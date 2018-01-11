January 11, 2018

Billy Ray Wilson Sr.

Billy Ray Wilson Sr., 59, departed this life Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019) at Satilla Hospice after an extended illness. He was born on Feb. 18, 1959 in Pearson to Earnest Wilson Sr. and Luerine Hawkins Wilson.

He attended public schooling. He was employed in the United States Army for several years. He was also an employee of Jordan Floor Covering along with many years working as a mechanic on the side.

He was a devoted son, father, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Earnest Wilson Sr., paternal grandparents, Lee and Emma Wilson, maternal grandparents, Alphonzo and Charlie Hawkins, a brother, Charles Smith, and two sisters, Charlee Wilson and Patricia Wilson.

He leaves to cherish his precious memories, a devoted and longtime friend, Kathy Smith; three sons, Reginald Oliver Sr., Billy Ray Wilson Jr. (Kirsten) and Kenyatta Gordon Sr.; five grandsons, Domonick White, Jeremiah White, Reginald Oliver Jr., Kenyatta Gordon Jr. and Jaelin Wilson; two granddaughters, Brandy Oliver and Akira Wilson; his mother, Luerine Hawkins Wilson, of Douglas; five brothers, Jerry Hawkins, Ronald Smith, of Douglas, Quincy Smith and John Wilson, of Waycross, Earnest Wilson Jr., of Florida; six sisters, Glory Gaines and Sheila Wilson, of Douglas, Emma Bennett, of Alabama, Ethel Smith (Andre), of Waycross, Alicia Wilson, of Warner Robbins, and Claretha Wilson, of Quitman; two aunts, Minnie Smith and Frances Hawkins; two dear and loving cousins, Frank Smith and Andrew McCarthy; special friend of the family, Patricia Wilson; host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.

The family is receiving friends at 629 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Congregational First-Born Church, Waycross, with Elder Otis Moody Sr., pastor, offering words of encouragement.

Burial will follow at Lax Cemetery in Lax.

The cortege will assemble at 10:25 a.m. at 629 South Georgia Parkway, Waycross.

James Edward Guy

James Edward “Jimmy” Guy, 73, died Wednesday evening (Jan. 9, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health.

He was a lifelong resident of Waycross where he attended Waycross High School. He was a self-employed drywall contractor and member of Swamp Road Baptist Church. He was an avid pool shooter and fisherman.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jason Edward Guy, two brothers, Oran Delayne Guy and Jerry Wayne Guy, and a twin sister, Patricia Diane Guy.

Survivors include three sons, Eric Guy (wife, Michelle), of Waycross, John Guy (wife, Jessica), of Blackshear, and Kevin Thomas, of Augusta; six grandchildren, Brooke Guy, Whitney Guy, Haley Guy, Haden Guy, Amber Guy and Aubrey Guy; two sisters, Nell Jewett (husband, Ray), and Linda Crews (husband, Jimmy), both of Waycross; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 6 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Carolyn Hinson Wilson

Carolyn Hinson Wilson, 86, passed away Thursday (Jan 10, 2019) in the Langdale Hospice House, Valdosta, following an extended illness.

She was born April 12, 1932 in Homerville to the late Lawrence H. Hinson and Wilma Smith Hinson. She had attended the South Georgia Women’s College in Valdosta and was the co-owner of Wilson Motor Company.

She was a charter member of the Homerville Free Will Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and was a charter member of the Homerville Exchange Club. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Wilson Jr., one son-in-law, Josh B. Griffis Sr., and one brother, Harmon Hinson.

Survivors are two daughters and sons-in-law, Melonie W. and Johnny Mack Brown, of DuPont, and Bambi G. and Harlon Conner, of Homerville; one sister and brother-in-law, Joann H. and Chuck O’Keefe, of Tallahassee, Fla.; two sisters-in-law, Marilu W. Hinson and Shirley Wilson, both of Homerville; five grandchildren, Brian Brown, Dion and Emily Griffis, Wilson and Betsy, Griffis, Amy Caroline and Joey Fitzgerald and Rebecca and Adam Graham; 14 great-grandchildren, Josh Griffis, Will Griffis, Cade Griffis, Carter Griffis, Ellie Grace Griffis, Collin Brown, Nick Brown, Molly Fitzgerald, Agendo Fitzgerald, Lincoln Fitzgerald, Chancely Fitzgerald, Lauren Graham, Caroline Graham and Katherine Grae Graham; a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

Interment will be in the Shiloh Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 2 until 3 p.m. at Homerville Free Will Baptist Church.

Donations may be made to Homerville Free Will Baptist Church, P.O. Box 354, Homerville, Ga. 31634.

Alfred C. Moody

A funeral for Alfred Cooledge Moody was held Thursday morning at Music Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Bill Young officiating.

Entombment followed at Greenlawn Mausoleum.

Pallbearers were John Bybee, Davis Moody, Michael Moody, Loran Shrouder, Hunter Smith and Jack Whisenant.

Lemuel Clay West

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lemuel Clay “Lem” West, 83, of Blackshear, passed away Wednesday evening (Jan. 9, 2019) at the St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Jacksonville.

Born in Canton on Jan. 27, 1936, he lived there for many years before moving to Pierce County in 1967. He was the owner/operator of GA/FL Agricultural Supply for 36 years before his retirement. He also was a member of several clubs over the years — Blackshear Exchange Club, Okefenokee Country Club, Lakeview Golf Club, Sandy Bottom Hunting Club and Still Lake Hunting Club.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf during his younger life and became the “Farm Boss” later in life while working on the family farm. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a proud papa.

He was a member of the Blackshear First United Methodist Church.

He was a son of the late, Herbert Clay and Odell Smithwick West. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lacey West.

Survivors include his two sons and daughters-in-law, Clay and Rhonda West Jr., of Tifton, and Brian and Phyllis West, of Blackshear; three sisters, Marlene Blanton, of Macclenny, Fla., Joan Cox, of Canton, and Janice (Bill) Angel, of Hoschton; four grandchildren, Trent (Amber) West, Cole (Hannah) West, Austin West and Callie West; a great-granddaughter, Scottlyn West; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be in the Blackshear Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 127, Blackshear, Ga. 31516

