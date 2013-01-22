Investigation Into A Double Fatal Shooting In Pearson Continuing

PEARSON — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas office has identified two men whose bodies were found here Saturday, both of them shot to death, but as of Thursday there were no case updates to report, said GBI Special Agent-In-Charge Mark Pro.

Willie J. Oliver Sr., 72, and Jerome A. Nixon, 62, died of apparent gunshot wounds, said Pro.

“We do not have any updates, I wish I could say we did,” said Pro. “We are waiting for the autopsy reports and other evidence.”

The GBI said a neighbor reported finding two bodies in the 300 block of West Allen Avenue in Pearson about 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

Autopsies of the men were ordered and their bodies sent to the State Crime Lab in Macon, according to Pro.

No arrest has been made in the case and investigators are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

“If anyone knows anything about their deaths, call the GBI office in Douglas at (912) 389-4103,” said Pro.