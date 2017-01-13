January 14, 2017

Maxine B. Raulerson

Maxine Bryant Raulerson, 74, of Patterson, died Friday morning (Jan. 13, 2017) at her residence following an extended illness.

A funeral will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Blackshear.

Burial will follow in the Laura Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn May Green

Carolyn May Green, 73, passed away Thursday morning (Jan. 12, 2017) in Charlottesville, Va., after an extended illness.

She was born in Waycross and lived here until she started college at Valdosta State. While in college she met and married her Air Force husband of 52 years, Bud Green.

Carolyn was passionate about gardening, family, sewing, painting, decorating and assisting her husband volunteering and fundraising for Habitat for Humanity in Loudon County, Va.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Mclntosh May, and her father, John W. May.

She is survived by her husband, Bud Green, a daughter, Heather Green Greer (husband, Matt), a granddaughter, Lilly, a son, Craig Green (wife, Jan), grandchildren, Marley and Meghan Green, of Hamilton, Va.

She is also survived by her sister, Betty Warwick, and a brother, John May, both of Waycross, nieces Suzanne Bokor (husband, Micky), Misty Henderson (husband, Anthony), Sydney Bokor, and nephews, William Warwick, of Atlanta, Aaron Hill, of Oklahoma, and John May (wife, Peris), of Waycross.

A memorial service will be held in Hamilton, Va.

Ruby Courson Crump

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Ruby Estelle Courson Crump, 90, was held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. R.C. James and the Rev. Jack Sinclair.

Interment was in the Spring Hill Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Andy Crosby, Frank Crosby, Kevin Crump, Michael Crawford, Jack Mathews and Keith Crump.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Nellie Faye Gilley

A funeral for Nellie Faye Gilley was held at the Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Richard Jeffers officiating.

Burial followed in Cedar Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Winder.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.