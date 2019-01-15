January 15, 2019

Larry F. Welch

Larry F. Welch, 79, died Monday morning (Jan. 14, 2019) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following a brief illness.

He was a native and life-long resident of Ware County and was a 1957 graduate of Waycross High School and was a member of the Bulldog Basketball Team. He was the son of the late James L. Welch and Delora Jane Carter Welch. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Welch Tucker.

He was a co-owner of R.J. Thomas Business Machines for many years retiring in 2005. He was also a life-long member of Crawford Street Baptist Church. He was an avid sports fan and participated in softball and volleyball.

Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Loreta “Toby” Higgs Welch, of Waycross; a daughter, Cindy Hickox (husband, Steve), of Brantley County; a son, Chris Welch (wife, Denise), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Sean Hickox, Gentry Welch and Savannah Welch; two brothers, Royce Welch (wife, Diane), of Jesup, and Harry Welch (wife, Betty Ruth), of Valdosta; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Memorial donations may be made to Crawford Street Baptist Church, 204 South Crawford St., Waycross, Ga. 31501

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford Street Baptist Church. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Members of Crawford Street Baptist Church are asked to gather at the church at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 this evening at Music Funeral Home.

Kenneth Cecil Faulk

Kenneth Cecil Faulk, 76, was born July 27, 1942 and passed away on Sunday (Jan. 13, 2019).

He left behind his wife of 52 years, Joyce Faulk, of Blackshear; two sons, Tyler Faulk and his wife, Cassandra, of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and Stacey Faulk, of Blackshear; three grandchildren, Laban, Ty and Jade; his sister-in-law, Lillian Faulk; two cousins, Donald Lott and Teddy Lott; and close friends, Steve and Dena Holton.

He retired from the GATX Corporation. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family. He was an avid supporter of the Waycross Bulldogs and the Ware County Gators. He was baptized on Nov. 13, 1994 and had been a member of Central Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus “Speck” Faulk and Ruby Faulk, of Waycross, one brother, Foy Faulk, and a sister, Betty Boatright.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Central Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the church.

Louis Matthew Gill

Louis Matthew Gill, 54, died suddenly Friday (Jan. 14, 2019) at his residence in Douglas.

He was born in Tampa, Fla., but resided in Douglas for more than 15 years. He was currently employed with Down Under Enterprises of Douglas.

He was a son of the late William Matthew Gill and Mary Lou Taylor Gill.

He is survived by his sister, Liz Walker (Chester), of Blackshear; a brother, William Gill (Betty), of Seffner, Fla.; an uncle, Bennie Taylor, of Homerville; special friends, James Taylor and Jeff Taylor, of Douglas; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

No service is planned at this time.

Joey Cox

Joey Cox, 57, of Waycross, died suddenly Monday (Jan. 14, 2019) in Moultrie.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Audie Lavonne Counts

A funeral for Audie Lavonne Counts was held Monday afternoon at Jamestown Baptist Church with the Rev. Richard Johnson and the Rev. Lamar Christie officiating.

Burial followed in Carter Family Cemetery in Statenville.

Honorary pallbearers were the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class.

Military honors were provided by an honor guard from Moody Air Force Base.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

