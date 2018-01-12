January 12, 2018

Larry Marvin Edwards

A celebration of life service for Larry Marvin “Mighty Boy” Edwards, 66, will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 Daniel St., with the church pastor, Elder James Pharmes, offering words of comfort.

Visitation will be today from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home. The body will lie in state Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Garden.

“Mighty Boy,” as he was affectionately known, was born March 8, 1951 to Virgaree Griffin and the late Horace Edwards.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1970. His tremendous love of music afforded him the opportunity to play the trumpet in Center High School’s band. In addition to trumpet, he played the keyboard, harmonica and was learning to play the guitar.

He departed this life Saturday (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Travers, his maternal grandparents, Milton and Audrey Griffin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted mother, Virgaree G. Hicks; a son, Barry Boyd; a daughter, Shalonda Porter; a dedicated aunt, Evangelist Rachel Watson (his Mother figure), an aunt, Estella James; cousins including, Mineola Davis and Mordel Marable; a loyal friend, Ronnie Williams; other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Lourine B. Lloyd

Lourine Beverly Lloyd, 95, died Thursday night (Jan. 11, 2018) at Hospice House Satilla after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr.

Jimmie Ray Mullis Sr., 55, died Thursday night (Jan. 11, 2018) at his residence after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Clifford E. Williams

Clifford E. Williams, 81, the husband of Yvonne Williams, died early Thursday morning (Jan. 11, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities after an illness.

Friends are being received at the Williams residence, 804 Daniel St.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral Home.

June H. McClung

June H. McClung, 89, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 10, 2018) at Lakeview Retirement Center in Baxley.

She was a native of Waycross and lived most of her life in Waycross.

She worked as a loan secretary for First Federal Savings and Loan and also worked as an office manager for the J.C. Penney Company and Hopkins Volkswagen.

She attended Winona Park United Methodist Church. She was a good wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was the daughter of Chester Harold Hosmer and Amanda Mitchell Hosmer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Preston McClung Sr., and a sister, Jacklyn Carr.

She is survived by a daughter, Sharon McClung Callahan (husband, Greg), of Blackshear; a son, Roy McClung Jr. (wife, Dawn); four grandchildren, Misty Callahan, Scott Callahan, Sara McClung and Joey Conlin (Joseph); four great-grandchildren, Cam Callahan, Presley McClung, Grayson McClung and Easton McClung; two sisters, Chesta Bandfield, of Waycross, and Carolyn Edith Dunnam, of Waycross; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A private service will be held at a later date. The family requests that memorials be made to one’s favorite charity.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneral home.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Strickland

A funeral for Charles Edward Strickland was held Thursday afternoon at Music Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ed Hurst officiating.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.