House On Butler Is Total Fire Loss

An apartment complex converted from an older single-family house was completely destroyed by fire Wednesday afternoon, the cause of which has not been determined and will be investigated, said Waycross Fire Chief David Eddins.

Firefighters from Stations I, II and III responded to the blaze at 3:19 p.m., he said.

Three families were displaced by the fire and were assisted with procuring temporary housing Wednesday evening by the American Red Cross, Eddins said.

The building, located at 214 Butler St., was an older structure that had been converted from one main house into three apartments, Eddins said.

“When the crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire,” the chief said. “The roof collapsed and we could not get in it to investigated the cause. We plan to do that the first of next week.”

Damage was estimated at $31,000 roughly, Eddins said, adding that the building was totaled by the fire.

No one was injured, he said.

Ware County Emergency Medical Service technicians were on scene to help keep the firefighters hydrated throughout the course of the afternoon and evening. At some point, every firefighter from the city was on scene, alternating as crews, Eddins said.

“They were out there a long time,” Eddins said, adding that the last unit cleared the area about 8:30 p.m. “Everybody relieved everybody.”

Waycross police and workers with the city’s engineering and traffic departments were also on scene placing cones and helping keep traffic out of the way, Eddins said.