January 13, 2018

Robert C. Howell III

Robert Clifford “Boss Man” Howell III, 42, of Genesee, Pa., formerly of Waycross, left home to go to a better place early in the morning on Tuesday (Jan. 9, 2018).

He is survived by his wife, Candace M. “Candy” Howell, of Genesee; three children, Robert Hugh Howell, Katerina Howell and Amelia Howell; four sisters, Becky (Curtis) Jones, Brenda (Bobby) Griner, Genia (Timmy Leggett) and Barbara (Robert) Morgan; cousins, Grace and Eddie Pack; two step-children, Gabrielle Thompson-Brower and Harley Thompson-Brower; several nieces and nephews.

Going home, he will be reunited with his youngest son, Liam Ford Howell, and mother and father, Robert and Faye Howell.

He lived most of his life in Waycross until he went on a journey to find love and happiness, which he found in Pennsylvania.

He may not be walking on this earth, but in his family’s hearts, he will make a path.

Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Ulysses, Pa.

Roy Kemp

Roy Kemp, 90, of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Waycross, passed away Thursday evening (Jan. 4, 2018).

He was born in Swainsboro, Ga., to the late Roy Benton Kemp Sr. and Sarah Irene Lumpkin Kemp, and spent most of his life in the metro Atlanta area, where he attended and graduated from Tech High School (one of the two boys high schools in the Atlanta area) and enjoyed attending the class reunions.

He was an army veteran of WWII stationed in Belgium. He enjoyed the golden era of movies and movie stars, and in his younger days, was an usher at the large theatres in the Atlanta area. He enjoyed NASCAR, collecting model cars and traveling.

He worked most of his life as an auto parts salesman for Genuine Parts Company, traveling from service station to service station, retiring, eventually, to Waycross.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ethel Dyer Kemp, and a brother, Marion Kemp.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Marcie and Doug Jackson, of Homosassa, Fla.; a son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jacque Kemp, of Grayson, Ga.; five grandchildren, Bethany Jackson, of Atlanta, Kelda Kemp, of Lilburn, Kareina Jackson Theiss (husband, Paul), of Panama City Beach, Fla., Kevin Kemp (wife, Staci), of Cumming, and Katie Kemp Lord (husband, Joe), of Loganville; and five great-grandchildren, Cohen and Levi Kemp, Jax and Mia Lord, and Quin Theiss; his sister, Reenie Hubard; nephew Tony Reid; and cousin, Bob and Carol Lumpkin.

The funeral will be held Wednesday at Floral Hills Chapel with the Rev. J.B. Reese officiating. Interment was in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.

Ernestine ‘Tina’ Rabun

Ernestine “Tina” L. Rabun, 89, passed away Saturday (Jan. 6, 2018).

She was born Sept. 5, 1928 in Waycross to Ernest Lewis and Frances H. Lewis, both of whom preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, D.P. “Dick” Rabun, of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and her two sons, Bruce H. Rabun, of Lone Tree, Colo., and Zachary Ryan Rabun, of Parker, Colo.; five grandchildren, Zachary T. Rabun, of Centennial, Colo., Eric R. Rabun, of Denver, Colo., James H. Rabun, of Eagle, Colo., Travis B. Rabun, of Omaha, Neb., Emma J. Rabun, of Los Angles, Calif.; one great-granddaughter, Avery E. Rabun, of Centennial, Colo.; and a brother, Carl H. Lewis, of Waycross.

She was very creative and accomplished in all aspects of the arts, most recently in jewelry design, silversmith and lapidary. She earned a BFA degree from the University of Georgia and was greatly admired as an elementary school teacher.

She was a much loved wife of 64 years, wonderful mother and cherished by her many friends in Waycross, Bristol, Tenn., Winchester, Va., and Tucson, Ariz. She will be missed.

Martha B. Carmichael

Martha Boyett Carmichael, 79, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday (Jan. 7, 2018) at Archbold Memorial Hospital.

Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Coral Gables, Fla., she was the daughter of the late Carroll and Florence Sandifer.

Her faith was very important to her. She was loved by her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Survivors include daughters, Carol Ortega, Karen Hutcheson, Kathy Smart, Kriss Reynolds and Cindy Fitzgerald, all of Valdosta; son, Coye (Bud) Boyett, of Valdosta; 25 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; a twin brother, Richard Sandifer, of Orlando, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kim Leonard.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. today at the Gates of Joy Church in Blackshear.

Lourine B. Lloyd

Lourine Beverly Lloyd, 95, died Thursday (Jan. 11, 2018) at Hospice Satilla Hospice House following an extended illness.

She was a native of Manor and lived most of her life in Ware County as a homemaker. She was a member of Victory Methodist Church.

She helped with the family business, Lloyd’s Service Station, and later she was employed as a sitter with Waycross Sitter Service. She took an active role in helping to care for the needy and elderly in her community.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James Walter Beverly and Mary Hendrix Beverly, her husband, Claude Thornton “Red” Lloyd, five siblings, Gertrude Smith, James D. Beverly, Janie Bennett, Blanche Strickland and Lemuel Beverly, three children, Gwendolyn Roberto (husband, Frank), James K. Lloyd and Claude A. Lloyd, and her son-in-law, Pate C. Lowery.

Survivors include three children, Bonnie Lloyd Smith (Phil), of Laurel, Miss., Nona Lloyd Lowery, of Waycross, and Phillip E. Lloyd (Amy), of Butler, Ga.; two daughters-in-law, Vivian Lloyd Crews, of Waycross, and Joan Lloyd, of Cairo; grandchildren, Greta Lowery Thomas (Matt), of Waycross, Jessica Lloyd Stokes (Chad), of Butler, Emily Smith Subica (Ace), of Laurel, Miss., Laura Lowery Beggs (Jason), of Thomasville, Bradley Smith (fiancée, Ashley Burnet), of Laurel, Miss., Jeffrey Lloyd, of Kathleen, Ga., Denise Lloyd Hall (Tom), of Jacksonville, Fla., Kim Lloyd, of Cleburne, Texas, Faye Lloyd, of Jacksonville, Fla., Laura Lloyd, of Jacksonville, Fla., Douglas Adams (Diana), of Newnan, and Gregory Adams, of Franklin, Ga.; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Victory Methodist Church in Manor.

Burial will follow in Kettle Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Music Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Gideons International, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, D.C. 20090-7251, or Victory Methodist Church, 5062 Booth Church Road, Manor, Ga. 31550.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Baptist Village Retirement Communities, Memorial Satilla Health and Hospice Satilla.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley B. Outlaw

A funeral for Shirley Bennett Outlaw, 80, of Blackshear, took place Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Monroe Gill officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Steve Spooner, Francis Peacock, Larry Crawford, Mark Carter, Hunter Carter and Ryan Carter.

Burial followed in the Ben James Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.