January 18, 2019

Judith A. Van Druff

Judith A. Van Druff, of Waycross, departed this Earth Wednesday (Jan. 16, 2019) on the birthday of her mother at Pierce County Nursing Home after a long illness.

She was born in Olean, N.Y., in 1941 to the late Richard C. and Theresa M. Warren Monroe.

She grew up in Portville, N.Y., as a member of the Sacred Heart parish in Portville, N.Y., and graduated from Portville Central School. After graduating from Alfred University in 1961, she spent three years working for GE in Syracuse, N.Y., as a technical secretary.

She married Gary Caskins in 1962 in Syracuse, N.Y. Together they had three children.

In 1967, she began working as the psychological and educational secretary at Portville Central School in Portville, N.Y. She then earned her teaching degree from St Bonaventure University in 1972.

From 1972 to 1979, she taught business education at Wayland Central School in Wayland, N.Y., where she was advisor to the Future Business Leaders of America.

She re-married Lowell E. Van Druff (who predeceased her in 2017) and moved to Cuba, N.Y., in 1975. Their marriage blended two families totaling eight children into one. While in Cuba, she was active in Our Ladies of Angels Handbell Choir (10 years) and singing choir (15 years).

In 1979, she took a position as a business education teacher closer to home at Wellsville Central School in Wellsville, N.Y. While at Wellsville, she held several leadership roles including: Future Business Leaders of America advisor, Business Education Department head, FBLA New York State board of directors (5 years), business manager of the Musical Theater, Student Activities Treasure, and Faculty Advisory Council. She retired from Wellsville Central School in 1996.

Upon her retirement, they chose to settle in Dixie Union, as her retirement home. She was a founding member of the Friends of Laura Walker State Park Association and served the organization faithfully as long as she was able to in many capacities including president and treasurer. She was also a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where she was Parish Council president for three years and participated in the Council of Catholic Women, CCW Quilting Club, and a member of WACT.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Monroe, Saranac Lake, N.Y.

She is survived by her five daughters, Theresa Hofmann (Peter), of Fountain Hills, Ariz., Sheila Sagerer, of Kettering, Ohio, Diana Caskins, of Midlothian, Va., Teresa Newton (William), of Newport News, Va., Joyce Bell (Shane), of Yantis, Texas; three sons, Charles Van Druff (Julie), of Laguna Hills, Calif., Alyn Van Druff (Lisa), of Albuquerque, N.M., Eric Van Druff, of Olean, N.Y.; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sibling, James Monroe, of Gray, Maine; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Her skills and hobbies included raising and organizing eight children, finding a way to laugh about all the bizarre things in life, telling stories with great enthusiasm and humor, flower gardening and tending a large vegetable garden, canning and freezing vegetables and making freezer jam, camping with grandchildren, bonfires, knitting, quilting and cross-stitch, playing euchre, canasta and skipbo, making up words, and making her kids pick up really BIG rocks, that they swear mysteriously multiplied.

A Mass of the Resurrection to celebrate the life of Judith A. VanDruff will be held at 12 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph CatholicChurch.

A rosary service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday in the Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Memorialization will be through cremation.

Esther J. Foreman

Esther Jane Johnson Foreman, 77, of Blackshear, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 16, 2019) at her daughter’s residence in Pierce County following an extended illness.

Born Oct. 5, 1941 in Blackshear, she was a daughter of the late Carl Thomas and Jessie Davis Johnson. She is a lifelong resident of Pierce County and was retired from Milliken & Company in Alma as an equipment operator. She has been a cashier at Wall’s IGA in Blackshear for more than 15 years.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear and attended Sunday School with the Bible Book Club. She was also a faithful member of Faith Riders, always willing to be a witness of her faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Robert “Bobby” Foreman Sr., and a son-in-law, David Taylor.

Survivors include her five children, Jim Foreman. of Blackshear, Carl Foreman (wife. Lisa). of Linden, N.C., Hal Foreman (wife. Alisa). of Blackshear, Angie Taylor (fiancé, Dr. Casey Kimbrell), of Mershon, and Claire Deal (husband, Derreck), of Blackshear; eight grandchildren, Andrew Foreman, Kacie Foreman and Emily Foreman, all of Linden, N.C., Brandon Foreman (wife, Ashley), of Waycross, Brittney King (husband, Shawn), Marlee Wilson, Cheryl Jessiana “C.J.” Bland and Hunter Deal, all of Blackshear; four great-grandchildren, Abbie Foreman, of Waycross, Mason Wilson, Easton King and Kadence Walker, all of Blackshear; and many friends and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear. Burial will follow in the Blackshear City Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Ethel Smith Porter

Ethel Smith Porter, 84, of Athens, formerly of Waycross, passed away Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019).

She is survived by her daughters, Valerie A. Porter, of Winterville, Ga., Janice Porter Hawkins, of Milledgeville, and Lisa Porter, of Snellville; two sisters, Hesterlla Smith Mosley, of San Antonio, Texas, and Julia (Abraham) Smith Wiley, of Augusta; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; four nieces, two nephews and a host of other family members.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Coy C. Williamson Jr. Memorial Chapel of Gardenview.

Viewing will be from 1 to 7 p.m. today with family visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

Cynthia Conneratt

Cynthia Pauline “Polly” Connerat, nee Eden, died Wednesday (Jan. 16, 2019).

Born on Nov. 11, 1935 in Knoxville, Tenn., she was the daughter of Ralph M. and Anita T. Eden. She attended school in Baton Rouge, La., graduating from University High School there.

Following the family’s move to Atlanta, she attended Emory University, where she was active in sorority and Canterbury Club.

While a student at Emory, she excelled enough in her archery class that she was invited to teach the sport.

She was a life-long Episcopalian, and was active in her church, Emmanuel Episcopal, in Athens, where she was a Eucharistic minister and a Stephens Ministry leader and Altar Guild member. Additionally, at other churches she attended, she was a choir leader and Sunday school teacher. Over the years she had worked with intellectually disabled children and adults, was a pre-school teacher and teacher’s aide, and assisted with special education.

In 1995, she married William Henry Connerat III, and together they shared a wonderful and fulfilling life until his passing in 2014. She enjoyed traveling after retirement and found the greatest joy in spending time with her grandchildren. Her love was felt by everyone she encountered. She was the loving and devoted mother of Samuel Mitchell Burns III (1957-1965), James Karl Burns and Cynthia Anne Sullivan.

Survivors include grandchildren, Mikah Anne Alge, Houston, Texas, Kaitlin Marie Skipper, Anderson, S.C., Gerald Robert Sullivan and Katherine Amelia Sullivan, Bishop, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Lynn Alge, Lydia Eden Alge, James Lewis Alge, all of Houston, Texas; brother, Ralph M. Eden Jr., La Habra, Calif.; sister, Carol Lynn Eden, Chattahoochee Hills, Ga.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Athens.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the following charities in Polly’s name: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, Mass. 02241-4238, and Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 498 Prince Ave., Athens, Ga. 30601.

Kenneth Cecil Faulk

A funeral for Kenneth Cecil Faulk was held Thursday afternoon at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Bill Young and the Rev. Porky Haynes officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Laban Faulk, Ty Faulk, Ty Bennett, Tristen Guess, Gordon Dudley, Dayton Beasley and Ethan Buchanan.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

