January 12, 2019

James Edward Guy

James Edward “Jimmy” Guy, 73, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 9, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a lifelong resident of Waycross where he attended Waycross High School. He was a self-employed drywall contractor and member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. He was an avid pool shooter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Guy and Ethel Louise Crews Guy, a son, Jason Edward Guy, two brothers, Oran Delayne Guy and Jerry Wayne Guy, and a twin sister, Patricia Diane Guy.

Survivors include three sons, Eric Guy (wife, Michelle), of Waycross, John Guy (wife, Jessica), of Blackshear, and Kevin Thomas, of Augusta; six grandchildren, Brooke Guy, Whitney Guy, Haley Guy, Haden Guy, Amber Guy and Aubrey Guy; two sisters, Nell Jewett (husband, Ray), and Linda Crews (husband, Jimmy), both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

None

Izola Cobb

Izola Cobb, 95, died Friday (Jan. 11, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

Wayne ‘Jack’ Jacobs

A funeral for Wayne “Jack” Jacobs was held Friday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Freddie Smith and Pastor Gregory Pope officiating.

Burial followed in Lake Chapel Cemetery in Pierce County.

Pallbearers were Brent Albright, Bryse Albright, Zane Cowman, Thomas Deane, Sam Haynes, David Pope and Jimmy Pope.

Honorary pallbearers were members of the “58 Friends.”

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Myrtle ‘Margie’ Carter

A funeral for Myrtle “Margie” Carter was held Friday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Marlon Pittman officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ank Jordan, Hunter Jordan, Austin Pittman, Richard PIttman and Brian Turner. Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.