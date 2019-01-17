January 17, 2019

Pastor Louvenia Brown

Pastor Louvenia Brown, 76, of Waycross, entered eternal rest on Wednesday (Jan. 9, 2019).

She was born on Feb. 8, 1942 in Waycross, to the late Roosevelt Hill Sr. and Hazel Barr Hill.

She received her education from the Ware County School System in Waycross. She was loved by her classmates from Center High School class of 1961 which she also cherished dearly.

She was devoted to her children, family and the things of Christ. In her younger years, Pastor Brown was one of the lead singers with the Ever-Ready Gospel Singers, known for their angelic voices and sense of style. She was with this gospel group for 10 years.

She has worked several jobs throughout the years and retired from Satilla Regional Medical Center in 2007. While employed there, she made an impact on the lives of many and made lasting friendships with Margaret Hall (best friend) and Denise Cobb. Two other friends that were near and dear to her heart are Mother Bettie Wilson and Missionary Eddie Pearl Sharpe.

She was the senior pastor of True Foundation Church of God for 15 years and served as assistant pastor for many years prior to becoming senior pastor.

She labored in the gospel for 40-plus years serving in the capacity of secretary, treasurer, Sunday School teacher, deaconess, minister, missionary, evangelist, assistant pastor and pastor. She was not only the queen to her family and all that knew her, but a general in the spirit with a true servant’s heart.

She was a “Faith Walker” and by faith she overcame many obstacles in life including surviving stomach cancer for 14 years.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Hazel Hill and Roosevelt Hill Sr., four brothers, James Hill, Roosevelt “Bubba” Hill Jr., Willie B Hill and L.V. Hill Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memory two loving daughters, Stephanie Hammond (Ronald), of Hamden, Conn., and Monica Brown, of Waycross; two sisters, the ever so devoted Louise Hill, of Waycross, and Rosa Lee Tannihill, of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; three grandchildren, Charity Hammond, Hope Hammond and Faith Hammond, all of Hamden, Conn.; one sister-in-law, Janet Hill, of Rochester, N.Y.; two god-daughters, Angela Wade, of Baxley, and Yolandra Smith, of Columbus; four spiritual sons, Bishop Eddie James Cooper, of Waycross, Pastor Jaylen Thomas, of Homerville, Bishop Albert Bussey, of Waycross, and Bishop Michael-Angelo James, of Waycross; the Wooten family, of Waycross/Blackshear; two special children, Derek Wooten, of Valdosta, and Laura Wooten Butler, of Alpharetta; a very special niece, Prophetess Jeanette Finney, of Waycross; and great-great-nephew, Ra’mier Taylor, of Waycross, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

If Just for One Moment…

If just for one moment you could see all the glorious wonders my eyes did meet

The day I left you was no easy task, but I peeped over into heaven as my time of departure was at hand

I heard all your laughter and had seen all your tears

I even heard all your concerns and even your fears

Nothing more I could do as my body grew tired

although I kept fighting with you all by my side

I was glad you released me my two precious jewels

so, the pain I once felt could no longer rule

My soul went into eternal rest but I’m watching over

each of you as you know I’d do best

Keep making me proud as you both often do my babies,

my loves, my forever’s tried and true

Written by: Monica Brown

Sisters Are Forever

Sisters are forever bonded by blood through and through

we’ve been two peas in a pod, stuck together like glue

All our lives we’ve been together side by side

through the storms of life our love for one another did survive

I could never imagine my life without my dear sister

but now that the time has come, I must admit I miss her

With each passing moment I think of the good times

as I fight back the tears, I now try to hide

You heard the master’s call, so you had to leave me behind

as you took on wings of a dove and like the sun you did rise

Although my heart aches because you’re no longer here, just

know I still love you my sister; my closest friend

Written by: Monica Brown

The celebration of life service will be held Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at Church of Christ Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where Bishop John A. Moss is the pastor.

Words of comfort will be offered by Arch Bishop Michael-Angelo James.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1133 “K” St. Saturday at 10:45 a.m.

The family will receive friends on Friday during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m. at True Foundation Church of God, 1212 Albany Ave., Waycross.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Todd Addison Sr.

Todd Addison Sr., of Waycross, passed away Friday (Jan. 11, 2019) at his residence in Waycross.

He was born in Baltimore, Md. on Sept. 29, 1957 to the late Lawrence Leroy Addison and the late Shirley Louise (Wainwright ) Addison.

He received his GED in Wichita Falls, Texas, and graduated truck driving school in Baxley. His career was in truck driving for Star Transportation. He served his country well in the United States Army. He leaves many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

To honor his request his memorialization was by cremation at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Addison, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Helene Addison; three sons, Todd F. Addison Jr., (Suzette), of Shippensburg, Pa., Corey F. Addison ( Sylvia), of Ogdensburg, N.Y., and Christopher M. Hatcher (Nichole), of Brunswick; brother, Lawrence L. Addison Jr. ( Sue), of Baltimore, Md.; sister, Carol Addison, of Baltimore, Md.; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com

Izola Jenkins Cobb

A celebration of life service for Izola Jenkins Cobb, 95, will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Greater Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1085 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the church pastor, Rev. Roshelle McCrae, bringing words of comfort.

She was born May 8, 1923 to the late Mamie Jenkins. She was educated in the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Center High School. She received training at Memorial Hospital in Nursing Aide Services and also received a Certificate in Daycare from Ware Technical School.

She was joined in Holy matrimony to the late Nathaniel Clarence “Buddy” Cobb and they reared nine children.

Known by many as Snook, she was an entrepreneur who was co-owner of B&S (Bernice & Snook) Lounge and B&S Rest with her dearest of friends, Bernice T. Evans.

At an early age she accepted Christ as her personal saviors and was a faithful member of Greater Mount Zion African Methodist Episcopal Church.

On Friday (Jan. 11, 2019) God called his child — Izola Jenkins Cobb — to her heavenly home.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by five children, Juanita Cobb Robinson, Curtis Lamar Postell, Lenay Washington, Vicki Cobb Campbell and Carmetia Lowder, two grandchildren, Avis Rodriguez and Damier Jarrod Robinson.

Those left to cherish her memory include four children, Patricia O’Neal (David), Kristie White (James), Angelique Cobb all of Waycross and Nathaniel Cobb (Alfreda) of Atlanta; a sister, Laura Lee Kelly of Waycross; two sons-in-law, Claude N. “Tech” Robinson of Waycross and Dr. Ernest B. Campbell of Nashville, Tenn.; a granddaughter–in-law, Ayanna Robinson of Waycross; 12 grandchildren, Ernest, Mia, Andrea, Ashley, Megar, Lena, Chelsea, Claydous, Carlos, Eric, Clemercia and Sherre; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a special, loving, devoted lifetime friend, Bernice T. Evans, of Waycross; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Cobb residence 1500 Dorris St. Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 1 p.m. to the house of service.

Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements ar entrusted to Fluker funeral Home.

Esther Jane Foreman

Esther Jane Foreman, age 77, of Blackshear, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 16, 2019) at her daughter’s residence in Pierce County following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Larry F. Welch

A funeral for Larry F. Welch was held Wednesday morning at Crawford Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell, Dr. Jack Stolte and the Rev. Loren Bryant officiating.

Burial follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Wayne Rowell, Jimmy Welch, Kenny Welch, Lewis Welch, Tag Welch and Ted Welch.

Members of Crawford Street Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

