In Alma, DQ Bandit Is Arrested

ALMA — A man who attempted to rob the Dairy Queen here Monday has been arrested, said Alma Police Chief Michael Leslie.

Terry Lamar Simms, 26, of Alma, was taken into custody without incident Thursday and charged with criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, five counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Leslie said.

“On Monday evening, April 16, just before 10:30 p.m., Simms entered the Dairy Queen and attempted to rob the restaurant,” said Leslie. “He did not get any money but he fired a handgun inside the restaurant. He then fled the store through a back door.”

Nobody was hit by the fired shot, Leslie said, adding Simms pointed the pistol at five employees.

Alma police and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at a local residence Thursday and took Simms into custody, Leslie said.

