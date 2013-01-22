Jamestown RR Overpass Topic At Ware Commission Meeting Monday

All meetings are open to the public. Issues on the work session agenda include a discussion about a Jamestown Road overpass, a new weight limit proposal for Aycock Road, the paving of Lamar Music Road, the 2018 health plan review, Brannen Road improvements and a request to approve a contract with Unison Mental Health. The public hearing is being held to consider closing and abandoning both sides of Sandhill Road at the request of Lindsay Netherton, landowner. The 5 p.m. agenda will include the recognition of Christian Walker of the Ware Tax Assessors Office as “Employee of the Month” and recognition of Wanda Cox of the Ware “Employee of the Year.” A proclamation to recognize the week of Feb. 18-24 as National FFA Week will be presented, and items to be moved from the work session and public hearing might be considered during the regular meeting. The meetings take place in the county commission chambers (second-floor conference room) at the Ware County Courthouse.