January 16, 2016

Hannah J. Brinkley

Miss Hannah Jordon Brinkley, 16, died suddenly Saturday morning (Jan. 14, 2017) in Waycross from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

She was born in Hazlehurst and lived most of her life there before moving to Waycross two years ago. She was recently employed at Ellianos Coffee Company of Waycross and was a sophomore at Ware County High School. Before moving to Waycross, she attended Jeff Davis Middle School.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Hobby Smith, of Hazlehurst.

She is survived by her mother, Shannon Michele Powell (husband, Shaun), of Waycross; her father, Jarone Brinkley (wife, Crystal), of Hazlehurst; six siblings, Deidre Brinkley, of Uvalda, Jake Hughes (wife, Kai), of Hazlehurst, Jenna Porter, of Uvalda, Pierce Powell, of Waycross, Amara Mims, of Hazlehurst, and Aidan Mims, of Hazlehurst; two nieces, Aubrey Hughes and Jada Porter; her paternal grandfather, Gary Brinkley, of Hazlehurst; her paternal grandmother, Patsy Brinkley, of Hazlehurst; her maternal grandparents, Terry and Cheryl Sweat, of Alma; her great-grandmother, Robbie Clements, of Hazlehurst; and her boyfriend, Hunter Bennett, of Alma.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at the funeral home from 6 until 8 o’clock.

Members of the class of 2019 from Ware County High School and Jeff Davis High School are asked to meet Wednesday at the funeral home by 1:40 p.m. to serve as honorary pallbearers.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Maxine B. Raulerson

Maxine Bryant Raulerson, 74, of Patterson, died Friday morning (Jan. 13, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

Born March 5, 1942 to the late Diaz and Mary Eunice Brown Bryant, she was a lifelong resident of Pierce County. She was the former owner of Maxine’s Dress Shop in Patterson and owned Shamrock Flower Shop in Blackshear for 25 years. She was a real estate agent with Heritage Residential Realty, Inc., a career she dearly loved and started later in her life. She was the 2015 “Realtor of the Year” with the Southeast Council of Realtors, recipient of the Century 21 Quality Service Award from 2010 to 2014, and awarded the Southeast Georgia Board of Realtor Circle of Excellence Award multiple times.

She was a former member and had served as president of the Pierce County Chamber of Commerce and a former member and officer of the Elks Lodge.

She was a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Blackshear where she attended the Workers for Christ Sunday School Class. She was also very active with the flower committee and served on various other committees over the years.

She was a former member of Laura Chapel Baptist Church where she served as church treasurer, taught Sunday School and also worked with the children and youth.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Julian Shelton Raulerson, a brother, Buddy Bryant, her aunt, Annie Pearl Callahan, and uncles, Jeff Bryant, Jasper Ernest Bryant, Ancil Bryant and Harvey Brown.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Raulerson, of Patterson; two sisters, Grace Winn, of Blackshear, and Lawanna Davis (husband, Parnell), of Callahan, Fla.; a brother, Bobby Bryant (wife, Linda), of Waycross; five sisters-in-law, Carol Bryant, of Bristol, Dianne Denton (husband, William), of Blackshear, Sybil Lee (husband, Tommy), Diane P. Raulerson and Rhonda Cooper (husband, Charlie), all of Patterson; a brother-in-law, Linton Raulerson, of Patterson; an aunt, Eva Tyre, of Blackshear; and an uncle, Robert Bryant, of Blackshear; and many special nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

A funeral took place on Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young officiating. Burial followed in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

The family received friends on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Serving as pallbearers were Dee Bryant, Eddie Winn, Clint Holland, Perry Johnson, Glennis Tyre, Leon Herrin, Alex Washington and Tony Strickland.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the First Baptist Church Workers for Christ Sunday School Class and the agents of Heritage Residential Realty, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 670 Main St., Blackshear, Ga. 31516, the Sycamore Tree, 204 Central Ave., Blackshear, Ga. 31516; or the Southeast Cancer Unit, 401 Pendleton St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing online at www.hartfh.com

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Felix LaVerne Hicks

Felix LaVerne Hicks departed life Wednesday morning (Jan. 11, 2017) at 1:18 a.m. while at Candler Hospital in Savannah.

He was born July 3, 1964 at Memorial Hospital, Savannah. He was a son of the late Mattie Mathis Hicks, retired officer of the Liberty County Board of Education and retired Diamond Elementary School teacher, Fort Stewart, who was funeralized Jan. 3, 2010.

He was the son of the late retired Sgt. Bradley A. Hicks Sr. Sgt. Hicks who worked with the United States Army and United States Civil Service (Fort Stewart Commissary), passed Aug. 28, 2010. To that union three children were born, Bradley Jr., Sandra Pearl and Felix LaVerne. Bradley Jr. preceded Felix in death (1983).

Felix LaVerne Hicks was a motivator and family planner. He kept his family engaged with many community activities. He was a 1989 graduate of Bradwell Institute High School, Liberty County School System. He also attended the Liberty County Training Center, where he worked with the recycling program.

He was an active participant with Special Olympics where he won many ribbons, medals and trophies. He loved music and especially Michael Jackson “You are Not Alone.” Traveling was a highlight of his world. He had been an escort for his mother as she attended many church, community-governmental meetings and functions. The height of his travel included a trip to the Georgia Governor’s Mansion (Gov. Jimmy Carter).

His greatest love has been his involvement in Midway Congregational Church. He performed as an usher, an acolyte and created the job of preparing the piano and organ for services. Most recently, he was proudly awarded honored as an Acolyte Emeritus, that was his final accomplishment.

He loved people. He loved hugs and kisses. His final months were spent in and out of the hospital. Each visit was a different experience and included a holiday — Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas and finally New Year’s. He loved a celebration and a good time.

Farewell to the “Golden Child.”

Immediate family who share his sweet memory include Sandra Hicks Sheffield, a sister he nicknamed “Puppy,” a retired educator at Waycross Middle School. His next great love is his hero and nephew, Alvester Sheffield III, of Midway, one uncle, Herman (Marlane) Hicks, of Flint, Mich., and a number of Hicks and Mathis relatives and friends to carry on his legacy of joy, happiness, fine foods, travel and the fellowships that express love.

Family and friends will assemble at Midway Congregational Church and or the Dorchester Funeral Home.

The family requests that no flowers be given, and in lieu of flowers, make financial contributions to the Mattie M. Hicks Scholarship Fund at Hinesville Heritage Bank or mail to Mattie Hicks Scholarship Fund, Post Office Box 66, Hinesville, Ga. 31310.

The viewing and wake will be Thursday at 6 p.m. at Dorchester Funeral Home.

The funeral will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Midway Congregational Church, UCC, located on Highway 84, Midway.

Burial will take place at the Dixon Cemetery, Queensland Community, Fitzgerald.

The family wishes to thank everyone for their prayers.

Lenay I. Washington

A celebration of life service for Lenay I. Washington, 73, was held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway, with the Rev. Rochelle McCrae, pastor of Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church, offering words of comfort.

She was born July 28, 1943 in Waycross, daughter of Izola Jenkins Cobb and the late Nathaniel Clarence (Buddy) Cobb Sr.

She received her formal education from the Waycross Public School system and graduated from Center High School in 1961. She later attended Albany State College where she received a degree as a registered nurse. She was employed as a registered nurse for several years at Memorial Hospital (now Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross) and Grady Hospital in Atlanta.

She departed this life Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House after an extended illness. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Vicki Brenda Cobb and Juanita Cobb Robinson, and a brother, Curtis Lamar Postell.

Those left to cherish her memory include her mother, Izola Jenkins Cobb, of Waycross; two sisters, Carmetia Lowder, of New York, N.Y., and Patricia Cobb O’Neal (David); a brother, Nathaniel Clarence Cobb Jr., of Atlanta; two adopted sisters, Angelique A. Cobb and Kristie Cobb White (James), both of Waycross; an aunt, Laura Lee Kelly, of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Nathaniel (Tech) Robinson, of Waycross; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Interment was in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Gordon D. Spencer

Gordon Douglas Spencer, 78, of Patterson, died late Friday night (Jan. 13, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Hart Funeral Home in Blackshear.

Winell D. Bowen

Winell D. Bowen, 85, died Monday (Jan. 16, 2017) at Satilla Care Center.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jill Morgan Corbett

Jill Morgan Corbett, 82, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday evening (Jan. 12, 2017) at Senior Care Center in Brunswick.

The funeral will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Danny Callahan officiating.

Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery with Bart Altman, Sam Turner, Jesse Haynes, Luke Wood, Stephen Denley and Joe Garner serving as active pallbearers.

Honorary pallbearers will be the nursing staff of Senior Care Center and Dr. James Greene. A visitation for family and friends will be held today from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

She was born Oct. 4, 1934 in Brunswick to Riley and Gertrude McDaniel Dial. She attended Glynn Academy and Brunswick Beauty College. She began her cosmetology career at the King & Prince Hotel, and later opened Jill’s Beauty Shop on Ocean Boulevard. In 1984, she married Ernest Corbett and they moved to Waycross, returning to Brunswick in 1996.

Over the years, she attended First Baptist Church, of Brunswick, Glyndale Baptist Church, of Brunswick, Kettle Creek Methodist Church, of Waycross, where she was an ordained deacon, and most recently was a member of Grace Harbor Church of Christ.

She was a Sunday School teacher for more than 40 years, and began a Bible study class while at Senior Care. She enjoyed fishing, and loved the beach, taking family trips to St. Simons, Jekyll and Fernandina.

Survivors include her children and grandchildren, Carl and LouAnn Morgan (Shea Able), Penny and Kenny Garner (Jodi Denley, Jesse Haynes, Missy Munton, Jason Garner, Amy DeMarco, Joseph Garner), Rhonda and Gary Altman ( Joette Turner, Luke Wood, Bart Altman, Tiffany Chernault), Jeff and Tammy Morgan (Leslie Finn); two brothers, Tommy Dial (Janice), Riley Dial (Alice); three sisters, Catherine Bigger, Ethel Sellers (Gilbert), Nan Hanburry (Milton); a special friend, Zandra Miles; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Nathan Carlton Morgan Sr., her husband, Carl Ernest Corbett, and her twin brother, Jack Dial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, Ga. 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory of Brunswick, is in charge of the arrangements.

Carl Royce Hood

Carl Royce Hood, 57, of Waycross, died Friday evening (Jan. 13, 2017) at Waycross Health and Rehab after a short illness.

He was born in Waycross to the late James Carlos “Carl” Hood and Odessa White Hood and lived here all of his life. He graduated from Ware County High School in 1977 and was a career lineman and worked last for Georgia Power. He was a member of Deenwood Baptist Church and always enjoyed drag racing and Georgia football.

Survivors include two daughters, Tabitha Scharff, of Jacksonville, Fla., and Tiffany Jones (husband, Jeremy), of Blackshear, four grandchildren, Tyler Peacock, Bentley Scharff, Taylor Jones and Brylee Jones, and one sister, Laura Hood of Waycross.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Deenwood Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Little Utah Cemetery near Axson.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

James Willis Brewer

James Willis Brewer, 91, of Waycross, passed away Sunday (Jan. 15, 2017) at his residence.

Born in Waycross, June 9, 1925, he lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of his life. He was a U.S. Marine having served during World War II and was a retired farmer. He was a member of Beulah Baptist Church.

He was a son of the late Robert Christopher and Susie Davis Brewer. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Vella Grace Mixon Brewer, his son-in-law, Judge Stephen Jackson, a great-granddaughter, Baylee Elizabeth Brewer, both sisters, Christine O’Connell and Bobbie Hutchinson, and two brothers, Robert Brewer and Glen Brewer.

Survivors include his daughter, Dr. Pam Jackson, of Blackshear; his son, Jimmy Brewer, of Alma; a brother and sister-in-law, Winton and Frances Brewer, of White Springs, Fla.; four grandchildren, Stephen (Sheri) Jackson, Giles Jackson, Denean (Chris) Swords and Caleb (Pam) Brewer; five great-grandchildren, Gage Middaugh, Koen Middaugh, Paxton Swords, Nathan Brewer and Allie Bennett Brewer; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Beulah Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Beulah Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501 or to Beulah Baptist Church, 3343 Beulah Church Road, Alma, Ga. 31510.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph ‘Jody’ Lupo

Joseph “Jody” Lupo, 74, died Sunday night (Jan. 15, 2017) at his residence following an extended illness.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Alice Louise Warren

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Alice Louise Lovell Warren, 90, was held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at First Baptist Church.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young with Bill Henderson giving a family tribute.

Special music was provided by Steve Boatright and Danny and Jenny Smartt.

Interment was in the Oakland Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Tracy Cook, Larry Warren Jr., Tracy Altman, Stephen Warren, Marty Altman and Bill Henderson.

Honorary pallbearers were Jesse Griffin along with retired Pierce County Hospital and Nursing Home employees, and members of the Alert Sunday School Class.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.