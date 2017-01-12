January 12, 2017

Alice Lovell Warren

Alice Louise Lovell Warren, 90, of Waycross, passed away late Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 10, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Blackshear Oct. 30, 1926, she lived in Pierce and Ware counties all of her life. She was a devoted wife and mother who, after rearing her four children, decided to go to nursing school. She worked as a nurse with the Pierce County Hospital and then later retired in 2000 from Memorial Hospital in Waycross.

She may have been 90 years old but she was always young at heart. She enjoyed Facebooking where she could keep up with everyone, reading, traveling, baking, quilting and cross stitching.

To say that she loved the Georgia Bulldogs would be a huge understatement. She was a season ticket holder and went to all of the home games and most of the away games. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Blackshear, where she was in the Alert Sunday School class. She will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed by all.

She was a daughter of the late Jim J. and Lavonia Bramblitt Lovell. She was also preceded in death by her sister who raised her after the death of her parents, Iness Beverly Leroy, her husband, John Bradford Warren, a son, Larry Warren, a great-grandchild, and all the rest of her brothers and sisters.

Survivors include two daughters and a son-in-law, Bobbie Rudin and Kathy and Tracy Cook, all of Waycross; a son and daughter-in-law, Reginald “Reggie” and Sandy Warren, of Peebles, Ohio; a cherished sis-niece, Iris Duncan, of Jacksonville, Fla.; two nieces, Lois (Jesse) Griffin, of Sarasota, Fla., and Doris Hartsfield Baker, of Starke, Fla.; 10 grandchildren, Bill (Carla) Henderson, Stephanie (Brian) Smith, Tracy (Jeanie) Altman, Sumer (David) Tonto, Stephen (Julie) Warren, April Fals, Marty (Carolyn) Altman, Rebecca (Jason) Dupuis, Larry Warren Jr. and Kimberly (John) Guess; 25 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Blackshear First Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery.

Visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Saturday.

The family asks that all retired Pierce County Nursing Home and Pierce County Hospital employees as we as members of the Alert Sunday School class to serve as honorary pallbearers. They are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Hospice Satilla, 808 Evergreen Way, Waycross, Ga. 31501, or to the Okefenokee Humane Society, 1501 Blackwell St., Waycross, Ga. 31501.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online register at www.pearsondial.com

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home, Inc., of Blackshear is in charge of the arrangements.

Johnnie H. Adkerson

Johnnie Hayes Adkerson passed away on Tuesday (Dec. 27, 2016) at the age of 85 in her home in McDonough.

She was born in Pierce County Oct. 13, 1931, the oldest daughter of Iva Minchew Hayes and John Arthur Hayes of Dixie Union. She had three brothers and three sisters and she grew up in Dixie Union. She was the class salutatorian at Wacona School.

She married her sweetheart, Robert Adkerson, of Barnesville, and attended nursing school at the University of South Carolina.

Always wanting to be an operating room nurse, she began her career at Roper Hospital in South Carolina and achieved her dream at St. Luke’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

She loved nursing and often nursed others back to health in the Dixie Union community, once even traveling as far as Washington, D.C., to assist in the care of a loved one. When she wasn’t nursing, she loved movies, broadway plays, bluegrass and Tina Turner.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Glenn Kufchak, of McDonough; granddaughters, Stephanie Bailey and Monica Stiles, of McDonough; her great-grandsons, Simon and Skylar Kufchak, of McDonough; siblings, James Hayes, of Waycross; Iva Lee Fowke, of Barnwell, S.C., and Carolyn Pierce, of College Park, Ga.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Mallory Adkerson, children, Vernon Adkerson and Marilyn Kufchak, siblings, Marilyn Hayes, Marvin Hayes and Joe Hayes, and a variety of cats and dogs along the way.

She was a faithful servant and will be celebrated at a graveside service at Rehobeth Baptist Church, Saturday at 2 p.m.

A reception for family and friends will follow.

Eddie L. O’Hara Sr.

The celebration of life service for Eddie L. O’Hara Sr. will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Paul New Life Outreach Ministries, 1736 Georgia Ave., where Bishop R.R. McPherson is pastor. He will offer words of comfort.

The body will be in repose from 10 a.m. until the service hour.

The cortege will assemble at 10::15 a.m. at the home of his sister and brother-in-law, Tammi and Tracy Bryant, 1703 Riverside Ave.

The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home during visitation from 6 until 8 p.m.

He was born Nov. 3, 1940 in Waycross to the late John O’Hara Sr. and Thelma Fleming O’Hara. He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System.

He was joined in holy matrimony to the late Sarah Thomas O’Hara.

On Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, God called him from his earthly home to his heavenly home.

He was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Johnny L. O’Hara, Flora M. Timmons, Elizabeth O’Hara Kennedy, Catherine O’Hara, Mary L. O’Hara, William O’Hara and General L. O’Hara

Those left to cherish his memory include seven children, Eddie Lee O’Hara Jr. (Lakeshia), Tammi Bryant (Tracy), Timothy O’Hara, Matthew O’Hara, Michael O’Hara, Andre O’Hara and Charlotte Denton (Elvis), all of Waycross; one brother, John S. O’Hara, of Waycross; 23 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway.

Kenneth Donny Tanner

Kenneth Donny Tanner, 66, of Alma, died suddenly at his home Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017).

He was a native of Bacon County, the son of the late Kermit and Winifred Taylor Tanner. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Tanner.

He was retired from CSX Railroad after 40 years of employment and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Kay Thomas Tanner, of Alma, a daughter, Kimberly Fennell (the Rev. Kenyon), of Alma, a sister, Sandra Roundtree, of Callahan, Fla., two sisters-in-law, Trisha Tanner, of Alma, and Jan Cash, of Rex, Ga., two grandchildren, Noe and Jacob Fennell, of Alma.

A graveside service will be held today at 2 p.m. at Wolf Pit Cemetery with the Rev. Stan Long officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home today from 12 p.m. until funeral time.

Active pallbearers will be Kevin Fennell, Roy F. Crosby, Rusty Altman, Ricky Giles, Tony Taylor and Dustin Lee.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Men’s Club, Donny and Gloris Ann Altman, Sammy Jarrard, Hershal King, Olen Rewis, Jerry Walker and Edsel Curl.

Crosby Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

T. Craig Clark

T. Craig Clark, 43, of Waycross died Monday night (Jan. 9, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

He was born in Waycross and lived here most of his life. He graduated from Georgia Southern University with an engineering degree.

He was a member of City Boulevard Church of Christ. He was a very creative and intelligent person. He was a good fabricator and gear head, he could build anything and was passionate about his work.

He was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and cousin who loved his family and set an example for his nephews. He was the link of the family that made everybody smile.

Survivors include one daughter, Camri Clark (spouse, Matthew Hunter), of Barnwell, S.C.; one grandson, Layton Cole Hunter; his father and mother, Edgar L. Sr. and Trudie H. Clark, of Blackshear; two sisters, Chanteil Clark (husband, Craig Taylor), of Jacksonville, Fla., Carlette Clark (husband, Mike Gotshall), of Kingsland; one brother, Lee Clark Jr. (wife, Lisa), of St. Simons; his paternal grandmother, Doris Clark, of Blackshear; one niece, Karlee Gotshall; three nephews, Ryan Taylor, Eddie Clark and Benji Clark; and several other relatives.

A memorial service was scheduled for this morning at 10 o’clock at City Boulevard Church of Christ.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements..

Gary Lee White

Gary Lee White, 40, of Waycross, passed Wednesday, (Jan. 11, 2017) at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah.

Funeral arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear.

Deacon Earl Evans

Deacon Earl Evans, 86, of 5651 Walkerville Road, Patterson, passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 10, 2017) at his residence with family members at his bedside.

Friends are being received at the residence and the residence of Helen Evans, 4052 Son Thomas Road, Patterson.

Funeral arrangements and a complete list of survivors will be announced later by Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear.

William ‘Jake’ Smith

William “Jake” Smith, 83, of Waycross, died Wednesday night (Jan. 11, 2017) at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, after a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miles-Odum Funeral Home.

Lenay I. Washington

Lenay I. Washington, 73, died Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 11, 2017) in Hospice Satilla House after an extended illness.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Fluker Funeral home.

Jacquelyn Newman

A memorial service for Jacquelyn Renee’ Newman was held Wednesday afternoon at Bridge Community Church in Blackshear with the Rev. Chris Roberts officiating.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Bradley Stewart

A funeral for Bradley Thomas Stewart, 9, of Blackshear, took place Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Mike Stone and the Rev. Lynn Harris officiating.

Pallbearers were Brian Stewart, Jonathan Cotton, Justin Gielski and Gary Owens.

Serving as honorary pallbearers were members of the Blackshear Elementary School 4th grade class and Bradley’s Pierce County Recreation Department basketball teammates and coaches.

Members of Legionnaire’s M.C. honored his memory by riding in procession.

Burial followed in the Kettle Creek Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was charge of arrangements.

‘Carol’ Kersey Hodge

BLACKSHEAR — A funeral for Carrollton “Carol” Inez Kersey Hodge, 63, was held Wednesday afternoon at the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was the Rev. Charles Jury.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.