January 11, 2018

Larry Marvin Edwards

A celebration of life service for Larry Marvin “Mighty Boy” Edwards, 66, will be held Saturday at Mason Temple Church of God in Christ, 800 Daniel St., with the church pastor, Elder James Pharmes, offering words of comfort.

Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home. The body will lie in state Saturday at the church from 9:30 a.m. to the hour of service.

Interment will be in Barnar Memorial Garden.

“Mighty Boy,” as he was affectionately known, was born March 8, 1951 to Virgaree Griffin and the late Horace Edwards.

He received his formal education from the Waycross Public School System and graduated from Waycross High School in 1970. His tremendous love of music afforded him the opportunity to play the trumpet in Center High School’s band. In addition to trumpet, he played the keyboard, harmonica and was learning to play the guitar.

He departed this life Saturday (Jan. 6, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health, Waycross, after an illness.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother, Travers, his maternal grandparents, Milton and Audrey Griffin.

Those left to cherish his memory include his devoted mother, Virgaree G. Hicks; a son, Barry Boyd; a daughter, Shalonda Porter; a dedicated aunt, Evangelist Rachel Watson (his Mother figure), an aunt, Estella James; cousins including, Mineola Davis and Mordel Marable; a loyal friend, Ronnie Williams; other family members and friends.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

Dan Archie Hollmon

Deacon Dan Archie Hollmon, 87, of 2704 Doris Road, Patterson, passed away Sunday (Dec. 31, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House in Waycross.

He was born Sept. 26, 1930 in Patterson, to the late Malissia Chatman and Hicks Hollmon. He was educated in the Pierce County School System. He was married to Flora Fulmore Hollmon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, seven brothers, three sisters and his wife, Flora Fulmore Hollmon.

He joined the House of God Church in Patterson in 1953, where he served faithfully in many capacities including SBS teacher, SBS superintendent, church secretary, treasurer and chairman of the deacon board.

In 2008, he continued his ministry as chairman deacon of God’s House of Patterson under the leadership of Elder Jackie Welch. Prior to his health failing him, he enjoyed singing with God’s House Male Chorus.

His hobbies included being the community barber, farm hand, carpenter and avid church attendant.

Those left to cherish his memories are a sister, Gloria M. Howard, Patterson; six sisters-in-law, Sarah Hollmon, Trenton, N.J., Florence Fulmore and Louisa Fulmore, Lake City, S.C., Bean Williams, Landover, Md., Margaret (John) Scruggs, Fredericksburg, Va., and Sadie (Samuel) Cobb, Fredericksburg, Va.; a brother-in-law, Jack D. Fulmore (Retha), Fredericksburg, Va.; one god-daughter, Cheryl Evans, of Patterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and loving friends.

Visitation will be held from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at God’s House Church, Main Street, Patterson. Pastor Jackie Welch will offer words of comfort.

Interment will follow in the Gethsemane Cemetery in Patterson.

The family is receiving friends at the home of his nephew and niece, Nelson and Carla Howard, of 4161 Highway 32, Bristol.

The cortege will also assemble at 1:15 p.m. Saturday at the Howards’ home.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Fred Crosby

Fred Crosby, 82, of Panama City, Fla., passed away Dec. 26, 2017.

He was born Nov. 19, 1935 in Ware County to A.D. and Pauline (Lee) Crosby, the eldest of five children. He married Betty Jo Jones of Wayne County Aug. 3, 1962.

He was a 1953 graduate of Waycross High School. After high school he attended Berry College in Rome, Ga., where he received his associate degree. He then attended the University of Georgia in Athens, where he earned his bachelor of science degree in forestry. He was a member of the Xi Sigma Pi, National Forestry Honor Society. Upon his graduation, he joined the United States Coast Guard Reserve and served for eight years.

He worked for Rayonier Advanced Materials in Madison, Fla., as a procurement forester. He later moved to St Marys to work for Gilman Paper Company as a land management forester.

In 1979 he accepted a job with South West Forest Industries in Panama City, Fla., as land manager of the forestry division, where he remained until his retirement in 1989.

He was a member of both the Florida and Georgia Forestry associations and was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Panama City where he served as a Sunday School teacher for the youth as well as serving as chairman of the administrative board for four years.

He was also a member of the American Red Cross for several terms and served as chairman of the board for the local chapter for one term.

He was preceded in death by his parents, A.D. and Pauline Crosby.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, of Panama City, Fla.; one daughter, Tanya Costin (husband, Charles), and their children, Lauren and Matthew, all of Port St. Joe, Fla.; one son, Doug (wife, April), and their children, Olivia, Elisabeth and Annabelle Crosby, all of Panama City, Fla.; three brothers, Hollon Crosby (Betty Jean), of Kingsland, Phillip Crosby (Mary), of Jesup, Charles Crosby (Kathy), of Waycross; one sister, Paula Crosby Cole (Robert), of Waycross; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, at First United Methodist Church of Panama City with Pastor Steve Rascoe officiating.

Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers were Matthew Costin, Daniel Cantrell, Austin (Bubba) Thompson, Tim Locher, Chris Forehand and Todd Steigerwalt. Honorary pallbearers were the Lillie Pennington Sunday School Class of First United Methodist Church, Joe Tannehill, Stan Kirkland, Joey Miles, Jim Cottingham, Jim Doesher, Emory Ray, Guy Tunnel, Terry Cantrell, Lavoy Anderson, John Mixon, Bob Vanderachaaf and Tommy St. Amant.

The family received friends at the church at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Donations may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund of Panama City, Fla., in memory of Fred Crosby.

Annie Pearl Williams

Annie Pearl “Covergirl” Carter Williams, 67, of Waycross, passed away Thursday (Jan. 4, 2018) at Memorial Satilla Health in Waycross.

She was born Feb. 3,1950 to the late Mary Liza Carter and the late Albert Lee Carter in Ellaville.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Najuwa Ann Brown, a brother, Freddie James “Pete” Carter, and a brother-in-law, Freddie Murchinson.

Left to cherish her memories are two daughters, Annette Nails (Robert), Suffolk, Va., and Angela White (Anthony), Waycross; grandchildren, Jaquaris Brown, Kanisha Butler, of Virginia, Andre Brown, Blackshear, Kadedra Monson, of Virginia, Damon Gibson, Waycross, Kourtney Gibson, Blackshear, Briquon Gibson, Tim Maszion Monroe, A’Treasure White, A’Braylon White and A’moni White, all of Waycross; great-grandchildren, Akhia Butler, Cali Kitchen, Ty’Karius Butler, Cashmire Brown, Caaliyah Morrison, Fa’bian Moss, Cameron Brown, A’miyah Butler, Jamarcus Butler, Carlysia Gibson, Cerenity Gibson, Jaleeah Gibson, Kristen Brown and Alesiano Brown; four brothers and four sisters, Bishop Arthur (Hazel) Carter Sr., Emma Thomas and Alice Murchison, all of Blackshear, J.T. (Sarah) Carter, Ruth (Richard) Miller, Waycross, Debbie Henley, Brunswick, Bobbie (Adriane) Carter and Willie (Patricia) Carter, Philadelphia, Pa.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, 505 Ware St., Blackshear.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Rainge Memorial. Words of comfort will be delivered by Bishop Arthur Carter.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

The cortege will assemble at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the home of her sister, Emma Thomas, Cherry Street Ext., Blackshear.

Rainge Memorial Chapel Funeral Home of Blackshear is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Holland Peace

Jerry Holland Peace, 77, died Tuesday (Jan. 9, 2018) at Baptist Village Retirement Communities following short illness.

He was a native of Waycross and lived most of his life in Waycross. He was preceded in death by his wife, Abbie Gail Strickland Peace, and his parents, Elbert Duncan Peace and Martha Ann Jordan Peace.

He was retired from the Civil Service and served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of Pineview Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Harvey Peace (wife, Fran), of Marianna, Fla., and Anthony Peace, of Guam; two granddaughters, Charlie Nicole Kelly (husband, Clinton), of Panama City, Fla., and Holly Kristin Peace, of Orlando, Fla.; three great-grandchildren, Noah Kelly, Gabe Kelly and Ellie Grace Kelly; and a sister, Karen Crawford, of Blackshear.

A funeral will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Hephzibah Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m.

Betty K. Turner

A funeral for Betty K. Turner was held Wednesday morning at First Baptist Church with Dr. J. Eric Mathison officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Justin Harris, Cade Mattox, Shane Merritt, Shaun Merritt, Garrett Ganas and Tommy Peacock.

Music Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

James B. Hopkins

A graveside service for James Bellinger Hopkins was held Wednesday afternoon at Oakland Cemetery with the Rev. Kit Brinson officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Lamar H. Lingenfelter

A funeral for Lamar Henry Lingenfelter, 85, of Nicholls, took place Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at Victory Chapel Baptist Church in Bickley with the Rev. Adam Henderson and the Rev. Larry Nickell officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were Jason Gilliard, Keith Smith, Stacy Anderson, James Jordan, Shane Moore and Sandy McKinnon.

Serving as an honorary pallbearer was Allan Taylor.

Burial followed in the Meeks Cemetery.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Hazel Elaine Peacock

A graveside service for Hazel Elaine Peacock, 60, of Waycross, took place Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Greenlawn Cemetery in Waycross with the Rev. Derwin Griffin officiating.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.