Irate Man Trashes An Office, Injures Deputies Before He Is Arrested

A Ware County man was arrested Tuesday after he refused to allow an office manager at a residential facility to leave, damaged office furniture and caused structural damage, then injured three deputies who were attempting to take him into custody, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Charles Boyd Copprel, 31, of the 1100 block of Hazel Street, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on an officer, felony obstruction of an officer, criminal damage to property and false imprisonment, said Royal.

“This was a very serious incident,” said Royal. “Three of my deputies sustained minor injuries and their uniforms were damaged. There was also massive damage to the office furniture and equipment and to the walls of the facility.”

Deputies responded to a call at 12:03 p.m. after an employee there contacted 911, Royal said. When the first officer, Deputy Daniel Guest, arrived, the suspect threw a cabinet at him. Copprel also severely damaged a refrigerator, two computers, a microwave, a Samsung TV, three filing cabinets and two plastic cabinets and destroyed a fax machine, Royal said.

The 39-year-old female employee was able to get free from the man long enough to call 911 and then hide under a desk that the man nearly destroyed, said Royal.

“When Deputy Guest arrived, the man was irate and destroying equipment,” said Royal. “Deputy Guest deployed his taser but it had no effect on the man. He continued (his rampage) and had barricaded the employee in the office.”

Royal said additional deputies arrived and were finally able to gain control, but the man broke free again and barricaded himself in another office.

“The complainant said the man came in upset that the air conditioner was not cooling like it should be the last couple of days,” said Royal. “She said she was trying to assist him with balancing his checkbook when he became irate over his bills and the amount he had on deposit. That was the point where he started to destroy furniture and equipment. The woman retreated and called 911 but he pushed through and entered her office again. She was hidden under the desk as he was destroying it. She was not injured.”

Royal said deputies hands and wrists were injured and their uniforms were ripped.

After finally gaining control of the situation, deputies took Copprel to the Ware County jail where he remained this morning, Royal said.