Homicide By Vehicle Trial To Start Next Week In Bacon Co.

Byrd, 36, of Nicholls, was indicted Feb. 22, 2016 by a Bacon County grand jury on two counts, one for homicide by vehicle in the first degree and another for driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the indictment, Byrd was charged with homicide by vehicle after he caused the death of Jamie Holden, a 19-year-old Alma woman, on Aug. 4, 2015 as a 2011 Dodge Ram truck that he was driving hit Holden’s 2005 Toyota Camry head-on about 7:30 in the evening on Georgia Highway 32.

The second count charges that while driving the vehicle, he was found to be under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine, both of which showed up in his blood stream.

Waycross Judicial Circuit Chief Superior Court Judge Dwayne H. Gillis will preside over the jury selection beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the Bacon County Courthouse in Alma.

Assistant District Attorney Ian Sansot will prosecute the case. Byrd is being represented by John R. Thigpen Sr. and Alex Brown.

As soon as the jury is impaneled, testimony is expected to begin, said Thigpen.

If found guilty, Byrd could serve a maximum of 15 years in prison, Thigpen said.