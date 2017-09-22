Important Meetings Upcoming At CES

The workshops will offer parents support on reading and math skill strategies to increase student learning. Parents will learn how to support their child with strategies that can be used at home and learn more about the following: Reading Connection and Home and School Connection newsletters, grade level Lexile measures and learning targets, educational software programs, state and local content curriculum standards and assessments, and CES Parent Engagement Plan and school-parent-student compacts.

“Teachers are busy making plans for our parents to visit their classrooms where they will learn hands-on strategies to support their child,” family engagement coordinator, Susan Tison said.

“According to our spring survey, parents want to learn more about reading, math, and test-taking skills that will help children achieve academic success. Parents will leave with games and practice activities that can be used to work with their children at home,” said Center Principal Tyler A. Bennett

Meeting times are: fourth grade, Monday, 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, 8:35 a.m., second grade, Thursday, 9:30 a.m., third grade, and kindergarten, Monday, Oct. 4, 12:30 p.m.