January 10, 2017

William E. Fletcher

William “Bill” Elbert Fletcher, 86, of Blackshear, died Sunday evening (Jan. 8, 2017) at his residence after an extended illness.

Born Aug. 22, 1930 in Irwin County, he was raised in Frostproof, Fla., but spent most of his life in Pierce County. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. During his time in the USMC he was awarded the National Service Defense Medal and Sharpshooter Award. He was a retired farmer and manufacturing manager at Waycross Molded Products.

He was a member of Alabaha Freewill Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Alton and Leola Ward Fletcher, his sister, Helen Grossman, and two brothers, Alton Fletcher and R.L. Fletcher.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Wanda Thornton Fletcher, of Blackshear, his son, John William “Billy” Fletcher, of Blackshear, his daughter, Kristina Bruneau (husband, Michael), of Blackshear, four grandsons, Ethan Alton William Fletcher, of Blackshear, Johnnie Mark Williams III (wife, Corrie), of Offerman, Tyler Shane Bruneau, of Blackshear, and Josh Kostelecky, of Tifton, two great-grandsons, Wesley Carter and Raiden Williams, both of Blackshear, and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

A funeral will take place Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Alabaha Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday morning one hour prior to the service.

Carrollton Hodge

Carrollton Inez “Carol” Hodge, 63, of Blackshear, passed away Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at the Hospice Satilla Hospice House.

Born in Blackshear Nov. 8, 1953, she lived in Pierce County all of her life. She was a housewife but also worked as a CNA and then later as a manager for BP Convenience Stores.

She enjoyed reading and dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Truth Tabernacle Church.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Carol Kersey, a sister, Judy Jones, and by a brother, Charlie Elder.

Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Dale W. Hodge, of Blackshear, two daughters, Amanda Nowell, of Atlanta, and Lisa Nowell, of Blackshear; three sons, Robbie Norman, Jessie (April) Nowell and Chris (Brittany) Nowell, all of Blackshear; three sisters, Wanda Westberry, Eddna Elder and Barbara (David) Watson, all of Blackshear; a brother, Talmadge Norman, of Waycross; a brother-in-law, Timmy Jones, of Blackshear; eight grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The funeral will be held Wednesday afternoon at 3 o’clock in the Pearson-Dial Funeral Home Chapel.

Memorialization will be by cremation.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

William D. Harper

William Derrell Harper, 61, died Sunday morning (Jan. 8, 2017) at his residence.

A Waycross native, he retired from the United States Air Force as staff sergeant in 1996.

Survivors include his wife, Leah Doris Allen Harper, of Valdosta, three children, Doris Gill (Clay), of Glennville, Matt Harper (Tiffany), of Leesburg, Ga., and Lorrie “Dolly” Milligan (Clayton), of Valdosta, 13 grandchildren, Rance, Eli and Callie Gill, Payton, Brady, Cruz and Steele Harper, Ty, Anna, Summer, Heidi, Cade and Piper Milligan, his parents, William Q. Harper and Betty Ruth Driggers Harper, of Waycross, one brother, Randy Harper (April), of Waycross, and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held 3 o’clock this afternoon at Williams Chapel Baptist Church.

Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 2 until 3 p.m. at the church.

Infant Lila R. Chubb

Infant Lilah Reign Chubb, daughter of Henry and Marinda Chubb, died Thursday (Jan. 5, 2017) at the Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her paternal great-grandparents, James and Edith Chubb and Jimmy Lee Perry Sr.

Survivors in addition to her parents include one sister, Armani Chubb; maternal grandparents, Donna Delk, Curtiss Patten III and Gouying Patten; paternal grandparents, Sheena and Anthony Causer, Henry E. Chubb Sr. and LaVelle Chubb; maternal great-grandparents, Billy Delk, Audrey Delk, Curtiss Patten II and Donna Patten; paternal great-grandparents, Louise R. Perry, Nathaniel and Dorothy Armstrong; aunts, Lena Beasley, Autumn Patten and Neidra Chubb; uncles, Curtiss Patten IV, Josh Beasley, DeMarius Causer, Zachery Chubb, Anthony Causer and Nicholas Chubb; many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral will be held Thursday morning at 10 o’clock at Indian Mound Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 o’clock at Indian Mound Baptist Church in Millwood.

John William Simmons

A funeral for John William Simmons was held Monday afternoon at 2 o’clock in the chapel of Hart Funeral Home with the Rev. Edmund Thrift and the Rev. Kevin Grissom officiating.

Pallbearers were Kevin Pippin, Jose Reyes, Johnny Batten, Chris Markle, Barry Smith and Jake Henthorn.

Honorary pallbearers were the men Of Shady Grove Baptist Church and employees of Republic Services.

Burial followed in Blackshear City Cemetery with full masonic rites performed by members of the Blackshear Masonic Lodge No. 270.

Jacquelyn Newman

Jacquelyn “Jackie” Renee’ Newman, 65, died peacefully on Sunday (Jan. 8, 2017) at her residence in Blackshear.

She was born Jan. 21, 1951 in Miami, Fla. On Sept. 1, 1982, she married the love of her life, Robert Darrell Newman Jr. They were happily married for 34 years. Together they raised eight beautiful children.

Preceding her in death was a son, James “Jimmy” Andrew Smith, a daughter-in-law, Chrissy Lynn Smith, and sister, Sandy Riddle.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by seven children, Dawn Kimbrell (husband, Jason), Heath Smith (wife, Karen), Tawnya Osborn (husband, Clark), Kelly Newman (wife, Nicki), Kimberly Newman (fiance’, Anthony Sirmans), Shawntay Newman, Tiffany Hewatt (husband, Dustin), 18 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren who loved their grandmother “Yaya, Bat” dearly.

The family would like to thank all of those who cared for her during her illness, especially the staff at Hospice Satilla.

A memorial service will take place Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bridge Community Church in Blackshear.

Eddie Lee O’Hara Sr.

Eddie Lee O’Hara Sr., 77, passed away Sunday (Jan. 8, 2017).

He was born Nov. 3, 1940 to the late John and Thelma O’Hara. He was employed by Murray Staples for many years.

C.D. Bennett

A funeral for C.D. Bennett was held Saturday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with James A. Bennett officiating.

Burial followed in Bennett Cemetery in Millwood.

Military honors were provided by the honor guard of Fort Stewart Army Base.

Royce S. Gill

A funeral for Royce S. Gill was held Monday afternoon at Miles-Odum Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Randy Carson and the Rev. Edward Hurst officiating.

Burial followed in Oakland Cemetery.

Pallbearers were David Tucker, Bruce Hutchinson, Chris Hutchinson, Neil Jones, Eddie Beverley and Bill Beverley.

Honorary pallbearers were Adult Men’s II Sunday School Class.

