January 11, 2017

Sarah Roddenberry

FOLKSTON — Sarah Ann Roddenberry, 56, of Folkston, passed away Sunday (Jan. 8, 2017) in Waycross following a lengthy illness.

She was born Dec. 18, 1960 in Folkston. She was preceded in death by her father, Daniel H. Roddenberry, a niece, Bambi Nechole Roddenberry, and a nephew, Ryan Garrett Jr.

She is survived by her mother, Robbie Jean Roddenberry; three brothers, Danny Roddenberry (wife, Debra), Tommy Roddenberry (wife, Marsha), and Gadson Roddenberry; two nephews, Nathaniel Roddenberry and Shaun Roddenberry; four nieces, Shannon Roddenberry, Amanda Emory, Alean Roddenberry and Patricia Garrett; five great-nieces and 12 great-nephews; two great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece.

The family will receive friends this evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at their residence, 480 Sardis Church Road, Folkston.

The funeral will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at Homeland Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Chester Musgrove and the Rev. Ricky Knox officiating.

Burial will follow in Sardis Cemetery.

Alice Lovell Warren

Alice Lovell Warren, 90, of Waycross, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017) at her residence.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Pearson-Dial Funeral Home.

Ruby Estelle Crump

BLACKSHEAR — Ruby Estelle Courson Crump, 90, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at her residence.

Born in Nahunta April 23, 1926, she lived in Pierce County most of her life. She was a homemaker and was a member of Bristol Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a daughter of the late Charlie Lloyd and Mary Jane Sapp Courson. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Quinton Orlandus Crump, a son, Gary Lee Crump, and a brother, Harold Courson.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Glenda and Johnny Hall, of Blackshear; her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Dorothy Crump, of Madison, Ala.; a sister, Elouise Courson, of Waycross; five brothers, Herbert (Edith) Courson, of Blackshear, J. Hugh (Bettie) Courson, of Palatka, Fla., Johnny (Barbra) Courson, of Blackshear, Dennis (Marty) Courson, of Blackshear, and David (Shirley) Courson, of Blackshear; six grandchildren, Robbie Burney, Steven Steedley, Kristin (Jack) Mathews, Kevin (Amy) Crump, Keith (Faith) Crump and Lauren (Chris) Cottingham; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Interment will be in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Hoboken.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 6 until 8 at the funeral home.

Michael Winiford Cox

Michael Winiford Cox, 65, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 10, 2017) surrounded by his loving family following an extended illness.

He was born June 4, 1951, in Ohio, to the late James Holden Cox and Lois Smith White. He was a retired truck driver. He was preceded in death by one sister, Joyce Vanadore, and one brother, Jimmy Cox.

Survivors are one daughter and a son-in-law, Michelle Leigh and Benjamin M. Green, of Blackshear; his fiancée, Alma Jean Smith, of Waycross; one sister, Dorothy Dixon, of Waycross; one brother and sister-in-law, Stephen Holden and Brenda Cox, of Waycross; two grandchildren, Austin Michael Sims and Jacob Scott Cox, of Apopka, Fla.; two great-grandchildren, Carlie Mae Cowart and Mekenzie N. King, both of Waycross; two nieces, Jana Cox and Sabrina and Tony Courson, both of Waycross; two nephews, Stephen and Callie Cox II, and Jimmy Cox, both of Waycross; special friends, Muil and Mamie McDonald; and a number of other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Roundtree Funeral Home.

Interment will be in the Camp Branch Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Craig Clark

Craig Clark, 43, of Waycross died late Monday night (Jan. 9, 2017) at his residence after a brief illness.

Deacon Earl Evans

Deacon Earl Evans, 86, of 5651 Walkerville Road, Patterson, passed away early Tuesday morning (Jan. 10, 2017) at his residence with family members at his bedside.

Friends are being received at the residence.

Ernest Henderson

Ernest Henderson, 64, died this morning (Jan. 11, 2017) at Mayo Clinic Health System in Waycross after an illness.

William Derrell Harper

A funeral for William Derrell Harper was held Tuesday afternoon at Williams Chapel Baptist Church with Elder Bill Mullis officiating.

Burial followed in Greenlawn Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Clay Gill, Eli Gill, Rence Gill, Allen Harper, Matt Harper, Payton Harper, Clayton Milligan and Ty Milligan.

Military rites were provided by a contingent of the United States Air Force from Moody Air Force Base.

Robert Lynn Evans

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Robert Lynn Evans, 61, was held Tuesday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Chapel.

Officiating was Dr. Bill Young.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Dorothy E. Raulerson

BLACKSHEAR — The funeral for Dorothy Ellen “Dot” Cothern Raulerson, 68, was held Tuesday afternoon at 3 o’clock at Shady Grove Baptist Church.

Officiating were the Rev. Edmond Thrift and the Rev. R.B. Gaskins.

Interment was in the Shady Grove Cemetery.

Active pallbearers were Robert Bennett, Bo Boatright, Daryl Griffin, Larry Jordan, Fred Carter and Butch Carter.

Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Shady Grove Baptist Church.

