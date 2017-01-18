January 18, 2017

Ernest Henderson

A celebration of life service for Ernest Henderson, 64, will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, where the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr. is pastor.

The Rev. Fer-Rell M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born June 25, 1952 in Leslie in Sumter County to Edwin Henderson and the late Bernice Evans Taylor. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education and graduated from Waycross High School in 1970.

He was a former supervisor with Champion International Paper Company from 1968 to 1970. He was a master carpenter by trade. He began his carpenter apprenticeship with the late Rev. John S. Malone Jr. at Malone Construction Company. He held this position until 1979 after which he created Henderson Construction Company. He was a self-employed contractor for many years.

He was a Past Master of Masonic Composite Lodge No. 40 and a former member of Eugene Williams Consistory. He was instrumental in building of the present Masonic Lodge on Charles Street in Waycross.

He was an avid golfer and along with his friend, Horace Thomas Jr., he started a driving range called Tee to Green Driving Range.

He departed this life on Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) after an illness.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Henderson, and a sister-in-law, Danny’s wife, Wanda Henderson.

Those left to cherish his memory include a faithful wife of 45 years, Betty Burton Henderson, of Waycross; a son, Mishael Kenyatta Henderson, of Waycross; three daughters, Sheba Mae Phillips (Charles), of Valdosta, Shemaka Bernice Kemp (Larry), of Newbern, N.C., and Shannon Denise Thomas (Jeremy) of Valdosta; his father, Edwin Henderson, of Madison, Wis.; three brothers, Willie Crawford Henderson, of Madison, Wis., George Henderson, of Houston, Texas, and David Lee Henderson, of Atlanta; three sisters, Joann Owens (James), Diane Rowell and Idella Cooper, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Andre’ Kenyatta Davis, Cerigan Jean Phillips, Malcom Charles Thomas, MaKayla Shanic Thomas, all of Valdosta, and Kaitlyn Mae Kemp, of Newbern, N.C.; brother-in-law, Lavon Burton (Sandra), of Knoxville, Tenn.; sisters-in-law, Barbara Tyson, of Atlanta, and Dorothy Robertson, of Jacksonville, Fla.; a special friend, John Butler, of Waycross; a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Henderson residence, 1015 Wadley St. Public visitation will be this evening from 5 to 7 o’clock at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Thursday at the church from 11 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Dr. Lawrence Duane

Dr. Lawrence Duane, 77, died Tuesday evening (Jan. 17, 2017) at Hospice House Satilla after a brief illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Deacon Earl Evans

The funeral for Deacon Earl Evans, 86, of Patterson, was held Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at God’s House in Patterson.

Co-Pastor Herman Lincoln presided. Pastor Jackie Welch was the eulogist. Pallbearers were Joe Howard, Tracy Howard, George Jenkins, Andrew Newby, Larry Phelps and Derrick Walker.

Old and New Testaments were given by his daughters, Evangelist Patricia Miller and Pam Evans Foster. Selections were given by God’s House choir with a solo by his granddaughter, Sarahlenn Evans, “I Will Always Love You.”

He passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 10, 2017) with loved ones at his bedside.

Earl McDuffie Evans was born Feb. 16, 1930 to the late Robert and Lillie Mae Lowder Evans. At the age of 2 years old, his father died and his mother moved to Philadelphia, Pa., to help support her family.

The late Ivey and Sarah Travis Lowder helped rear him and did so in the Holiness faith and taught him as he was growing up the importance of self-respect.

He began his education in Pierce County and later served his country in the Korean War. After serving in the war he was employed by Wilson Construction until he retired.

“We honor this great man of God. A man after God’s own heart, one considered as the modern age King David! If he did not know anything else he knew the Word of God. When he began to live the life God wanted him to live, he wanted no soul to be left behind,” said his family.

He was a deacon for more than 60 years and held many offices during his church life. He lived life to the fullest with great abundance, living it to the extreme.

At the early age of 21, he was united in holy matrimony to Ruth Mae Campbell who preceded him in death. He later met and married Helen Davis, of Patterson, who he leaves to cherish his memories. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dina Evans.

He leaves to cherish his memories, Earline Ellison, of Patterson, Patricia Miller, of Spring Lake, N.C., Earl C. Evans (Beulah), of Blackshear, Pamela Evans Foster, Cheryl Williams and Tamara Coney, all of Patterson; step-children, James Palmer (Diane) and Belinda Phelps (Larry), of Jacksonville, Fla., Brenda Beasley (William), of Acworth; his sister, Lizzie Walker, of Philadelphia, Pa.; a nephew, Johnny Myers; a great-grandchild, Aari Scott, whom he raised in love; a god-sister, Melissa Howard, and god-brother, Dan Holloman (Flora), both of Patterson; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

“What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me? I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord. I will pay my vows unto the Lord now in the presence of all His people.” Psalm 116:12-14

Arrangements were with Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

James Willie Brewer

ALMA — The funeral for James Willis Brewer, 91, was held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Clay Thomas and the Rev. Sam Quick.

Interment was in the Beulah Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Glenn Mixon, Noel Mixon, Ronald Smart, Eddie Smart, Del Brewer and Joe Boyett.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.