January 10, 2018

Pauline James

Pauline L. “Paula” James, 67, died Nov. 30, 2017 at her group home in Albuquerque, N.M.

She was a native of Waycross and had resided in a group home provided through the Association for Retarded Citizens (ARCA) in Albuquerque since 1987. She was the daughter of the late Wilbur Wilkins James and Gertrude Patterson James.

She was a graduate of Waycross High School and attended Ware Tech. She later worked in the lunchroom of Waycross High School.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Survivors include a sister, Janice James Pound (husband Bob) of Titusville, Fla., a brother Duncan A. “Zan” James (wife, Elayne), of Edgefield, S.C. and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life memorial was held Dec. 20, 2017 in Albuquerque by Paula’s ARCA staff and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday at Oakland Cemetery.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Charles E. Strickland

Charles Edward Strickland, 93, died suddenly Monday (Jan. 8, 2018) at his residence in Nunez.

He was born in Brantley County but lived many places having served in the United States Army and United States Air Force for 22 years, most notably during World War II. He was an airframe and powerplant mechanic during his time in the service and continued his civil service on aircraft following his military career.

He was a son of the late William Perry Strickland and Ida Lynn Strickland. He was married to the late Gertrude Charlotte Elizabeth Kohn Strickland and was also preceded in death by a brother, Harry M. Strickland.

He is survived by two sisters, Mildred S. Moore, of Swainsboro, and Lois S. Chaplin, of Charleston, S.C.; four nieces, Lynne Chaplin Shands (Joe), of Hartselle, Ala., Sheri Strickland Sowell (Ken), of Brantley County, Robin Chaplin Strickland, of Charleston, S.C., and Nancy Moore Mauldin (Barry), of Augusta; two nephews, Steve Strickland (Sherilyn), of Brantley County, and Timothy Moore, of Augusta; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at the Music Funeral Home Chapel.

The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon at the funeral home from 1 until 2 o’clock.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in his honor to Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church, 5122 Pierce Chapel Road, Hoboken, Ga. 31542, or Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 7136 Central Ave., Waycross, Ga. 31503.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Warnell Ziolkowski

A funeral for Warnell Ziolkowski, “Mrs. Z,” was held Tuesday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Bob Cushing officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jake Stipe, Jared Stipe, Michael Dixon, Stan Stipe, Tim Dixon and Will Sheaf.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Margaret Hodge Clark

A graveside service for Margaret Hodge Clark was held Tuesday afternoon at Greenlawn Cemetery with the Rev. Sharon Burke officiating.

Miles-Odum Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.