a sister, Bonnie Crosby.

She is survived by three children, Franklin Starling (wife, Angela), of Blackshear, Lisa Starling, of Waycross, Bobby Starling Jr., of Waycross; six grandchildren, Maxie Bell (husband, Johnny), Chelsea Aldridge, Andy Scurry, Brady Starling, James Sandusky, Samantha Sandusky; five great-grandchildren, Brian Johnson, Alice Johnson, Calleigh Johnson, Lilian Merritt, Alyssa Scurry; a sister, Nancy Vaughn (husband James), of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m., in Waresboro Cemetery.

Travis Heckel

Travis Heckel, 36, died suddenly Sunday (Jan. 14, 2018) at Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, Fla.

He was born in Vidalia and resided in Waycross most of his life.

He was a son of the late Tracy Heckel and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Chelsie Heckel.

He is survived by four children, Chasity Heckel, Nicholas Heckel, Chalie Heckel and Lana Chencey all of Waycross; his mother, Kathryn Williams Sirmons, of Waycross; four siblings, Tonya Sweat (husband, Scott), Tracy Heckel Jr. (wife, Cheryl), Tina Heckel and Tammy Brown (husband, Keith), all of Waycross; girlfriend, Gloria Bartley; two stepchildren, Kristina Davis and Christopher Henry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will be receiving friends Saturday afternoon at the funeral home from 4 until 5 o’clock.

