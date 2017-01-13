January 13, 2017

William ‘Jake’ Smith

William Jacob “Jake” Smith, 83, of Waycross, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 11, 2017) at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness.

He was born in West Virginia to the late William S. “Bill” and Erma Engel Smith. He lived here most of his life where he retired from vocational rehabilitation as a counselor and supervisor.

He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, John Wesley Sunday School Class and served on many committees at the church. He was an avid University of Georgia football fan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Willa Lee Gowen.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Connie Sikes Smith, of Waycross; three children, Greg Smith, of Waycross, Pam Smith DiGioia (husband, Frank), of Lilburn, and Tim Smith, of Nashville, Tenn.; eight grandchildren, Jonathan DiGioia (wife, Katelyn), Lisa DiGioia, Phillip DiGioia, Laura DiGioia, David DiGioia, Zoe Smith, Jake Smith and Hannah Smith; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the church.

The family requests the John Wesley Sunday School Class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 1:40 p.m. for the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501 or Trinity House of Hope, 1005 Church St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Dr. Glenda Teresa Washington-Jamison

Dr. Glenda Teresa Washington-Jamison, 50, an associate clinical director at United Healthcare-Optum, died Saturday (Jan. 7, 2017) in Ft. Myers, Fla.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul M.B. Church (Lake Jackson), 8002 Old Bainbridge Road in Tallahassee, Fla.

Burial service will be at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce Jamison; daughter, Aisha Jamison; son, Bruce J. Jamison, all of Ft. Myers, Fla.; mother, Gloris Anderson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; two sisters, Utonda Johnson, of Marietta, and Carol L. Washington, of Alexandria, Va.; four aunts, Cloretha Zanders (Alex) and Vanderlyn Richardson, of Tallahassee, Fla., Mamie Ashby (Gregory), of Tampa, Fla., and Viola Archibald (Kenny), of Tampa, Fla.; four uncles, Lonnie Houston (Shirley), of Dover, Fla., Lee Washington (Ruby), of Lithonia, Jonathan Houston (Jackie), of Jasper, Fla., and Alexander Pugh, of Tampa, Fla.; a devoted godmother, Mary Richardson, of Tallahassee, Fla.; mother-in-law, Gwendolyn Jamison, of Waycross; father-in-law, Robert Jamison, of Walterboro, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Sabrina J. Pharmes (Daryl), of Waycross, and Robina J. Brown (Artenous), of Tallahassee, Fla.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Since she was a breast cancer survivor, in lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to the Susan G. Komen Southwest Florida are made in her memory.

Friends may go to komenswfl.org and click “Make A Donation” to make online donation or gifts may be made by check (“In memory of Dr. Glenda Washington Jamison” on memo line) and sent to: Susan G. Komen Southwest Florida, 4061 Bonita Beach Road, Suite 103, Bonita Springs, Fla. 34134

Arrangements are being made by Strong & Jones Funeral Home, Inc., 551 W. Carolina St., Tallahassee, Fla. 32301. The phone number is (850) 224-2139.

Rufus Mullikin Jr.

Rufus Clinton Mullikin Jr., 82, of Canton, Ga., passed away peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) at Cameron Hall in Canton.

He was born on Nov. 6, 1934 to Rufus and Josephine Mullikin in Waycross.

He was a Korean War veteran in the United States Army and was proud of his honorable service, his country and his membership in various veteran organizations. He was a member of the VFW Post 2681 in Marietta, VFW Post 7583 in Roswell, honorary degree of MOC (Military Order of the Cootie) and Atlanta First United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rufus Mullikin and Josephine Lynn, and step-mother, Minnie Mullikin.

He is survived by his sons, Jason R. Mullikin (Raz), of Marietta, and Neal J. Mullikin (Kristen), of Canton; grandchildren, Maddox and Mason Mullikin; and his many buddies from the VFW.

The funeral was Thursday at 6 p.m. at Woodstock Funeral Home in Woodstock.

Interment was to be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton sharply at 9:30 a.m. today.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the VFW National Home for Children at www.gofundme.com

Eddie L. O’Hara Sr.

The celebration of life service for Eddie L. O’Hara Sr. will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul New Life Outreach Ministries, 1736 Georgia Ave., where Bishop R.R. McPherson is pastor. He will offer words of comfort.

The body will be in repose from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10:15 a.m. at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Tammi and Tracy Bryant, 1703 Riverside Ave.

The family will receive friends today at the funeral home from 6 until 8 p.m.

He was born Nov. 3, 1940 in Waycross to the late John O’Hara Sr. and Thelma Fleming O’Hara. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Sarah Thomas O’Hara.

On Sunday (Jan. 8, 2017), God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home.

He was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Johnny L. O’Hara, Flora M. Timmons, Elizabeth O’Hara Kennedy, Catherine O’Hara, Mary L. O’Hara, William O’Hara and General L. O’Hara

Those left to cherish his memory include seven children, Eddie Lee O’Hara Jr. (Lakeshia), Tammi Bryant (Tracy), Timothy O’Hara, Matthew O’Hara, Michael O’Hara, Andre O’Hara and Charlotte Denton (Elvis), all of Waycross; one brother, John S. O’Hara, of Waycross; 23 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Edwin McKinnon Sr.

Edwin Charles McKinnon Sr., 75, died Saturday morning (Jan. 7, 2017) at his residence in Brantley County.

He was a native and lifelong resident of the Waycross area. He was a strong, loving father and faithful man of God who retired from Scapa Dryers as a machinist.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles McKinnon and Mary Magdalene Douglas Mixon, and one great-grandson, Kaleb McKinnon.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Ann Lavaughn Dubose McKinnon; five children, Edwin Charles McKinnon Jr. (Maria), Teressa Ann Crawford (Wayne), Mary Lucille Rounds (James), Susan Carrie Musgrove (Allen) and Frediree Lavaughn King (Steve); 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one brother, Danny Mixon; one sister, Kathleen Cox; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization is by cremation.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy L. Blount

Dorothy Janice Blount, 76, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (Jan. 11, 2017) at her residence after an extended illness.

She was born in Atlanta to the late Fara Jackson Leverette and Dorothy Fay Wainwright Leverette. She made Waycross her home for the majority of her life.

She was the co-owner of World Hi-Fi in The Mall at Waycross for several years. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Monroe Blount.

She is survived by two daughters, Karen Blount Peagler (husband, Robert), of Waycross, and Beth Blount Jacobs (husband, Michael), of Waycross; three grandchildren, Shea Stevens Wilson (husband, Kevin), Lauren Stevens Tirchi (husband, Marin) and Alyssa Stevens Deal (husband, Josh); three great-grandchildren, Walker Wilson, Katelyn Wilson and Aleksander Tirchi; her faithful companion, Rosie; a brother, Dennie Leverette, of Hiawassee; and numerous other relatives.

A private family burial will be held in Thomas Cemetery.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Ivey Jacobs

Dr. Ivey Jacobs died on Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017) in Alma, after a brief illness.

He was born Feb. 15, 1921, to Edmund and Jane Thomas Jacobs, of Hickox.

“Jake” graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in poultry science and then entered the U.S. Marines. He served in World War II in the Pacific and was discharged with the rank of captain.

He moved to Clarkesville where he “set out to make a million and instead found a million dollar wife.” He was married June 6, 1948 in Clarkesville, Ga. to Esther Tatum.

Together, they moved to Augusta and he graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 1952. They settled in Waycross and raised four children there.

Dr. Jacobs and his family spent four years in Durham, N.C., as he specialized as an ENT at Duke University. They returned to Waycross where he practiced until he retired in 1992.

Dr. Jacobs believed all people had a right to health care and followed through with how he conducted his practice, including services for the pre-Medicaid Crippled Children’s Clinics in Ware County and helping get medicines for those who could not pay. He served in various capacities at Waycross Memorial Hospital and was a member of AMA and GMA.

Esther and “Jake” moved to a country home outside Alma. He continued to work part time for the Georgia State Prison system until the age of 89 and enjoyed spending time gardening with Esther. They created a loving home they shared with grandchildren and extended family. His family was the center of his life.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvin, Dan, Leon and Horace Jacobs, and five sisters, Mary Harrison, Nora Highsmith, Gladys Higginbotham, Lena Strickland and Macie Colvin, and by his beloved nephew, Davis Jacobs.

Dr. Jacobs is survived by his wife, Esther Tatum Jacobs, four children, Danny Jacobs (wife, Sherry), Leslie Jacobs (husband, Alan Stewart), Phyllis Seggerman and Curtis Jacobs (wife, Jenny), seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, his special niece, Lula Mae Robinson, and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Ivey Jacobs had an amazing capacity to love and he was beloved in return.

Dr. Jacobs was entombed in the Greenlawn Mausoleum on Wednesday (Jan. 11, 2017).

Arrangements were with Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Willie Lee Hawkins Jr.

Willie Lee Hawkins Jr., 59, of Waycross, passed away early Thursday morning (Jan. 12, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross.

Funeral arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Deacon Earl Evans

Deacon Earl Evans, 86 of 5651 Walkerville Road, Patterson, passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 10, 2017) with loved ones at his bedside

The family is receiving friends at the home of his wife, Helen Evans, 4052 Son Thomas Road, and 5651 Walkerville Road, Patterson.

Public visitation will be Saturday from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral will be Sunday at 11:30 a.m. at God House Church, Main Street, Patterson. Pastor Jackie Welch will offer words of comfort.

Burial will follow in the Ridge Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at 4052 Son Thomas Road at 11 a.m.

Earl “McDuffie” Evans was born Feb. 16, 1930 to the late Robert and Lillie Mae Lowder Evans. At the age of 2 years, his father died and his mother moved to Philadelphia, Pa. to help support her family. The late Ivey and Sarah Travis Lowder helped raise him and did so in the holiness faith, teaching him as he was growing up the importance of self-respect.

He began his education in Pierce County and later served his country in the Korean War. After serving in the war he was employed by Wilson Construction until he retired.

“We honor this great man of God, a man after God’s own heart, one considered as the modern age King David. If he did not know anything else he knew the Word of God,” said a family member. “When he began to live the life God wanted him to live, he wanted no soul to be left behind. He was a deacon for more than 60 years and held many offices during his church life. He lived life to the fullest with great abundance, living it to the extreme.”

At the age of 21, was united in holy matrimony to Ruth Mae Campbell who preceded him in death. He later met and married Helen Davis, of Patterson, who he leaves to cherish his memories.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lizzie Walker, Philadelphia, Pa., a daughter, Dina Evans, a god-sister, Melissa Howard, and a god-brother, Dan Holloman (Flora), both of Patterson.

He leaves to cherish his memories, Harriet Ellison, of Patterson, Patricia Miller, of Spring Lake, N.C., Earl C. Evans (Beulah), of Blackshear, Pamela Evans Foster, Cheryl Williams and Tamara Coney, all of Patterson; step-children, James Palmer (Diane) and Belinda Phelps, of Jacksonville, Fla., Brenda Beasley, of Dallas, Ga.; a nephew, Johnny Myers; a great-grandchild, Auree Davis, whom he raised in love; and a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

“What shall I render unto the Lord for all His benefits toward me? I will take the cup of salvation, and call upon the name of the Lord. I will pay my vows unto the Lord now in the presence of all His people.” Psalm 116:12-14

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.