January 19, 2017

Dr. Lawrence J. Duane

Dr. Lawrence J. Duane, M.D. passed away peacefully at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House Tuesday (Jan. 17, 2017) surrounded by his family.

Dr. Duane was born in Hazlehurst to the late Lawrence Duane Sr. and Joan Horton Duane on June 15, 1939. At an early age, the family moved to McRae and established their home. Dr. Duane attended Telfair County schools and graduated with honors.

He received an academic scholarship and attended Emory-at-Oxford College transferring to Emory University in 1959. He received his bachelor of arts degree in 1961. As a senior, he was nominated for the Woodrow Wilson Graduate Fellowship. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity, and served as president his senior year. He thoroughly enjoyed his time at Emory and was even rumored to be a close associate with Emory’s official spirit … Dooley.

Dr. Duane was commissioned into the United States Navy on July 19, 1966 and subsequently completed his Doctorate of Medicine from the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, graduating in 1967. He was assigned to Pensacola Naval Hospital, Pensacola, Fla., where he completed his internship year.

At intern completion, Dr. Duane entered the Flight Medicine Residency Program at the Naval Aerospace Medical Institute obtaining Flight Surgeon’s status.

His first military assignment was serving as Assistant Head of Aviation, Aviation Exams and Flight Medical Officer supporting the Navy’s Blue Angels among other Naval Aviation units.

Dr. Duane began his residency training in Diagnostic Radiology at the U. S. Naval Regional Medical Center, Oaknoll Naval Hospital, Oakland, Calif., and completed his training in 1974. He was then assigned to Naval Regional Medical Center Jacksonville, Fla., for his utilization tour as a radiologist and became a diplomat in the American Board of Radiology in Diagnostic Radiology. He resigned his commission to pursue private practice in September 1975.

Dr. Duane and his family moved to Waycross, in 1975 where he began his civilian medical practice as a partner with Radiology Associates of Waycross. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and an active member and leader in the Medical Community serving as a radiologist in both private and hospital practice for 30 years.

For a period of time he served as Chief of Medical Staff and following retirement served as medical director of the local hospital. His passion for education expanded to Ware County youth by serving two elected terms as a member of the Ware County School Board to include one as chairman. Dr. Duane served as the team doctor for the Ware County Gators for many years, traveling to each and every game. He served as director for the Okefenokee Technical Institute’s Radiologic Training Program periodically through the years. Professionally he was a member the Radiologic Society of North America, the American Medical Association and The Irish and American Pediatric Society.

In addition to his practice and family, Dr. Duane had a passion for sailing the ocean on his boat, deep sea fishing, photography, reading, international travel and Civil War reenactments.

Dr. Duane is survived by his wife of 55 years, Railene Bowers Duane, of Waycross, and his four children, who include Joseph Duane III (wife, Heather), of Jacksonville, N.C., Katharine Elliott (husband, Anthony), of Broxton, Prescott Duane (wife Amy), of Snellville, and Heather Anne Velloff (husband, Richard), of Milton, Ga.

He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Alyssa Railene Duane, of Raleigh, N.C., and Taylor Lee Duane, of Wilmington, N.C., Jacob and Benjamin Elliott, of Valdosta, Hannah Kate and McRae, of Snellville, RJ Velloff, Patrick Velloff and Clayton Velloff, of Milton, Ga.

Visitation will be held at Music Funeral Home, Waycross, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross. The family will receive friends immediately following the service

The family request that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, the American Diabetes Association, 1701 North Beauregard St., Alexandria, Va. 22311, Every Day with Love in care of First United Methodist Church, 410 Williams St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

“We would like to recognize the providers, nursing and support staff of Hospice Satilla and Baptist village for their exceptional care provided to our father,” the family expressed.

Ona L. Wright

Ona L. Wright, 80, of 128 Edgewood Drive, Alma, passed away Wednesday (Jan. 18, 2017) at the Bacon County Hospital with loved ones at her bedside.

The family is currently receiving friends at the residence.

Funeral arrangements and a list of survivors will be announced later.

Services are tentatively scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. at First A.B. Church in Alma.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of service.

Carl Royce Hood

A memorial service for Carl Royce Hood was held Tuesday afternoon at Deenwood Baptist Church with the Rev. Jarrad Everson officiating.

Burial followed in Little Utah Cemetery near Axson.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joseph ‘Jody’ Lupo

A funeral for Joseph “Jody” Lupo was held Wednesday morning at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Jerry Baldree and the Rev. Bruce A. Morgan officiating.

Burial followed in Camp Branch Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Bennett, Jeffrey Cox, Keith Cox, Kenneth Cox, Bruce Morgan and Randy Smith.

Military rites were given by a contingent of the United States Air Force from Moody Air Force Base.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Winell D. Bowen

A graveside service for Winell D. Bowen was held Wednesday afternoon at High Bluff Cemetery with Brother Al Ferguson officiating.

Pallbearers were Barry Chesser, Chad Dowling, Jamie Dowling, Thad Dowling, MIchael HIckox and Jeff Thomas.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Jake’ Smith

A funeral for William Jacob “Jake” Smith was held Saturday afternoon at Trinity United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Myers and the Rev. David White officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Bill Gowen, Frank Gowen, Hamp Gowen, Jonathan DiGioia, Phillip DiGioia and David DiGioia. Honorary pallbearers were members of the John Wesley Sunday School Class.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Hannah J. Brinkley

A funeral for Miss Hannah Jordon Brinkley was held Wednesday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Roger Daniels officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Heath Bodenhamer, Carson Brinkley, Grant Brinkley, Clint Coleman, Ladue Raulerson and Gattlin Varnadore.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gary Lee White

The funeral for Gary Lee White was held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Rainge Memorial Funeral Home.

Burial was in the Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Bishop Joseph Wilkins, of Love and Faith Chapel, Jesup, delivered words of comfort from the book of Genesis, 25th chapter. Scriptures were read by Elder Trenda Bryant and Elder Torres Fidel. Prayer was by Pastor Marie Rainge.

Solos were by Deonte’ Hatcher, Jamanon Hatcher and Elder Alfreda West. Remarks were by Dwayne “NeNe” Birden and Jason George.

Casketbearers were Jason George, Kendell Story, Emmanuel Simpson, Sammie Spaulding, Eric White and Quentin Wilkins.

Arrangements were with Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.