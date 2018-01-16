January 16, 2018

Edith Mae Norman Hill

Edith Mae Norman Hill, formerly of Waycross, went home to be with her Lord Friday (Jan. 12, 2018) while at Quality Health Care Center in Fernandina Beach, Fla.

She was born Dec. 27, 1925 in Darnell, La. to the late Warren and Eunice “Minny” Norman. She was employed as the purchasing agent for Dell Industries and Waycross Machine Shop.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Hill Sr., her twin sister, Ethel Pittman, a sister, Jean Bolling, a daughter, Barbara Huskey, a grandson, Bek Gardner, and a great-grandson, David Clement.

She is survived by her son James F. Hill Jr. (Betty), of Owings, Md., a daughter, Iris Graves Allen (Lacy), of Summerville, S.C., eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, a brother, Warren Norman Jr. (Helene), of Silverdale, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.

An entombment service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Greenlawn Mausoleum.

The family will be receiving friends Friday at Music Funeral Home from noon until 2 o’clock.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Anna Marie Dixon Lee

HOBOKEN — Anna Marie Dixon Lee, 49, of Hoboken, passed away late Saturday evening (Jan. 13, 2018) at Harborview Jesup Nursing Home after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was the daughter of Adam “A.J.” Jefferson Dixon, of Mershon, and the late Valeria Crawford Dixon.

She was a member of Hoboken Baptist Church.

After graduating from high school, she went on to receive her associate and bachelor degree in early childhood and special education. She was employed by the Brantley Board of Education and had been serving as para-professional at Hoboken Elementary School for 12 years. She was also co-owner of Big Creek Sausage and Country Boy Restaurant in Hoboken.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family and friends and always brought a smile to the room.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Valeria Crawford Dixon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 21 years, Gene “Barry” Lee, of Hoboken; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Chris and Kristin Roberson, of Blackshear, Dale “DJ” Jarrett Lee, of Hoboken; two daughters and sons-in-law, Kimmi and Curt Wilder, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., Madison and Nathan Dryden, of Glennville; her father, A.J. Dixon, of Mershon; a brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Gail Dixon, of Waverly; her sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bruce Ritch, of St. Augustine, Fla.; nine grandchildren, Isaac, Preston, Wesley, Corbin, Camden, Kolton, Trenton, Peyton and MaKayla; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and a great host of friends.

Visitation will be today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta.

The funeral will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Hoboken Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Rowell and the Rev. Ben Glosson officiating.

Burial will follow in High Bluff Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Ricky Crews, Bubba Mercier, Joe Ritch, Jamie Dixon, Randy Crews and Charles Terry.

Honorary pallbearers are the para-professional staff and members of the Brantley County Board of Education. They are asked to meet at the church Wednesday morning by 10:30.

Arrangements have been made with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com

Tommy E. Turner

BLACKSHEAR — Tommy E. Turner, 82, of 526 Watson St., husband of Mamie J. Turner, passed away Saturday (Jan. 13, 2018) at Harborview Pierce County Nursing Home in Blackshear.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his son and daughter-in-law Swails Turner Sr. and Dr. Jacqueline Turner, 6580 Clark Road.

Funeral arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.raingememorialchapelinc.com.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Rev. Curtis Williams Sr.

Rev. Curtis L. Williams Sr., 73, died Thursday night (Jan. 11, 2018) at South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta after an extended illness.

He was born July 30, 1944 in Crystal River, Fla. to the late Willie Williams and Louise Maryland Moore Williams. He received an associate’s degree in managing marketing, and he retired as a Christian Minister.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth D. Hagan Williams, five brothers and one sister.

Survivors include three children, Curtis L. Williams Jr. (Monica), of Oklahoma City, Okla., Aundrea Williams Barrett, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Cynthia Williams White (Kevin), of Valdosta, six grandchildren, Brittany Williams, Devin Williams, Cameron Barrett, Chelsea Barrett, Lauren White and Mia White, two great-grandchildren, Maliyah and Laila, three sisters, Patricia Williams, Odessa Williams Phillips and Carolyn Corey, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eagle’s Flight Ministries, 355 E. Blackshear Ave. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr.

A funeral service for Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr. was held Monday afternoon at Remnant Church with the Rev. Caleb Lancaster officiating.

Burial followed in Rose Hill Cemetery in Alma.

Pallbearers were Jamie Keen, Benson Livingston, Scott Livingston, Ricky Thomas, James Sheffield and Adam Sheffield.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.