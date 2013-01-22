Jail Escapee Back Behind Bars In Coffee

DOUGLAS — A Coffee County jail inmate who walked off from a work detail in December is back behind bars in here after being apprehended by Douglas-Coffee Drug Agents, said Coffee Sheriff Doyle Wooten.

Donald Dewayne Davis was part of a detail working at the Coffee County Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2017 when he disappeared with the aid of an accomplice, said Wooten.

Davis was located in North Carolina shortly thereafter and arrested there, but, again, he managed to abscond anew after being released on a technicality involving his extradition back to Georgia, Wooten said.

Douglas-Coffee Drug Agents learned this week that Davis was possibly back in the Coffee County area and began surveilling a residence belonging to some of his family, said the sheriff.

“Agents obtained a search warrant for a house in the county on Tuesday where they found Davis attempting to hide inside a closet,” said Wooten. “Davis was detained at that time and transported to the Coffee County jail.”

Wooten said Davis now faces numerous charges including escape, violation of probation and multiple drug charges.

There was no immediate word about the inmate’s original conviction or what it entailed.

