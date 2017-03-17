House Fire And Two Woods Fires Battled By Ware County Firefighters

Two woods fires and a massive fire at a family home in Manor kept Ware County Fire Department personnel busy Thursday and early this morning, said Capt. Joe McPhaul.

At 1:15 this morning, firefighters were dispatched to 2719 Willie Inman Road where a site-built house had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, flames were coming through the roof, McPhaul said.

“It looked like it started in the attic and worked its way through the house,” McPhaul said. Nobody was injured. The W.J. Inman family was awakened by a blaring smoke alarm and everyone was able to get out without injury.

Damage was estimated at $80,000 to the structure and $40,000 to the contents, McPhaul said.

McPhaul was in charge of the fire suppression effort with 18 personnel assisting, three pieces of equipment and support systems from the Ware County Emergency Medical Service, the Ware County Sheriff’s Department and the electrical company.

Earlier on Thursday, firefighters were alerted about a woods fire on Lloyd Strickland Road about 4:46 p.m. They arrived at 4:57 p.m. and worked to secure the area. About 11 acres of timber land burned. Georgia Forestry was on hand to assist with nine personnel with six pieces of equipment and assistant chief Jesse Jordan.

They left the area at 5:12 p.m.

A second smaller fire was reported on Georgia Highway 122 later.

With the recent freeze, dry, dead vegetation, low humidity and brisk winds, McPhaul said fire danger is on an increase. He asks everyone to refrain from burning unless absolutely necessary and if they do burn, to remain with the fire until it is safely out.