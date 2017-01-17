January 17, 2017

Gordon D. Spencer

Gordon Douglas Spencer, 78, of Patterson, died late Friday night (Jan. 13, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following a short illness.

Born Aug. 21, 1938 in Union, N.Y., he was a son of the late Gordon Fowler and Ethel Amy Wilce Spencer. He grew up in New York but lived in California and Florida for many years before moving to Patterson in 2002.

He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army and was a firefighter with 46 years of dedicated service. He had been a fireman in New York, California and Florida, and was the assistant fire chief for the City Of Patterson Volunteer Fire Department, where he was instrumental in bringing the “Jaws of Life” and Engine 92 to Patterson.

He was also a councilman with the Patterson City Council and a former Patterson Recreation Department director. He was also a member of the Patterson Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Snyder Spencer, a son, Mike Spencer, and a grandson, Drew Spencer.

Survivors include four daughters, Jennifer Phillips (husband, John), of Patterson, Lori Matutat (husband, Tim), of Patterson, Vikki Trivison (husband, Dan), of Maitland, Fla., and Wendy Schaffner (husband, Bill), of Harrisburg, N.C.; a son, Steve Spencer (wife, Teri), of Casselberry, Fla.; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; his sister, Darla Alfredson (husband, Roy) of Canton, Ga.; and many other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home.

A celebration of life will take place immediately following the service at Eagle Station, 5535 Gardner Street, Patterson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Patterson Fire Department, 5535 Gardner St., Patterson, Ga. 31557.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl Diane Members Thomas

Cheryl Diane Members Thomas was born July 10, 1951 to Louise Members and the late Johnnie B. Members.

Affectionately know to family and friends as “Di” or “Diane,” she was raised in Waycross. She relocated to Dania, Fla., at the age of 19. She had an infectious smile, was kind and befriended everyone she met. She was a devoted mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, friend, aunt, cousin and most of all, a child of God.

She joined Pentecostal Temple Revival Center in 1985 and was the oldest member of the church.

God called His sweet angel home on Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017).

She leaves to cherish many loving memories, her two children, Shemekia Thomas Gadson (Ray) and Christopher Thomas (Jules); granddaughter, Jasmine Thomas; grand-doggie, Benji Gadson; mother, Louise Members; three sisters, Cathy Members Chapple (Chines), Janice Members and Brenda Members; brother, Kenneth Members; one aunt, Syvilla Wilson; uncles, Wilbert and Eddie Hill; the church family of PTRC and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by one brother, Johnnie Members.

A homegoing service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Temple Revival Center, 2050 NW 27th St., Oakland Park, Fla.

Bishop Will A. Brantley will officiate.

Pallbearers will be Christopher Thomas, Ray Gadson, Kenneth Members, George Baldwin, Marco Saintvil, Bob Profit and Joseph Lee.

Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3201 NW 19th St., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

A repast will be held at International Longshoremen’s Association 440 NW 6th St., Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.

Ernest Henderson

A celebration of life service for Ernest Larry Henderson, 62, will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway, where the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr. is pastor and the Rev. Fer-Rel M. Malone Sr., pastor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, will offer words of comfort.

He was born June 25, 1952 in Leslie in Sumter County to the late Edwin Henderson and Bernice Evans Taylor. He grew up in Waycross where he received his formal education and graduated from Waycross High School in 1970.

He was a former supervisor with Champion International Paper Company from 1968 to 1970. He was a master carpenter by trade. He began his carpenter apprenticeship with the late Rev. John S. Malone Jr. at Malone Construction Company. He held this position until 1979 after which he created Henderson Construction Company. He was a self employed contractor for many years.

He departed this life Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) after an illness. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Danny Henderson, and Danny’s wife, Wanda Henderson.

Those left to cherish his memory include a faithful wife of 44 years, Betty Burton Henderson, of Waycross; a son, Mishael Kenyatta Henderson, of Waycross; three daughters, Sheba Mae Phillips (Charles), of Valdosta, Shemeka Bernice Kemp (Larry), of Newbern, N.C., and Shannon Denise Thomas (Jeremy), of Valdosta; three brothers, Willie Crawford Henderson, of Madison, Wis., George Henderson, of Houston, Texas, and David Lee Henderson, of Atlanta; three sisters, Joann Owens (James), Dianne Rowell and Idella Cooper, all of Waycross; five grandchildren, Andre’ Kenyatta Davis, Cerigan Jean Phillips, Malcolm Charles Thomas, MaKayla Shanice Thomas, all of Valdosta, and Kaitlyn Mae Kemp, of Newbern, N.C.; a special friend, John Butler, of Waycross; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Friends are being received at the Henderson residence, 1015 Wadley St.

Public visitation will be Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral home.

Winell D. Bowen

Winell D. Bowen, 85, died Monday morning (Jan. 16, 2017) at Satilla Care Center after an extended illness.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Brantley County. She graduated from the Women’s College in Milledgeville and taught history and government for Brantley County High School. She later graduated from University of Georgia with her master’s degree and retired as the media specialist at Brantley County High School.

She was one of the founders of the Brantley County Public Library and was recently honored by naming the library’s gazebo after her. She served on the Regional Library Board and was a past member of Waycross Exchangettes. She was also a member of Hoboken Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Henry Douglas and Maude Strickland Douglas, her husband, Cobb Bowen, six sisters, Alma Hickox, Thelma Gillis, Eva Hickox, Perolee Lee, Dorothy Kelley and Clara Drury, and one step-brother, Billy Hickox.

Survivors include one daughter, Victoria Dowling (husband, Mike), of Fernandina Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren, Chad Dowling (Stephanie), of Sumter, S.C., Thad Dowling (Wendy), of Hoboken, and Jamie Dowling (Trudy), of Richmond Hill; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline, Kaitlyn, Gracen, Ruger, Payton, Dixon and Ally; her first husband, Clifford Easterling; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at High Bluff Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mayo Clinic Heart Center, 1900 Tebeau St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Joseph ‘Jody’ Lupo

Joseph “Jody” Lupo, 74, died Sunday evening (Jan. 15, 2017) at his residence in Manor following an extended illness.

He was born in Argyle but lived most of his life in Ware County. He was formerly employed at Brockway Standard in Homerville and was a member of Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy. He also served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War in Iceland.

He was a son of the late Grady Glenmore Lupo and Macy Belle Smith Lupo. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debora Lide.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Lupo, of Manor; two children, Karen Williams (Matt), of Manor, and Joseph Carl Lupo (Cindy), of Manor; three grandchildren, Molly Williams, Gracie Williams and Olivia Williams; two sisters, Eloise Cox, of Manor, and Janice Wallace (Ronald), of Blairsville; a brother, Dan Lupo, of Lakeland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy.

Burial will follow in Camp Branch Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening at the church from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

James Willis Brewer

James Willis Brewer, 91, of Waycross, passed away Saturday (Jan. 14, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Waycross, June 9, 1925, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of his life. He was a U.S. Marine having served during World War II and was a retired farmer. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Robert Christopher and Susie Davis Brewer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vella Grace Mixon Brewer, his son-in-law, Judge Stephen Jackson, a great-granddaughter, Baylee Elizabeth Brewer, both sisters, Christine O’Connell and Bobbie Hutchinson, and two brothers, Robert Brewer and Glen Brewer.

Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Pam Jackson, of Blackshear; his son, Jimmy Brewer, of Alma; a brother and sister-in-law, Winton and Frances Brewer, of White Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren, Stephen (Sheri) Jackson, Giles Jackson, Denean (Chris) Swords and Caleb (Pam) Brewer; five great-grandchildren, Gage Middaugh, Koen Middaugh, Paxton Swords, Nathan Brewer and Allie Bennett Brewer; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held this afternoon at 2 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Marion W. Tuten

Marion William Tuten, 87, of Alma, passed away Monday (Jan. 16, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

He was a native of Blackshear, but lived in Alma since 2006. He was son of the late Omer William Tuten and Susie Richardson Tuten and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Ann T. Bennett and Pinkie T. Bell.

He attended Emory College in Valdosta, was a member of Alma First Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed fishing and golf before retiring in 1988 from his business in Bradenton Florida, the Manatee Optical Company.

Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Jeanelle Carter Tuten, of Alma; two daughters, Jan Tuten Meierer (Paul), of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Julie Tuten Powell, of Chapin, S.C.; four grandchildren, Brian Pyle (Georgette) and Brandon Pyle (Leah), of South Carolina, Matthew Powell (Annie), of Tennessee, and Gregory Powell, of South Carolina; and many great-grandchildren, Molly, Jackson and Carter Pyle, Alycia and Layla Pyle, Georgia and Lily Powell; special relatives, brother-in-law, Verlon and Lorene Carter, and Aunt Georgia Jordan; and many special nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Crosby Funeral Home with the Rev. Richard Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Pine Lawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday morning from 10 o’clock until funeral time.

Memorials may be made to the Alma First Baptist Church, 201 N. Church St., Alma, Ga. 31510.

Active pallbearers will be Brian Pyle, Brandon Pyle, Matthew Powell, Gregory Powell, Mike Thomas and Steve Carter.

All others in attendance will be considered as honorary.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of all the arrangements.

Gary Lee White

Gary Lee White, 40, of Waycross, passed Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) at Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah.

The family is receiving friends at 1317 Margaret St.

Visitation will be held this evening from 5 until 7 at Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Wednesday 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.

The cortege will assemble at 1317 Margaret St. at 10:15 a.m. Bishop Joseph Wilkins of Love and Faith Chapel, Jesup, will offer words of comfort. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

He was born in Waycross to Bennie Lee White Jr. and the late Teresa Dawson White. Preceding him in death other than his mother was one sister, Althea Denise Washington. He was a fork lift operator for several years and loved his music.

He leaves to cherish his memories his father, Benny Lee White Jr. (Eloise Murchinson); a daughter, Taliah Theresa White; five sisters, Trice Simpson (Terry), Amiee Bryant (Tommy), Tammy White, Joyce Tobler and Vaniesha White; four brothers, Benny White III (Meisha), Darien Sanders (Sharon), Timothy Sanders (Diane) and Benjamin Gosier (Emma); three devoted friends, Dwayne “NeNe” Birden, Jason George, and Devon Reese; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, friends; and a special friend, Charlene Cobb.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of services.