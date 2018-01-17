January 17, 2018

Douglas E. Watson

Douglas Edward Watson, 55, died suddenly Monday (Jan. 15, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

He was born in West Palm Beach, Fla., and had resided in Florida for many years before moving to Waycross four years ago. He was employed with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and had served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a son of the late Charles Winston Watson Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Ann Watson, of Waycross, and three siblings, Daniel Killen, of Waycross, Patricia Ann Wilkline, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., and Charles Winston Watson Jr., of Lake City, Fla.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.