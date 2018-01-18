January 18, 2018

Clifford E. Williams

A celebration of life service for Deacon Clifford E. Williams, 81, the husband of Yvonne Williams who died early Thursday morning (Jan. 11, 2018) in Baptist Village after an illness, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at The House of God which is the Church of the Living God, the Pillar and Ground of the Truth, 500 East Blackshear Ave., with the church pastor, Elder Renee Burse, bringing words of comfort and General Elder Nathaniel Grovner presiding.

He was born Jan. 8, 1937 to the late Jesse James and Fannie Mutts Williams.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and was a member of the Center High School Class of 1956.

During his schools days, he was very smart and energetic. He was the quarterback for Center High School Tiger football team and was known as the fastest runner on the team. It is said he could hide the football so fast and well that no one would know he had it until he made the touchdown. It was because of his talent on the football field that he earned the nickname “Eagle” by which he is still known to his schoolmates and friends.

After leaving school, he enlisted into the U.S. Navy where he received a honorable discharge for his service. He made Miami, Fla. his home after his enlistment in the Navy and lived there for many years before moving back to Waycross in 2006.

Deacon Williams was a godly man and could rightly divide God’s word. He lived the word and was always willing to teach it to anyone who would listen. He especially loved children and always tried to make a better life for any child that he could help.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by four older sisters.

Those left to cherish his memory include his faithful and dedicated wife, Yvonne, a daughter, Debra (Johnny), a son, Ronald (Sabrina), a stepdaughter, Shonanda (Keath), a stepson, Rahiem (Tisha), a very special great granddaughter, Ladawn Russell, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence, 804 Daniel St. A public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home.

The body will lie in repose at the church from 9 a.m. Saturday to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery with military honors.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted Fluker Funeral Home.

Tommy E. Turner

BLACKSHEAR — Tommy Edward Turner was born on Nov. 24, 1935, in Pierce County to Gussie Mae Pate Turner and Wesley Turner.

He transitioned Saturday (Jan. 13, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home in Blackshear.

He was educated in the Pierce County Schools. He was a member of Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church where he served as a deacon for many years and was instrumental in the relocation of the church from the Milligan community to its current location.

He had membership stints in the Consolidated Men’s Club and Prince Hall No. 41 Masonic Lodge and various other community and civic organizations.

He was employed by Seaboard Coastline Railroad and Gilman Paper Company, dabbled in farming, including raising livestock, and was the former owner of Big T Country Club. His ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit led him to become founder and owner of TMT Trucking.

He was a father who invested much love, wisdom and the needed discipline to help you succeed, and if you messed up, he was right there to rescue you. This protective nature was not only for his children but for the children in the extended family, then stretching even further to the friends of his children.

Even in his days of declining health, he still had a desire to plant and share his vegetables, and often promised nursing home staff, patients and even doctors to partake in the fruits of his labor.

One of his favorite things in later years was to ride out in the country and talk about his days as a boy growing up in the Milligan community and working on the James’ farm with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeremiah Keaton, and a sister, Lucy Goodman.

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Mamie Britton Turner; children, Sheree (Michael) Benboe, Warner Robins, Tommy Gregory (Johnnie) Turner and Yancy (Loretta) Turner, Lenexa, Kans., Nora Turner Clark, Foster Turner, and Charis (Winston) Riddick, Mableton, Swails (Dr. Jacqueline) Turner, Blackshear, and Sandra Jackson, Lawrenceville; grandchildren, Brittany, Eric (Kara), Thomas, Cearria (Rodney), Nicole (Ian), David III, Swails, Cecilee, D’Atra, Ian, Justin, Ronelle, Vontorrie, Jammal, Anissa, Adam, Aaron, Eboni, Jordon, Maya, Foster II, Tyson and Lucas; 13 great-grandchildren; a sister, Katie Hall, Elizabeth, N.J.; sisters-in-law, Paris Bryer, Milease Wells and Barbara, Jacksonville, Fla., Catherine Young and Marva Pinkney, Miami, Fla., Elnora Twyne, Charlotte Simpson, Melvene Britton, Blackshear, and Billye Britton, Woodstock; brother-in-law, Carl (Mary) Britton, Monroe; a godson, Isaac “Monty” (Abbey) Moses; special nephews, Antwyne (Patrice) Harris and Brando Britton; special niece, Charita Akins; special cousins, Ray and Consuelo Lee, Isaac (Jackie) Moses and Margaret (George) Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He was many things to many people in his family, church and community. To us, he was husband, Daddy, Papa, Uncle Tom, “T” and Cuz. We love you, will miss you and will see you again in Heaven.

Many thanks are offered by the family to Pastor Morris Pate and the Fourth Mount Olive Church family, Harborview Nursing Home, Waycross Health & Rehabilitation and Dr. Brent Waters and staff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Mamie B. Turner or the American Diabetes Association in memory of Tommy E. Turner.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St.

The funeral will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Mount Olive Baptist Church, where the Rev. Morris Pate, pastor, will bring words of comfort.

Memorialization will be by Cremation.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Swails Turner Sr. and Dr. Jacqueline, 6580 Clark Road.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the family home, 526 Watson St.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Edith Mae Norman Hill

Edith Mae Norman Hill, formerly of Waycross, went home to be with her Lord Friday (Jan. 12, 2018) while at Quality Health Care Center in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

She was born Dec. 27, 1925 in Darnell, La. to the late Warren and Eunice “Minny” Norman. She was employed as the purchasing agent for Dell Industries and Waycross Machine Shop.

In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hill Sr., her twin sister, Ethel Pittman, a sister, Jean Bolling, a daughter, Barbara Huskey, a grandson, Bek Gardner, and a great-grandson, David Clement.

She is survived by her son James F. Hill Jr. (Betty), of Owings, Md., a daughter, Iris Graves Allen (Lacy), of Summerville, S.C., eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Warren Norman Jr. (Helene), of Silverdale, Wash., and several nieces and nephews.

An entombment service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Mausoleum. The family will be receiving friends Friday at Music Funeral Home from 12 noon until 2 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda Starling

Linda Gail Crosby Starling, 67, of Waycross, died Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 17, 2018) at her residence after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Ottis Lamar King

Ottis Lamar King died Wednesday morning (Jan. 17, 2018) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.