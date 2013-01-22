House Is Ravaged By Fire

A two-story brick house located at 205 Forest Ave. and three cars parked at the residence were heavily damaged Wednesday night by a fire, the cause of which has not been determined, said Waycross Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Blackburn.

A man and his wife and their young child were in the house when the fire broke out but all got out safely with no injuries at all, Blackburn said.

“We’re not sure what caused it but the house was pretty much destroyed with the water and smoke damage,” said Blackburn.

Damages to the house and three cars parked there was estimated at about $90,000, Blackburn said. The owner of the home is Adam Crawford, he said.

Firefighters from Stations I, II and IV responded to the scene of the fire at 10:30 p.m., working under Blackburn’s command.

The fire appears to have started in a garage, Blackburn said, and made its way into the attic and the roof from there.

Ware County EMTs and Waycross police officers were on the scene in stand-by mode in case they were needed, Blackburn said.

Five fire-fighting apparatus and 16 firefighting personnel were on the scene. They all cleared out at 2:10 this morning, Blackburn said.