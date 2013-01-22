Jail Inmates Testify That Davis Admitted Murder

By MYRA THRIFT, Staff Writer

A fellow inmate at the Ware County jail testified Wednesday in court that murder trial defendant Clinton Lee Davis offered him $5,000 to kill another former inmate who had ratted on Davis, reporting to authorities that he admitted killing his ex-girlfriend Shaniqua Shanice Bellamy. He also testified that Davis had told him he wanted to blow up Waycross Police Detective Larry Hill’s house and the home of the district attorney. Davis is being tried at the Ware County Courthouse for shooting Bellamy and her two sons on Nov. 7, 2015. The little boys, ages 1 and 3, survived. The trial was entering its fourth day this morning. Garrett Beatty, in jail for probation violation on drug charges, said Davis admitted to the crimes and went into detail about them. “He said his son (the 3-year-old who is now 5) was the only one who could identify him (as the shooter),” testified Beatty, who had trusty status at the Ware County jail. “He said he wanted Steven Shane McMichael to disappear and asked if I would do it for $5,000. He said he knew how to make a bomb.” McMichael was, purportedly, the other inmate who told lawmen Davis admitted to the 2015 shootings. He would later take the stand and corroborate Beatty’s testimony about Davis’s confession. Beatty testified that he wrote a letter to a sergeant at the jail informing that Davis was pressuring him to lie for him. “I (wrote) that I didn’t want to be involved and asked to be moved out of the cellblock,” said Beatty, adding that he was moved to another cellblock. Defense attorney Jerry Word established that Beatty had previously, more than once, offered to “snitch” in other cases and noted that Beatty was at one time charged with aggravated assault on a police officer. “Do you think it’s wrong to lie?” Word asked. “Yes,” said Beatty. “Didn’t you give a false name to police? Isn’t that lying? Now you ask us to believe that Davis befriended you and asked you to kill someone?” Word asked. “He said if I got out would I take $5,000 to knock McMichael off,” Beatty said. “Are you a hit man? Why did he come to you?” Word asked. “I don’t know why he said some things he said,” said Beatty. “I’m telling you the truth.” Also testifying Wednesday, McMichael said he was in a cell with Davis when the accused murderer told him that he killed Bellamy. McMichael said he and Davis bonded because they both had PTSD. “He said he drove from St. Marys and broke into her house (on Owens Street in Waycross) and shot her, but that he made sure she was awake when he shot her. He said as he drove down U.S. 1 (back toward St. Marys) he threw the gun out near Racepond,” said McMichael. Terrance Washington, who is incarcerated in Dublin, had gone out with Bellamy the night of Nov. 4, he said, testifying that he and Bellamy went to a motel after he picked her up and stayed about two hours. He said he took her home about 11:30 p.m. and then visited bars on Oak Street. Later that evening he was arrested by Waycross police on numerous felony drug charges including possession with intent to distribute and trafficking in methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. A GBI employee, Michelle Sheppard, testified that a DNA test showed that Davis was 99.999 percent the father of the expired fetus that was taken out of Bellamy’s body during her autopsy. A GBI agent, Alexander Cobin, testified that he found one particle of gunshot residue on Davis’s hands from samples sent to him from the Waycross Police Department. Waycross Police Detective Teresa Grant was the last witness to take the stand for the prosecution. She testified about responding to the call to the Owens Street home, interviewing Bellamy’s family including Cameron Davis, the oldest son who was shot, and then issuing a lookout for Davis. Asked if police had searched around Racepond for the gun, Grant said that on two occasions searches was made but the gun was never found. The defense team questioned Grant’s qualifications to interview children and agreed only to allow her to be considered an expert in the field of forensic interviewing techniques. Cameron Davis, the young boy, testified Tuesday that he had seen his father, the shooter, commit the act on Nov. 7, 2015. Judge Dwayne Gillis instructed Grant she could not offer an opinion on whether or not Cameron Davis was telling the truth, only about her observations of him while he was being interviewed. Late Wednesday afternoon, Karin Kissiah, defense attorney, cross-examined Grant and went over her testimony line by line, a tedious, time-consuming process. Grant testified she attended the autopsy of Bellamy and showed items that had been sent to the crime lab with her, a bloody sheet, underwear, a tank top and a head cap, along with a shell casing and a projectile that were entered as evidence. At about 7:30 p.m., Gillis gaveled a close to the day’s testimony. Court was to reconvene this morning at 8 o’clock.