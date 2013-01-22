Investigation Of Robbery Leads To The Arrest Of Five For Drugs

Five people were arrested Monday night and charged with drugs possession after lawmen investigating a robbery entered a house in the 2300 block of West Jackson Street and found a quantity of various drugs, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

Arrested and charged for drug crimes are the victims of the alleged robbery, Jeffery James Thrift, 35, of West Jackson Street, Carmilia Jones Booth, 31, of West Jackson Street, Jose De’Jesus Gutierrez, 28, of Arcadia, Fla., Lucas Chaz Tatum, 26, of Minnesota Avenue, and Heather Nicole Richardson, 24, of Albany Avenue, said Royal.

They are charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, the sheriff said.

On Monday, at about 11:29 a.m., Ware County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were notified of a robbery by a man who said personal property and some money were taken from him by a man using force and weapons, namely a machete and a hatchet, at the victim’s home in the 2300 block of West Jackson Street.

The robbery allegation remains under active investigation by Detective Missy Thrift, said Royal.

The suspect in the robbery is Donald Sean Merritt, 35, formerly of the 1400 block of Oakview Drive in Millwood. He remains at large, the sheriff said.

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office already held several active misdemeanor arrest warrants for Merritt and had been actively seeking to arrest him prior to the incident Monday.

If anyone has any information about Merritt’s whereabouts, they are asked to call Ware detectives at 287-4327 or the tip line at 287-TIPS (8477).

Investigation of the robbery allegation began as Deputy Jeff Nolan and Sgt. Michael Ray entered the residence with consent of a resident there on Monday and spotted marijuana in plain view and smelled the odor of the drug as well, said Royal.

A search warrant was then obtained by Det. Sgt. Robert Weiss, who then returned to the residence to complete a thorough search.

In addition to the marijuana, a quantity of methamphetamine was located within the home, said Royal. As a result of the search, all five people were charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, said Royal.

The five remain in the Ware County jail where they are expected to be taken before a Ware County Magistrate for a first appearance hearing today.