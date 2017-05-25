Hydroplane Wreck Shuts Down Road

WARESBORO — Traffic on a busy, wet four-lane South Georgia Parkway west of Waycross was brought to a halt for more than an hour Wednesday after a tractor trailer hydroplaned and overturned, blocking the roadway, said Ware County Sheriff Randy Royal.

The driver of the rig, Dominique Amhad Goodman, 35, of Oak Street, Waycross, was injured in the 11:57 a.m. crash. Ware County Emergency Medical Technicians responded and transported him to Memorial Satilla Health with neck, back and leg injuries, said Royal.

Goodman was removed from the cab of the rig, which detached from the trailer during the crash, by Ware County Fire and Rescue personnel who were on the scene one-quarter mile east of Lovett Road.

Driving a 2006 International tractor trailer, Goodman was westbound on the South Georgia Parkway during a heavy rain when the rig hydroplaned and entered the median, said Royal. The truck the overturned and slid sideways in the median for 200 feet before entering the eastbound lanes.

Royal said the rig came to rest with the cab broken away from the trailer in the east lanes and the trailer in the median. The entire rig had extensive damage, the sheriff said.

“Traffic was blocked for more than an hour while the wrecker service removed the rig from the roadway,” said Royal.

Deputy Daniel Guest was the investigating officer.