January 10, 2019

Billy Jerome Day

Billy Jerome Day, 75, died Tuesday evening (Jan. 8, 2019) at McGraw Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Fla.

He was a native of Racepond, but was raised in Waycross as a Baptist. He lived most of his life in the Kingsland/St. Marys area. He was formerly employed by Gilman Paper Co., and he retired Dec. 31, 2018 from Kings Bay Support Services as an electrician.

He was a member of St. Marys Masonic Lodge No. 109.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Clifford Day and Mittie Carter Day, and his brother, Marvin Daye.

Survivors include his wife of 16 years, Suzanne Elizabeth Bass Day, of Kingsland; two sons, Timothy Day (wife, Tina), of Waycross, and David Day (wife, Debbie), of Hoboken; one grandchild, Erica; one sister, Patricia Jeffords (Lawrence), of Nahunta; nieces and nephews, Anita Daye, Susan Daye, Marvin Daye Jr., Rebecca Jeffords and Lawrence Jeffords Jr.; two step-children, Nicholas Wilson (wife, Amelia), of Warner Robins, and Lauren Churchey (husband, Christopher), of Dayton, Ohio; one step-grandchild, Claire Elizabeth Churchey; and numerous other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

David R. Sirmans

David Russell Sirmans, 58, of Nashville, Ga., died Tuesday evening (Jan. 8, 2019) at his residence.

He was born in Waycross to Willis Hampton “Hamp” Jr. and Ruby C. Sirmans. He was a 1979 graduate of Ware County High School and a 1983 graduate of West Georgia College. He was a pilot for Chaparral Boats and was a member of the Airline Owner Pilots Association.

He was a member of Nashville United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Hampton “Hamp” Sirmans Jr., and his father-in-law, Eddie L. Petty.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Jennifer Petty Sirmans, of Nashville; daughter, Maeve Sirmans, of Nashville; son, Hampton Sirmans, of Nashville; his mother, Ruby C. Sirmans, of Waycross; two brothers, Hank Sirmans (wife, Linda), of Waycross, Greg Sirmans (wife, Alesia), of Waycross; one sister, Amy McNeal (husband, Bennett), of Beaufort, S.C.; mother-in-law, Marie King Petty, of Manor; sister-in-law, Ginger Mallett (husband, John), of Bluffton, S.C.; several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 2 o’clock at Trinity United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Friday beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the church.

Sympathy may be expressed at www.milesodumfuneralhome.com

Miles-Odum Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Joseph Lewis Bellamy

Deacon Joseph Lewis Bellamy, St. passed away on Friday (Jan. 4, 2019) at Traditional Health Nursing Home in Atlanta.

He was born Jan. 29, 1936 to the late Perry and Lucy Leeks Bellamy. He was the fourth child of seven siblings. He was educated in the Waycross public schools and graduated from Center High School in 1954. He later volunteered to enter in the United States Army.

Prior to marriage he had one son, Michael Williams. On July 31, 1961 he married his sweetheart Frances Jean Cooper Bellamy and to this union they were blessed with seven beautiful children.

Deacon Bellamy was a family man and provided for his wife and children daily while he worked at Champion International Paper for more than 25 years. He made sure his wife and kids had clothes, shoes, food, etc. every day. He also supported his kids in all of their school activities and sporting events along with sending them to college to reach some of their future goals.

The most important thing is that he trained his children to live a Christian life, to always put God first in everything they do. Growing up he made sure that all his kids were in Sunday school every Sunday and if you missed Sunday school, your punishment was not being able to go outside to play with your friends.

Deacon Bellamy was also a builder of many things where he did side jobs within the community from building kitchen cabinets, to front and back porches to building flower garden beds.

He was a member of the St. Peters Baptist Church and was later ordained as a deacon. He served on the deacon and trustee boards where he served faithfully until his health failed. He was a man of prayer who loved the Lord.

He was always sharing and encouraging with his words and demonstrating strong support for those in need. While living in the nursing home for the past four years, on Sunday you’d find Deacon Bellamy reading his Bible daily while praying each morning and night and giving God praise and thanks for his family and friends.

His favorite hymn he loved singing was “A Charge To Keep I Have, a God To Glorify who gave his son my soul to save and fit it for the sky.”

He was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Frances Jean Cooper Bellamy, his parents, Perry and Lucy Bellamy, two brothers, Perry Bellamy Sr. and Ernest Bellamy, three sisters, Bertha Lee Hopkins, Susie Bell Davis and Ernestine Taylor, and his first grandchild, Joseph Bellamy III.

He leaves to cherish his memories three daughter, Bridgett L. Bellamy, of Norcross, Marsha Bellamy, of Waycross, and Carla L. Patterson, of Decatur; five sons, Michael Williams (Francoise), of Jacksonville, Fla., Joseph L. Bellamy Jr. (Marie), of Waycross, Tony L. Bellamy, of Decatur, Carl L. Bellamy, of Atlanta, Andrew L. Bellamy (Rhonda), of Lithonia; one brother, Ralph Bellamy Sr., of Milwaukee, Wis.; two sisters-in-law, Annie L. Cooper “Dankie” and Jean Bellamy, of Waycross; 20 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Ms. Patricia (Traditional Nursing Home); a host of nieces, great-nieces, great-great nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-great-nephews, cousins, friends and the Great Deliverance Baptist Church family of Atlanta.

The celebration of life service for Deacon Joseph L. Bellamy Sr. will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. Peters Baptist Church, 300 Fireman St., Waycross, with the church pastor, the Rev. Norris Woods, offering words of comfort.

Bishop John A. Moss, pastor of Church of Christ Written In Heaven, will preside.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 9:30 a.m. until the service hour.

Burial and committal service will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 917 Pendergast St. Saturday at 10:15 a.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 5 until 7 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guest book at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Anthony T. Hargrove

Anthony T. “YoYo” Hargrove was born April 4, 1966 in Waycross, to the late Paul and Essie Hargrove. He attended Waycross Public Schools.

On Sunday (Jan. 6, 2019), he transitioned peacefully from his earthly home to his heavenly home.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Essie Hargrove, and a sister, Virginia “ToGean” Rawls.

He leaves to cherish his memories Shakeema Moore (Montez), of Tennessee; a longtime companion, Karen Adams; mother-in-law and best friend, Lillie Hill and Derrick Hall; two stepchildren, Shalom Davis and Sherione Robinson (Milton); several grandchildren and great-grands; four brothers, Robert Jones (Sue), Ulysses Jones (Shirley), Jackie Jones (Ruby) and Paul Hargrove (Jackie), all of Waycross; three sisters, Angela Smith, of Waycross, Beverly Johnson (Frank), of Florida, and Odessa Smith, of Minnesota; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

The homegoing service will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Church Written In Heaven, 617 Blackwell St., where the pastor, Bishop John A. Moss, will offer words of comfort.

The body will lie in repose in the church from 12 p.m. until the service hour. Burial and committal services will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The cortege will assemble at the family residence, 1223 Parkway Drive Saturday at 1:15 p.m.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 7 until 8 p.m.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.perrybrothersfuneralhome.com

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Pastor Louvenia Brown

Pastor Louvenia Brown transitioned peacefully Wednesday (Jan. 9, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health Waycross with loved ones at her beside.

She was the pastor of True Foundation Church of God.

She is survive by two daughters, Stephanie Hammond (Martin), of Connecticut, and Monica Brown, of Waycross.

Family and friends will be received at the home of Pastor Brown, 1133 “K” St., Waycross.

Professional services are entrusted to Perry Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 Ossie Davis Parkway, Waycross.

Mabel C. Lemon

A celebration of life for Deaconess Mabel Cobb Lemon will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 901 Ossie Davis Parkway with the church pastor, the Rev. Jackie Hooper Sr., delivering words of encouragement.

She was born May 7, 1921 in Hoboken to the James Morris Cobb and Trudy Williams Cobb. She received her formal education from the Brantley County Public School System.

She accepted Christ as her personal Savior and joined New Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where she was a devoted member. She served faithfully on several ministries in the church until her health declined. She was honored to join the Greater Eastern Star Chapter No. 313 in October 1957. By maintaining her membership she was recognized as its oldest member.

She was affectionately known for her employment at Shoney’s Big Boy Restaurant, The Pig Barbeque and caring for many through the years.

On Wednesday (Jan. 2, 2019) God called her from her earthly to her heavenly home. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by all her siblings, Claude Cobb, James Cobb, Sadie Mae Stewart and Hazel Cobb, along with a devoted daughter-in-law, Betty Jean Jackson.

In her heart, her most significant accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother. This accomplishment was only heightened when she became a proud great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

She leaves to cherish her memory a devoted son, Daniel Freddie Jackson, of Augusta; her grandchildren, Shauncy Rogers (Joe) of Hephzibah, Victoria Burt (William), of North Augusta, S.C., Yvonne Johnson (Kenneth), of Graniteville, S.C., Johnny Jenkins, of Augusta, and Donell Jenkins (Shelia), of North Augusta, S.C.; her seven great-grandchildren, Shelby Rogers, Williams Burt, Cierra Burt, Daniel Burt, Spencer Gartrell, Tracy Gartrell, Ansley Gartrell; one great-great-grandson, Christian Burt.

In addition she leaves behind a special family member, Shirely Byrd, of Augusta; a treasured niece, Caroly Walker (Henry), of Waycross; a sister-in-law, Della Mae Cobb, of Hoboken; several devoted neighbors and friends, Ludean Willis, Essie Hands and Ruth Perkins; her god-children, Queen Hargrove, Emma R. Garrard, Robin Calhoun, Rosetta Conner, John Wesley Jr., Alleecia Fluker; a host of nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Friends are being received at the Lemon residence, 1409 Bunch St. Public visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fluker Funeral Home, 985 Ossie Davis Parkway.

The body will lie in repose at the church Saturday from 9 a.m. to the hour of service. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fluker Funeral Home.

James Edward Guy

James Edward “Jimmy” Guy, 73, died Wednesday night (Jan. 9, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health after an extended illness.

The funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Music Funeral Home.

Wayne Jack Jacobs

Wayne Jack Jacobs, 78, died unexpectedly Monday night (Jan. 7, 2019) at Memorial Satilla Health System at Waycross.

He was a native of Pierce County, he lived most of his life in Brunswick, prior to making his home in Ware County for the past 15 years. He was the son of the late Rev. Tilford J. Jacobs and Mattie Herrin Jacobs. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Regena Cowman.

He retired as an electrician with Brunswick Pulp and Paper, and served with the United Sates Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Sweat Memorial Baptist Church and the Victory Sunday School Class.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Sandra Pope Jacobs, of Waycross; two daughters, Julie Albright, of St. Simons Island, and Marsha Davis, of Waycross; four grandchildren, Anne’ Davis, of Waycross, Bryse Albright, of St. Simons Island, Zane Cowman (wife, Kaitlyn), of Kennesaw, and Brent Albright, of St. Simons Island; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home Chapel.

A private burial will be in Lake Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed b y signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Bessie Thrift

A funeral for Bessie Thrift, 83, of Blackshear, took place Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock at First Baptist Church in Blackshear with Dr. Bill Young and Brother Steve Boatright officiating.

Serving as pallbearers were her grandsons.

Honorary pallbearers were the members of the First Baptist Church Hands To Work Ministry and the Senior Citizen Quilting Ladies.

Burial followed in the Ramah Cemetery in Mershon.

Hart Funeral Home of Blackshear was in charge of arrangements.

Wanda Lea Sutherland

BLACKSHEAR — A memorial service for Wanda Lea Smiley Sutherland, 67, was held Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Officiating were the Rev. Mike Stone and the Rev. Keith Tyre.

Memorialization was by cremation.

Pearson-Dial Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



