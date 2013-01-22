It’s Time For The 45th Bluegrass Convention

HOBOKEN — The 45th annual Bluegrass Music Convention at Twin Oaks Park and Campground is set for Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 6-8, featuring The Punches, Doug Flowers Band, Bells Highway, Midnight Run, Bluegrass Mountaineers and Jeff Brown & Still Lonesome.

Thursday, Sept. 6, will be bluegrass gospel music night beginning at 7 o’clock and featuring The Canada Brothers and Bells Highway.

Friday, Sept. 7, performances begin at 6 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 8, at noon.

Tickets are $10 for Thursday, $12 for Friday and $14 for Saturday or a three day pass for $30 and a two-day pass for $25. Children 10 and under will be admitted free with an adult.

Short order food including hamburgers, hot dogs, slaw dogs, chili dogs, chicken strips, fries, funnel cakes and ice cream will be for sale at the concession stand.

The emcee for the event will be Jo Odom. Sound is provided by Jerry Hester.

Twin Oaks Park is located 10 miles east of Waycross on High Bluff Road in the Schlatterville community, about 7 miles from U.S. Highway 82 (South Georgia Parkway).

Craft vendors will be onsite. No alcohol is allowed as entertainment is for the entire family.

“Don’t forget your folding chairs!” said a spokesman.